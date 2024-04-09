Arlo: Services Momentum Is Driving Meaningful Cash Flow Growth

onurdongel

Amid this year's sharp rally in all things tech, a number of strong performers have come out of left field that have nothing to do with AI. Among these is Arlo (NYSE:ARLO), the home security camera vendor that is maturing from being a pure hardware play to also offering recording and storage features as a service.

Year to date, shares of Arlo have soared more than 25% as investors have soaked up the services growth story and cheered on the company's profitability growth. Arlo is continuing to position itself for further growth in the year ahead while also citing robust market growth dynamics.

Data by YCharts

Favorable security market dynamic underlies a potent bull case for Arlo

I last wrote a bullish note on Arlo back in November, when the stock was still trading closer to $8 per share. Even now, with share prices more than 40% higher, I remain quite bullish on Arlo's prospects throughout the remainder of the year.

What investors should be cognizant of is that Arlo's market opportunity is still quite wide. The company notes that the market for smart home security is still expected to grow at a 14% y/y CAGR:

Arlo market stats (Arlo Q4 earnings deck)

Underneath this, Arlo's services revenue is growing at a much faster (~50% y/y) clip, while hardware sales are still achieving double-digit growth.

Here's a refresher as to my updated long-term bull case on this stock:

Category leader with broad positive ratings. Arlo has been highly reviewed by major tech publications like CNET and PCMag and is considered one of the top home smart cameras. In addition to this, Arlo is one of the most prominent security companies to promote DIY installation vs. other cameras that require expensive technicians for installation.

Arlo has been highly reviewed by major tech publications like CNET and PCMag and is considered one of the top home smart cameras. In addition to this, Arlo is one of the most prominent security companies to promote DIY installation vs. other cameras that require expensive technicians for installation. Services revenue is growing quickly and eclipsing hardware revenue. Arlo is moving away from being a pure hardware products company. Paid subscriber accounts, now above 2 million customers, are growing at a ~50% y/y clip. Arlo also notes that ~65% of new hardware customers sign up for Arlo Secure within six months.

Arlo is moving away from being a pure hardware products company. Paid subscriber accounts, now above 2 million customers, are growing at a ~50% y/y clip. Arlo also notes that ~65% of new hardware customers sign up for Arlo Secure within six months. Favorable unit economics. The company touts a LTV to CAC ratio of 7x, justifying its recent push to reduce hardware prices and get more paid subscribers in the door.

The company touts a LTV to CAC ratio of 7x, justifying its recent push to reduce hardware prices and get more paid subscribers in the door. Large addressable market. Arlo estimates the market for home security to currently stand at $53 billion, and it also expects a 14% y/y growth CAGR through 2029. With just over ~$500 million in annual revenue, Arlo has plenty of room to expand and innovate in this space. Given that there is no clear leader in the home security camera market, Arlo has a chance to take the crown.

Arlo estimates the market for home security to currently stand at $53 billion, and it also expects a 14% y/y growth CAGR through 2029. With just over ~$500 million in annual revenue, Arlo has plenty of room to expand and innovate in this space. Given that there is no clear leader in the home security camera market, Arlo has a chance to take the crown. Profitability. Unlike many small-caps of its size, Arlo has hit pro forma operating profitability, and its increased revenue indexing into services will further boost its margin profile.

From a valuation standpoint: at current share prices just north of $11, Arlo trades at a market cap of $1.13 billion. After we net off the $136.5 million of cash and equivalents on its most recent balance sheet, Arlo's resulting enterprise value is $994 million.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, Arlo has guided to $510-$545 million in revenue, or a range of 4-11% y/y growth. The company has not broken out services revenue underneath this, but in 2023 the company hit a 40% services revenue mix (41% in Q4 alone), up from 28% in 2022. If we assume a 5% greater services mix this year (45% of revenue), Services revenue would be $238 million (+18% y/y) and hardware would be $290 million (flat y/y), which is a reasonable peg after seeing roughly flat product revenue over the past several quarters:

Arlo guidance (Arlo Q4 earnings deck)

Even if we assign zero value to Arlo's hardware revenue (which comes in at a <10% GAAP gross margin), Arlo trades at just 4.2x EV/FY24 estimated services revenue only, despite a current growth rate north of >50% y/y.

And if we also assume the company's pro forma EPS growth ($0.40 at the midpoint, up 43% y/y versus $0.28 in FY23) on FY23 FCF of $35.5 million, FCF in FY24 will be $51 million and the stock trades at 19.5x EV/FY24 estimated FCF - not a bad multiple for a company that has just become FCF positive and is growing leaps and bounds here.

All in all, despite this year's rally, I believe there's still plenty of upside left to go.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Arlo's latest Q4 results in greater detail. The Q4 highlights are shown below:

Arlo Q4 highlights (Arlo Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue grew 14% y/y to $135.1 million, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $104.6 million. Underlying hardware revenue declined -1% y/y and was 59% of overall revenue, while services revenue grew 46% y/y to $55.9 million.

As shown in the chart above, the company grew both subscribers and ARR at a 51% y/ and 53% y/y clip, respectively. Note as well that the company's $210.1 million of existing ARR already covers 88% of my estimated services revenue target of $238 million for the year. In contrast, the company had $137.8 million of ARR at the beginning of FY23, versus $201.2 million in actualized services revenue for the year (69% was reflected in beginning-year ARR).

The company also notes that despite a slight hardware revenue decline, this was driven primarily by the company's lowered pricing in order to drive a higher captive services install base. Unit volumes are up, and the company notes that its recently launched Essential 2 camera is performing well. Per CFO Kurt Binder's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

The revenue derived from products was in-line with the prior year period and driven by the successful launch of the Essential 2 product line. While the ASPs for our products declined as a result of our commitment to our pricing strategy, unit volume was higher, demonstrating strong demand for our products and services. Revenue for the full-year of 2023 was $491.1 million in-line with the prior year and within our original annual guidance range. Our strategic shift to a services-first operating model was evident in the growth of our total subscribers, which increased by 51% year-over-year to 2.8 million paid accounts at year-end. This paid account growth was instrumental in driving our year-end ARR up by about 53% year-over-year to $210 million. Our focus on subscriptions has provided a major uplift in our profitability, while also creating greater visibility and predictability and meeting our near-term revenue targets, while dampening the volatility around consumer sentiment and other macroeconomic factors."

We also like the fact that free cash flow for the full year soared to $35.5 million, or a 7.2% margin - versus a loss of even greater magnitude in the prior year, driven wholly by the company's substantially larger services base.

Arlo FCF (Arlo Q4 earnings deck)

Key takeaways

With robust services growth, an expanding margin profile, and favorable market tailwinds in a >$50 billion home security market, there's a lot to like about Arlo. Though I wouldn't necessarily add more to your position after this year's run up, I'd keep riding the recent upside here on your existing holdings.