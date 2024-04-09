Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arlo: Services Momentum Is Driving Meaningful Cash Flow Growth

Apr. 09, 2024 12:59 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.57K Followers

Summary

  • Arlo, the home security camera vendor, has seen its shares soar over 25% this year as investors embrace its services growth story and profitability growth.
  • Arlo's market opportunity is still wide, with the smart home security market expected to grow at a 14% CAGR.
  • The company's services revenue is growing rapidly, on track to become more prominent than hardware sales. It ended 2023 with more than 2.8 million paid subscribers, adding 1 million y/y.

Exterior Of A Villa With Security Camera At The Entrance Of The Garden.

onurdongel

Amid this year's sharp rally in all things tech, a number of strong performers have come out of left field that have nothing to do with AI. Among these is Arlo (NYSE:ARLO), the home security camera vendor

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.57K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News