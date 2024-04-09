ECF: Convertible Exposure At An Attractive Discount

shih-wei

The last time we covered Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) was near the broader market correction in October; more specifically, it was in early November. Similar to most other investments, ECF delivered strong results as the fund rebounded from those lows. Since the portfolio primarily holds convertible securities, it has both equity and fixed-income features, which include potential upside appreciation.

Today, the fund continues to trade at an attractive discount to its net asset value per share. In fact, the fund's discount is virtually the same as it was during our last update.

Saba Capital Management, an activist group, owns a relatively small slice of the fund. However, their last move was to sell down some of their position. With only a 4.6% holding of the fund, it doesn't seem like they will be making a move on the fund. It would also likely be difficult when GAMCO Investors own nearly 18% of the fund as well. Being such a small fund, they could also boost ownership quite quickly if needed.

ECF Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.09

Discount: -16.26%

Distribution Yield: 6.46%

Expense Ratio: 1.02%

Leverage: 24.46%

Managed Assets: $172.5 million

Structure: Perpetual

ECF's objective is quite simple: "... providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests." They attempt to achieve this by simply "primarily investing in convertible securities and common stocks."

The fund is leveraged, but it is done through with fixed-rate preferreds. When including leverage costs, the fund's total expense ratio came to 1.41% last fiscal year. While it is a fixed rate, it should be noted that for the Series B preferred, the Board approved a dividend increase from 4.4% to 5.20%. This was likely because they are puttable preferreds. On June 26, 2023, they had 1.32 million of these preferred put back to the fund. On June 26, 2024, they will be puttable again and also become callable. Raising the dividend makes them more appealing and hopefully leads to a smaller number put back into the fund.

Performance - Attractive Discount

Another update since our last coverage is on the N-2 filing that was on record last time. They have an amended N-2 filing now dated January 5, 2024. This is noteworthy because this is required if a fund is going to do a rights offering, which they have done in the past. That generally has a negative impact on the share price, at least while the rights offering is ongoing, as it dilutes the NAV when done at a discount.

On the other hand, the filing is also needed for an at-the-market offering or issuing new shares for a dividend reinvestment plan. It is also needed to issue preferred shares, which we know ECF utilizes for its leverage. These fixed-rate preferred put ECF in a better position in terms of not having to worry about the higher rate environment we are in. This is through the 5.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred (ECF.PR.A) and the 5.20% Series B Cumulative Preferred, which is a private placement.

It should also be noted that the fund has been repurchasing its common and preferred shares. That is accretive to the NAV, and it's actually the right thing to do now while the fund trades at such a large discount.

ECF Repurchases (Gabelli)

So, the N-2 filing is not always immediate in terms of cause for concern, but it is something to be aware of.

While the repurchases are a good effort, the fund has continued to trade at an exceptionally wide discount. The fund has been trading below its longer-term average discount, which makes it quite appealing. During the surging years of 2020 and 2021 for convertibles, the fund was even able to touch a premium - at least for a short period. I wouldn't necessarily anticipate seeing premium levels again, given the new higher-rate environment, but closing the gap down to a higher single-digit discount seems reasonable.

As most may be aware, ECF has a twin fund, the Bancroft Fund (BCV), which has been trading at an attractively wide discount as well. However, over the long term, ECF has been able to outperform - though that's really been the case most recently.

Additionally, we can get some additional context on the fund's performance by comparing it to another peer from the Calamos suite. Calamos is frequently mentioned when talking about convertible CEFs because they specialize in them and have quite a solid track record. We'll use the Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund (CHI) to make a comparison.

The caveat is that ECF is mostly convertible but also holds a meaningful sleeve of equities. CHI, on the other hand, holds the largest sleeve to convertibles but also mixes in high-yield bonds and bank loans. So, I could easily see an argument being made that holding both of these funds at the same time is fine rather than having to pick one over the other. Calamos offers a variety of funds, but not one that mirrors ECF's breakdown.

ECF and BCV had tended to outperform prior to around 2022 or really see quite similar performance on a total NAV return basis. However, we have been seeing a more recent divergence between these funds. It was over the last year or so that CHI has been able to outperform quite materially.

This was more noticeable on a total share price basis as CHI has surged to a nearly 14% premium. It's a level that I think is making it look too richly priced, though admittedly, the stronger underlying total NAV returns are encouraging. Of course, the divergence in the underlying portfolios is likely due to the fact that these funds are quite different. It is to be expected that there will be a divergence, and over longer periods of time, the likelihood will be greater.

That premium for CHI, though, is one of the reasons why I would still feel more comfortable with ECF at this time. Historically speaking, the spread between these two funds in terms of discount/premium is quite wide.

Distribution - Managed Minimum 5%

As I frequently note, the fund's distribution policy is unlikely to be appealing to most CEF investors. That said, it is still going to be a higher distribution rate relative to most convertible ETFs that are available. Of course, that's because the fund pays out capital gains along with the income that it receives. In the end, the total return is the total return - no matter which way you dice it, whether it be through the potential appreciation or through mostly a higher distribution.

With that said, it is a managed 5% minimum distribution policy, which sees a relatively low regular quarterly distribution. For most CEFs, that would be considered to be on the low end.

If the minimum isn't met by the end of the year, then there will be a year-end special. Further, there can be a year-end special to comply with regulated investment company regulations that dictate they pay out a majority of their income and gains to investors throughout the year. If they don't, they face an excise tax, which is admittedly quite low at 4%.

Due to a rather precipitous drop after the convertible bull market in 2020 and 2021, there hasn't been a year-end special as the regular has been able to meet the minimum policy. The latest distribution rate works out to 6.46%, with the fund's NAV rate at 5.49%.

ECF Distribution History (CEFConnect)

To fund the distribution, the fund will require capital gains to cover the payout to investors. This isn't uncommon at all for convertible CEF peers, either. Based on ECF's last report, net investment income has also been on the rise.

A higher-rate environment will naturally lead to companies needing to issue higher-yielding convertibles and other fixed-income instruments. That should, in turn, see NII continue to rise, especially while ECF has fixed-rate leverage. They aren't seeing the rising borrowing costs that some of their peers are.

ECF Annual Report (Gabelli)

ECF's Portfolio

ECF's portfolio is rather diversified in terms of the underlying industry exposure. The labeling of sectors here isn't really standardized and instead they provide some sector terms thrown in with industry labeling. This can make it difficult to compare directly with peers if one is just looking quickly.

ECF Sector Breakdown (Gabelli)

Energy and utilities are the largest allocations to the fund, but if we were actually looking at these top five industries listed, we'd put computer software and services with semiconductors into the tech sector label. Of course, that would then mean that the tech sector is over 24% of the portfolio's assets. A 20% to 30% allocation is quite normal for convertible CEFs; it's generally what we see from its peers as well.

A lot of tech companies issue convertibles as they can be quite cheap financing. Investors also like them because they have a higher expectation that there is likely to be upside potential due to the growth these companies often are expected to deliver.

When looking at the fund's top ten, we see more diversification at play as each position is relatively small. No single position commands a significant overweight allocation of the portfolio, where the downfall of that position would have a material impact.

ECF Top Ten Holdings (Gabelli)

With the top ten, we see a mixture of some of the fund's convertible exposure, but several of these are actually common equity positions. The common equity positions include Microsoft (MSFT), Equinix (EQIX), T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Broadcom (AVGO). The others are convertibles with yields between zero and 6.75%.

ECF Top Ten Holdings With Applicable Yields (Gabelli)

These were actually several of the same holdings when we last gave the fund a look, which is quite interesting given just how close the weightings of each are in this fund. It only takes relatively small portfolio gyrations that could see a number of changes.

Conclusion

ECF continues to trade at an attractive discount. The fund delivers a steady regular quarterly distribution but will top that up at the end of the year to meet its 5% minimum or if required. Thanks to the fund's large discount, the actual distribution rate based on the market price is elevated relative to what the fund has to earn on the underlying portfolio. The fund's utilization of fixed-rate preferred for leverage is one benefit that this fund has over some of its leveraged peers, which are at the mercy of short-term rates. With fewer rate cuts expected and a longer period before they arrive, this seems to be a notable advantage currently.