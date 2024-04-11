Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DocuSign: New Growth Opportunities Globally - $50B TAM Ahead

Apr. 11, 2024 2:00 PM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Stock1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • DocuSign has recovered by +49% since the October 2023 bottom, well outperforming the wider market at +24.9%, further underscoring the stock's immense bullish support thus far.
  • The sticky consumer base is also observed in its expanding gross margins, remaining performance obligations, and promising FY2025 financial guidance.
  • DocuSign's strategic partnerships with Microsoft Azure and WhatsApp are driving sales and growth in global markets, despite the normalization from the hyper-pandemic period.
  • Combined with the $50B in untapped TAM, the sustained cost optimizations, and healthy balance sheet, we believe in the management's ability to deliver profitable growth ahead.
  • There remains great opportunities for investors looking to add at dips.

Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

We previously covered DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in January 2024, discussing the unlikely buyout rumor with the recent lifting market sentiments already triggering the stock's overly rapid recovery, with the potential volatility offering interested investors a minimal margin of

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

