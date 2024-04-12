Very Good News For REITs

DNY59

Last week, I shared some bad news about Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs.

In short:

The apartment and self storage markets are oversupplied.

Rent growth is slowing down in the industrial sector.

Sticky inflation could delay potential cuts to interest rates.

Healthcare properties are still suffering from the pandemic.

Mortgage REITs are facing growing loan defaults.

REITs cannot grow accretively by raising new capital.

A wave of debt refinancing could cause chaos in the coming years.

But there are two sides to every coin.

That article may have made it seem as if I was turning bearish on REITs (VNQ), but that's not the case at all.

I am simply trying to stay objective and cover the good and the bad because it is never all sunshine and rainbows in any sector.

The REIT market is particularly large and versatile, with over 1,000 companies worldwide investing in 30+ countries and 20+ property sectors.

Naturally, there will be some bad news at any given time, with some REITs struggling even as others are thriving.

Today, we turn to the latest good news about the REIT sector. As you will see, there are good reasons to be very optimistic, especially if you are selective and invest in the right REITs.

Good News #1: Higher Interest Rates Will Result in Lower Supply

In our article covering the bad news, we explained that apartment and self storage REITs were today struggling because both property sectors are currently oversupplied. This is the result of the ultra-low interest rates of 2021/2022 which fueled a boom in new construction activity. Now this new supply is gradually hitting the market, and it will hurt these REITs throughout 2024 and likely a portion of 2025 as well.

This is a downside of low interest rates that rarely gets any attention. Free money leads to more supply, higher competition, and slower rent growth.

On the flip side, higher interest rates have the opposite effect.

As a result of the surge in interest rates, new construction starts for apartment communities have now dropped to the lowest level since the great financial crisis:

CBRE

This means that these same REITs should enjoy a strong acceleration in their rent growth in 2025/2026 as new supply dries up and not enough is built to meet the growing demand.

Higher interest rates may hurt property values in the near term, but they lead to higher rent growth and higher property replacement values over the long run.

Good News #2: Most Property Sectors Are Still Performing Very Well

While some property sectors are facing oversupply, we should also note that most of them continue to enjoy strong rent growth and high occupancy rates.

Just to give you a few examples:

Data centers like those of Digital Realty (DLR) are today booming in demand because of the growth of AI, and it is resulting in double-digit rent growth.

Industrial properties such as those of Prologis (PLD) may be experiencing slowing rent growth, but because rents grew so fast in recent years, their lease rates often fell far below market and this is allowing these REITs to resign expiring leases with 30-50% rent bumps.

Manufactured housing communities continue to enjoy strong rent growth because they are limited in supply and affordable housing is always in demand.

Senior housing is still recovering from the pandemic and enjoying very rapid rent growth as well.

But these are just a few examples... Farmland, cell towers, casinos, strip centers, class A malls, net lease properties, single family homes, etc. are all enjoying steady rent growth. Investors should remember that real estate is one of the best long-term hedges against inflation because it is essential to the survival and prosperity of our society.

Good News #3: REIT Balance Sheets Are The Strongest They Have Ever Been

The surge in interest rates has greatly impacted the market sentiment of REITs, but in reality, it really has not had such a big impact on their businesses.

Most REITs have kept growing their cash flows and even their dividends in 2022, 2023, and will again in 2024, despite the surge in interest rates.

The reason why is simply that most REITs use little debt these days. They learned their lesson from the great financial crisis and spent the past decade deleveraging their balance sheets.

As a result, REITs entered this cycle of rising interest rates with the strongest balance sheets in their history. The average LTV is just 35%, which is very conservative. Home buyers and rental property investors will commonly use an LTV of about 80% and feel good about it. Yet, when dealing with REITs, investors seem to panic over ~30% LTVs:

NAREIT

Moreover, most of that debt has fixed rates and long terms. The average term is today at 7 years, and maturities are also well-staggered.

So assuming that a REIT has a 35% LTV, a 7-year average debt term, and well-staggered maturities, this would mean that it needs to refinance 5% of its capital stack each year.

The surge in interest rates would then impact 5% of the balance sheet each year. Meanwhile, rents are growing on 100% of the balance sheet each year.

It is then easy to understand how the positive impact of inflation on rents would surpass the negative impact of rising interest expense on the debt. REITs just don't use much debt and as a result, they are not that heavily impacted. REITs reaffirmed this once again in the last quarter as they posted strong results.

Good News #4: Interest Rates Are Very Likely to be Cut In The Near Term

There has been a lot of talk lately about if and when interest rates will be cut. In late 2023, it seemed clear that interest rates would head lower in the near term, but then we had a few CPI reports that suggested that inflation may be stickier, and this led to more uncertainty.

But the reality is that the CPI ex-shelter has now been below 2% for 9 consecutive months in a row:

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The shelter component of the CPI is lagging and keeping the headline figure higher, but if you adjusted it for real-time shelter, the CPI figure would be around 2% at the moment. As we noted earlier, the apartment sector is today oversupplied and rents are actually declining slightly in most markets.

The Fed knows this, and this is why Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that they won't stubbornly wait for the headline figure to drop below 2% to start cutting rates.

Today, the FedWatch tool is predicting a 99.7% chance of at least one rate cut in the next year, and the most likely outcome is a >100 drop in interest rates:

FedWatch

That should serve as a strong catalyst for REITs in the near term.

Their valuations collapsed due to rising interest rates, and, therefore, a drop in interest rates should have the opposite effect, especially since REIT cash flows have grown materially in the past 2 years.

Good News #5: Valuations Are Exceptionally Low Relative To Stocks

The final piece of good news in April 2024 is that REITs remain today priced at exceptionally low valuations.

In late 2023, Principal Asset Management shared a chart that compared the valuations of REITs to those of regular stocks, and it suggested that REITs were the cheapest since the great financial crisis:

Principal Asset Management

Well, today they are even cheaper, relatively speaking. Stocks have recently surged even as REITs have stagnated and as a result, the spread in valuations has grown even larger.

Data by YCharts

Valuations are today so low that increasingly many REITs are turning to share buybacks to create value for their shareholders. This is the case of BSR REIT as an example. It estimates that the equity of its properties is worth $18 per share, but you can buy them today at a 40% discount at just $11 in the open market.

Can you imagine that? You can buy an interest in a diversified portfolio of apartment communities in rapidly growing Texan markets at 60 cents on the dollar, and you then get the added benefits of professional management, diversification, economies of scale, leverage, limited liability, and liquidity moreover.

If such a deal was offered to you in the private market, you would likely jump on the opportunity, but somehow because REITs are publicly listed, investors are reluctant to buy them.

This is the exact type of REIT that we are accumulating today. We think that the ultra-low valuations will provide not only a margin of safety, but also substantial upside as interest rates are cut in the coming years.