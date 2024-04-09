Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimberly-Clark: Verdict Is Still Out On Restructuring Plans

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.79K Followers

Summary

  • Kimberly-Clark is a leading consumer paper products company with leading market shares in several product categories.
  • Stagnant sales growth and shrinking profits have led to poor stock performance for KMB, prompting a restructuring plan.
  • The company hopes to deliver $3 billion in 'productivity gains' by incurring $1.5 billion in restructuring costs over 3 years.
  • I am skeptical of the restructuring plans, as they appear overly aggressive, especially with respect to the 'productivity gains'.
Huggies Little Movers Slip-On Diapers

jfmdesign/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The great investor Peter Lynch once said that investors should "buy what they know". What this means is that investors should buy companies they are familiar with so they can develop reasonable expectations about the companies' growth prospects.

Since my

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.79K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News