AsiaVision

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) exited 2023 with a return to growth while reporting an improved financial position. We're looking at the stock with a cautious eye, noting several mixed signals following a reset of expectations. Indeed, shares have lost more than half their value over the past year with an even deeper selloff going back to its pandemic-era boom.

The China-based tech company, recognized as a leader in e-commerce services, is attempting a turnaround amid a challenging environment in online retail. Steps including the launch of a new brand management group as well as an ongoing international expansion are seen as opening up new opportunities.

Still, the company has a lot to prove, and we'll need to see some stronger results going forward to confirm a positive outlook. Ultimately, we expect shares to remain volatile, with the latest trends likely not enough for the stock to sustain a significant rally higher.

Data by YCharts

BZUN Earnings Recap

BZUN reported Q4 revenue of RMB 2.8 billion, representing approximately $392 million, up 8.9% year-over-year. Keep in mind that the bulk of this increase came from the launch of its Baozun Brand Management (BBM) segment last Q1, which generated RMB 458 million in sales this quarter.

On the other hand, core "e-commerce" revenue with revenue of RMB 2.4 billion in Q4 was down by -7.5% y/y, still representing more than 80% of the total business. Management noted weak product sales related to the appliances and electronics categories within the theme of a soft macro backdrop in China.

source: company IR

Even as the headline numbers show that BZUN is posting rebounding growth, that topline figure doesn't tell the full story. The idea with BBM is to offer companies a holistic or integrated approach across branding and marketing, operations, supply chain, logistics, and technology to enhance a company's profile.

In this case, Baozun acquired the rights for "GAP Shanghai", effectively taking control of the Greater China operation from The Gap Inc (GPS) through a licensing deal. The effort is to overhaul the brand's positioning toward a more premium appeal through marketing and supply chain efficiencies.

The company is also moving forward with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, for rights to manufacture and market the "Hunter" brand in greater China and the South East Asia region.

On the other hand, those deals have yet to contribute towards profitability with the BBMM segment generating an adjusted operating loss in Q4. The firm-wide operating margin of 0.2% in Q4 was down from 4.9% in the period last year. Q4 earnings per American Depositary Shares (EPADS) of $0.07 were down from $0.34 in Q4 2022.

source: company IR

Despite the volatile earnings, the balance sheet has been a strong point. The company ended the year with RMB 3.1 billion or $433 million in cash and cash equivalents, against approximately RMB 2.3 billion or $317 million in total debt. The company's operating cash flow improved last year based on steps to better manage working capital alongside the shifting sales mix.

While management did not offer specific forward financial targets, comments during the earnings conference call projected optimism for stronger top and bottom-line momentum going forward.

What's Next For BZUN?

We believe this new strategic approach by Baozun to focus on "Brand Management" including the transformative deal with The Gap is a step in the right direction. On the other hand, we're a bit more concerned about the legacy e-commerce segment, which simply doesn't have the visibility for a big turnaround.

The company is the fragile economic conditions in China, including poor consumer sentiment, as the culprit for the weak e-commerce group sales. While there may be some truth there, we also suspect the trend points to a bigger issue being a loss of market share against intense industry competition.

Names like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), JD.com (JD), and even PDD Holdings Inc (PDD) offer similar e-commerce services and in most cases have the advantage of operating at a larger scale.

If there is a bullish case for Baozun, the company will need to first stabilize the e-commerce segment trends and offer evidence that the BBM group can be a profit driver. That's the sense we get when looking at the current consensus estimates for BZUN, implying smooth sailing going forward.

The market is forecasting top-line growth in the mid-single digit range through 2026 while EPADS accelerates toward $0.44 by next year from $0.04 in the 2024 estimate.

Seeking Alpha

While this scenario playing out is possible, we'd say it's too early to jump to that conclusion just from the 2023 data and considering the company's disappointing track record over the last several years. We believe the current stock price action also reflects a general level of skepticism toward Baozun's potential.

The other side of the discussion is that there are several risks for the trajectory to disappoint. Beyond a deterioration of the macro outlook, further declines from the e-commerce segment would likely require restructuring charges. As it relates to Gap China, the challenge we see is that expansion efforts from the established base would be capital-intensive and push back on those earnings expectations.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate BZUN as a hold, implying an otherwise neutral view of the stock price over the next twelve months from the current level. For long-time shareholders, it's probably too late to sell, while we suggest anyone looking at the stock for the first time to avoid it for now.

Acknowledging that things could work out, making the valuation into 2025 attractive, we also wouldn't be surprised if shares take another leg lower if trends emerge weaker than expected. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the trend in e-commerce revenue, the operating margin, and cash flow levels.