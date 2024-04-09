jfmdesign/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The great investor Peter Lynch once said that investors should "buy what they know". What this means is that investors should buy companies they are familiar with so they can develop reasonable expectations about the companies' growth prospects.

Since my kids grew up wearing Huggies diapers and my wife swears by Kotex feminine products, what better company to practice this investment strategy than Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)?

Overall, I believe KMB is currently fairly valued as a low-growth consumer staples company. Until we see signs of the recently announced restructuring plans taking hold, I recommend investors stay on the sidelines.

Company Overview

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a consumer paper products giant with more than 150 years of history. Kimberly-Clark's business is organized into operating segments based on product groupings. The Personal Care segment includes disposable diapers, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear and other related products. The Consumer Tissue segment includes facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. Finally, the K-C Professional segment delivers paper products to commercial clients like restaurants and offices.

In total, Kimberly-Clark's products target over $240 billion in total addressable market ("TAM"), with several multi-billion dollar brands like Huggies, Kotex, Depend, Scott, Kleenex, and Cottonelle (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - KMB owns several multi-billion dollar brands (KMB investor presentation)

Worldwide Leader In Paper Products

Within the markets it competes in, Kimberly-Clark enjoys enviable #1 or #2 positions (Figure 2). However, this also presents challenges to the company, as it is difficult for Kimberly-Clark to deliver significant growth due to its already dominant scale and market share.

Figure 2 - KMB is #1 or #2 in the markets it competes in (KMB investor presentation)

Stagnant Growth Has Led To Poor Earnings

In particular, organic sales growth has been stagnant in the past few years, with low-single-digit ("LSD") topline growth driven primarily by price actions at the expense of volume declines as the company tried to protect its gross margins (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - KMB has traded off volumes for price (KMB investor presentation)

Combined with margin pressures from higher commodity prices and wages, KMB's financial performance has been challenged, with the company's operating profits shrinking from $3.3 billion in 2019 (17.6% operating margin) to $2.9 billion in 2023 (14.0% operating margin) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - KMB financial summary (tikr.com)

KMB Stock Has Been A Dud

A stagnant topline and shrinking bottom line has led to poor stock performance, with KMB's stock delivering 5-year total returns of only 23%, far behind that of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Fund ETF (XLP) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - KMB has lagged its sector and the market (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, if not for a generous 3.8% dividend yield, KMB's stock would have returned just 3.6% over 5 years (Figure 6)!

Figure 6 - KMB stock performance would have been even worse without its dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Announces Major Restructuring Efforts

KMB's poor financial and stock market performance was likely the impetus for management's restructuring plans announced at the recent Investor Day. At a cost of $1.5 billion in one-time restructuring and reorganization costs (roughly half cash and half non-cash) over the next 3 years, KMB hopes to deliver $3 billion in annual productivity savings, mid-to-high single digit operating profit growth, and ~$2 billion in annual free cash flows (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - KMB announces ambitious restructuring plans (KMB investor presentation)

With respect to growth, how credible is management's plan to grow the business faster than the market?

If we take a step back and look at the product categories Kimberly-Clark competes in, we can see that these are all mature products with low single digit growth rates of 2-3%, especially in North America (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - KMB competes in mature markets (KMB investor presentation)

Given its dominant #1 or #2 market share position, in order for Kimberly-Clark to grow faster than the market, the company is implicitly saying it will have to take market share from competitors like Pampers in diapers, Tampax in feminine products or Bounty in paper towels. Is this realistic? Personally, I am skeptical that Kimberly-Clark's competitors will simply cede market share without a fight.

Furthermore, if it comes down to a fight for market share, Kimberly-Clark may have to compete on price or marketing, both of which are margin destructive. In fact, KMB has already been spending more on advertising in 2023 compared to 2019, and yet topline grew only 1.3% in 2023, so it is unclear whether additional marketing spending will have much effect if competitors boost advertising in response (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - KMB has already been spending more on ads with little topline effect (KMB investor presentation)

On the $3 billion in annual productivity gains, we should note that KMB has lower operating margins than its peers like Proctor & Gamble (PG) primarily because of lower gross margins, with 2023 gross margins of 34.4% compared to 50.6% for PG (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - KMB vs. peers, profitability (Seeking Alpha)

However, since KMB's products are primarily commoditized paper products like diapers and paper towels where there is a natural limit to how much premium consumers are willing to pay, is it plausible that the company can squeeze an additional 15% ($3 billion in productivity on ~$20 billion in sales = 15% of margin enhancement) in gross margins from 'productivity gains' alone (Figure 11)?

Figure 11 - KMB hopes to drive $3 billion in 'productivity gains' (KMB investor presentation)

Unfortunately, throughout management's Investor Day presentations, I saw and heard a lot of buzzwords like 'genius execution' and 'pioneering innovation', but I saw little in terms of concrete plans to increase growth or improve margins.

I believe prudent investors should let Kimberly-Clark prove that they are indeed successful in turning around the company before investing.

Valuations Are Fairly Valued

For an LSD topline growth company, I believe Kimberly-Clark is currently fairly valued, trading at 18.6x Fwd P/E, in line with the Consumer Staples sector (Figure 12). On Fwd EV/EBITDA, the KMB's valuation is slightly rich, at 12.9x compared to 10.0x for the sector median.

Figure 12 - KMB valuation (Seeking Alpha)

On the positive side, KMB does sport an attractive 3.8% dividend yield, which is higher than average. However, the company's growth rate is also slower than average, with forward revenue growth of 1.3% vs. 4.0% for the sector (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - KMB growth (Seeking Alpha)

Risks To Being Cautious

The biggest risk to being overly cautious on KMB is if the company is successful in its restructuring efforts, then the company will obviously garner a higher valuation from investors due to improved growth and earnings.

For example, one restructuring strategy that companies like to employ is to sell low growth businesses and recycle capital into higher growing businesses. The recent announcement of Kimberly-Clark selling its personal protective equipment ("PPE") business to Australia-based Ansell for $640 million in cash is such a transaction.

However, from the limited details available, it appears KMB was unable to extract a premium for its PPE business, as it is selling the PPE business for 9.7x EV/EBIT compared to the company's own valuation multiple of 16.0x and the sector median 14.4x.

The challenge for KMB is that the cash received from selling PPE at 9.7x EV/EBIT must be reinvested in businesses that are valued > 16.0x EV/EBIT in order to create 'value' for shareholders. I believe the verdict is still out on whether these recycling efforts will be successful in improving the company's valuation.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark is a leading consumer paper products giant with leading market share in many product categories like diapers and feminine napkins. Topline sales have been stagnant for several years, leading to poor financial and stock performance.

Recently, the company announced an ambitious multi-year restructuring plan to reignite growth in sales and operating profits. However, I am skeptical of management's plans, as they do not appear to be realistic, especially with respect to delivering $3 billion in 'productivity gains' on $20 billion in annual sales. In the highly competitive consumer product categories that KMB competes in, that level of gross margin expansion may be wishful thinking.

I recommend investors stay on the sidelines until KMB can demonstrate it is successfully executing against its restructuring plans.