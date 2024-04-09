Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Strategic Positioning Update

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • We continue to maintain a cautious risk stance, with active risk of the 2024 positions below long-term levels.
  • We increased our exposure to duration, which is now the largest contributor to active risk. We achieved this overweight using a mix of nominal and real bonds.
  • We are maintaining our overall growth asset exposure, but we are leaning toward equities over credit.
  • We remain neutral on equity regions and currencies.

Conceptual image of acrylic glass cubes

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

How might investors consider positioning their portfolios amid today's complex and uncertain economic landscape?

Our 2024 strategic positioning update explains how we're positioning our portfolios as 2024 hits its stride. This work is based on

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIP--
iShares TIPS Bond ETF
VTIP--
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares
SCHP--
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF™
STIP--
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
LTPZ--
PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News