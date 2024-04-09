zorazhuang

Investment Thesis

OPEC+ with Russia are cutting oil output, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are not getting better, and the outlook for US shale oil output has worsened. All these factors, together with high demand, are causing oil prices to rise, with J.P. Morgan calling for a potential $100 oil. With upper-cycle oil prices, one has to be cautious not to overpay for oil producers. Arguably, many Canadian O&G companies remain cheap and are valued as if oil is trading in the high sixties to low seventies.

One such company is Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE:CA), (NYSE:CVE). A low-cost producer that is on the way to achieving its debt target and switching to 100% of FCF paid out to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. We all saw the beautiful run in the stock price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) (CNQ:CA) when it was approaching the 100% payout ratio. As Canadians love their 0% taxed dividends and are willing to pay a premium for them, it makes a case for Cenovus, which is still on the run-up to 100% payout.

With its current stock price of C$29 and oil prices of $80-WTI, the dividend+buyback yield should be around 15% for the full year 2025, up from 8% expected for 2024. With all this payout, the company still generates excess cash for spending on output growth, with the next five years of around 4% CAGR.

Assuming $80-WTI and the company trading on a decent exit 12.5% payout yield in 2028, the expected return on your investment would be 25%p.a. with a total return over the next five years of 200%.

Despite the stock being up 45% in the last three months, this still presents a great buying opportunity if one is interested in a very stable, high-margin oil company.

Taking risks into account, my entry price target stands at C$36 for the TSX listing or US$26 for the NYSE listing with a STRONG BUY rating.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus is one of the largest Canadian O&G integrated companies. The recent history was mainly about acquisitions, divestitures, and balance sheet deleveraging, while shareholders' returns were lagging behind. This makes the company trading on a lower multiple, as the price movement in Canadian O&G stocks suggests that investors are willing to pay more for dividends compared to spending on acquisitions.

This should change soon as the company promised to pay out 100% of excess cash flow when reaching a debt of C$4B, which should happen by the end of the first half of the year.

Track record (Investor's day presentation)

Next to small production in Asia-Pacific, the core of its production lies in the Canadian oil sands, making its production profile predominantly of heavy oil (76% of 2023 production). Heavy oil must be blended with condensates or upgraded so it's possible to flow via pipelines. Cenovus owns the infrastructure for blending and upgrading, as well as for refining the final products in Canada and the US.

Cenovus simply operates throughout the whole value chain, which gives the company a great competitive advantage. Their value chain is presented on the slide below.

Cenovus - Value chain (Cenovus presentation)

In 2023, the company averaged a production level of 778,759 boe/d (barrel of oil equivalent), with 76% of heavy oil, 6% of light-medium oil and NGLs, and 18% of natural gas. The company generated C$4.1B in earnings.

If you are new to the company and want to get more familiar with it, I suggest you watch the investor's presentation.

What does the future offer?

Reserves - With 30 years of 2P (proved+probable) reserves of 8.7B boe, we can hope that Cenovus won't be spending on further acquisitions. Most of these reserves are below $45-WTI cost, while the company still strives to make the costs even lower by investing in technological and operational improvements.

Costs - While operating costs of US producers are expected to rise, Cenovus Energy's already very low costs are expected to drop from the current C$12.5 per barrel to around C$10 during the next five years.

Capital spending - The company has to spend around C$3B to sustain its production levels, which is covered even with $45-WTI. The growth Capex of C$1.5B-C$2B is focused on growing liquids output.

Production growth - Derived from the Capex, the production is guided for growth of around 150,000 boe/d in the next five years (4% CAGR).

Downstream - The low utilization in 2023 due to bottlenecks in the value chain made many investors frustrated. Two refineries have been successfully restarted, and the management is now guiding for large improvements for this year, with utilization up across all their downstream assets.

TMX impact - The recently finished TMX pipeline is going to be beneficial for the company as they will use 144Mbbls/d capacity to transport the oil to the West Coast for shipping. It is expected to be operational from 1st May of this year.

Projection Model

Let's put all of the above into a projection model to see what the numbers have to tell.

I am building the model with assumed US$80-WTI and AECO following the strip pricing, reaching C$3.4 in 2026.

Keep in mind that the reality of such a complex company will materially differ from the model. There are too many moving parts that cannot be easily predicted.

The model with assumptions is below, together with a graph for better orientation.

5 years projection (Author's model - Based on Management Guidance) 5 years projection (Author's model - Based on Management Guidance)

As you can see, I expect only 8% FCFE (Free Cash Flow to Equity = dividends + buybacks) in 2024. That's when the company still uses around 20% of free funds flow for debt repayments.

I expect material improvement in FCFE by 2025 onward, driven by no more debt principal repayments, significant improvement in downstream profitability, higher production output, and the results of the cost cuts. As you can see, when all these factors are combined, it makes for a great upside.

Applying DCF valuation

While CAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model) calculates the cost of equity for Cenovus at around 7%, we have to take into account the cyclicality of oil prices. If oil is trading at US$45-WTI, I would be willing to apply a 7% discount rate. Currently, with a US$80-WTI strip, I find a 12.5% discount rate more fair.

So, I am taking the projected FCFE and discounting them by the cost of equity 12.5%, which I use across the Canadian O&G space, so I can easily compare companies in the sector before applying additional discounts for company-specific risks.

After discounting dividends+buybacks and terminal sustainable FCFE, we arrive at a fair price of C$44 per share, which suggests an upside in the share price of 53%.

If you assume an exit multiple of 8xFCFE (12.5% dividend+buyback yield), your IRR will result in 25%p.a. for the next 5 years.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The closest peer from the companies I analyzed on the platform is CNQ. While CNQ offers a lower risk profile, the expected returns show a large discrepancy. With US$80-WTI, CNQ offers 13%p.a. returns going forward versus Cenovus's 25%p.a.

Canadian O&G comparison (Author's DCF models)

Risks to consider

The Reality Will Differ From The Model

My model assumptions might be too optimistic. Things can go worse than what's guided by management, and commodity prices are out of management's hands.

Analysts from TD-Bank, for example, are targeting the 12-month price at C$31 per share with an assumed US$70-WTI. While my model would result in a C$36 price with US$70-WTI, keep in mind that I am targeting my price based on a 12.5% discount rate. In contrast, bank analysts usually target the prices according to historical valuation multiples like EV/DACF.

The difference is that I am trying to find subjective intrinsic value, while bankers are trying to predict where is the stock going to be trading. It's just a different game.

With such a complex company with so many moving parts, the chance of everything going as planned is slim.

Shareholders 100% Payout Expectation

The company builds its base dividend calculation around US$45-WTI, which is a level where they generate enough cash flow to offset production decline and have remaining cash to pay the base dividend.

The management then compares the intrinsic value of their shares (assuming US$60-WTI) with the trading price. If the price is below, they will use excess cash for buybacks; if not, they will send investors special dividends and let them decide if they want to reinvest.

When the managers say they will pay out 100% of excess cash flow, it simply means they won't be hoarding cash and repaying debt. But this does not say anything about spending for growth.

Currently, the Capex cycle is set up, and management said that M&A is not a priority with the assets portfolio well-balanced. Everyone now expects high payouts. In a few years, a new Capex cycle could come with higher spending for growth, which could leave less cash flow for shareholders, and the share price could be beaten.

The Low Sensitivity

The already very low costs with further cost cuts make the company FCF extremely resilient. Applying the DCF valuation with a 12.5% discount under different long-term O&G pricing environments, we can see the company being fairly priced for an assumed US$60-WTI. That seems very cheap. On the other hand, the upside from rising oil prices seems limited.

Sensitivity of O&G prices to Cenovus FCF (Author's Calculation)

The company is budgeting around $45-$60 WTI, which is the sweet spot where Cenovus should outperform most of its peers.

The table below shows the upside/downside with different assumed prices and a 12.5% discount rate.

Sensitivity comparison of Canadian O&G companies (Based on Author's DCF models)

Investment Decision

The near future offers several catalysts that could force the market to re-evaluate the stock.

While intrinsic value calculation points to C$44, many moving parts can go worse than expected. I would personally demand a higher margin of safety to invest, which could be quantified as a discount factor of 15%.

With a 15% discount factor, the valuation still points to C$36 or US$26, so I rate the stock as a Strong Buy for long-term investors who prefer to play defense in a higher oil price environment.