hxdbzxy

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is a small specialty retailer that is concerned with selling stuffed animals that children and their families can build. Through its multi-channel vertical “experience locations”, strong brand, franchises, and multi-generationally attractive products, Build-A-Bear has been able to earn attractive profits. In the post-pandemic era, the company has enjoyed three straight years of record-breaking growth and profitability. Build-A-Bear is trading at an attractive valuation, and deserves consideration in your portfolio.

Business Model

In discussing Build-A-Bear’s record-breaking growth and profitability, President and chief executive officer, Sharon Price John, defined the company’s strategy going forward, saying, “We believe our record results reflect our strategy to continue the evolution of our business model, inclusive of our ongoing digital transformation, the broadening appeal of the Build-A-Bear brand, and last year’s net new unit growth of 37 experience locations across our corporate, partner-operated, and franchise store models. Looking ahead, we remain focused on our strategic initiatives to leverage the power of the Build-A-Bear brand, including a recent reorganization designed to further elevate our digital and marketing efforts, plus the expected acceleration of net new unit growth to at least 50 locations globally”. The company as it exists today reflects this strategy. It is a strategy that has allowed the company to create value and return capital to shareholders, in a prudent way.

Build-A-Bear is a small specialty retailer that sells modularised stuffed animal components within malls. Children and their families can use these components to build their own stuffed animals, hence the name, “Build-A-Bear”. Since opening, Build-A-Bear has sold over 225 million stuffed animals in its mall stores, on its e-commerce store, via mobile channels, and on apps, as well as on traditional digital and social media. The digital markets have been quite successful, experiencing 135% growth over the pre-pandemic era. A great deal of attention is placed on creating the kind of space that children and their families can have fun in, and experience what it’s like to build the toys. As part of that experience, they have a “make their own stuffed animals” feature for guests, where guests can stuff, fluff, dress, accessorize, print custom stickers, and name their own stuffed animals. These “experience locations” receive 50 million visitors a year, and around 80% of these visits are planned in advance. Significantly, nearly all its locations are profitable.

The company also understands the attractiveness of selling its stuffed animals as gifts for loved ones, and as collectible merchandise, and licensed products related to brands such as The Lion King, Ted Lasso, the NBA and Marvel. While mall stores are targeted at children and families, the online platforms are targeted at collectors and gift givers.

Source: Build-A-Bear’s 2023 Investor Presentation

Build-A-Bear reports a brand awareness of 93%, and this has helped the business invest in stores in tourist destinations, and in around 500 experience locations in international markets, largely through their franchise model. They have also added products for teens and adults with entertainment/sports licensing, collectible and gifting offerings. A premium is placed on remaining relevant to the pop zeitgeist, and appealing to all generations. This is reflected in the fact that about 40% of its sales are to teens and adults.

Globally, Build-A-Bear has 350 corporate-managed stores, 70 operating through its "third-party retail" model in which third-party retailers sell their products wholesale to other businesses that will go on to recreate the company’s retail experience, and 68 franchised stores operating worldwide under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand. Build-A-Bear also operates company-owned e-commerce sites.

Rising Profitability

Done right, experience locations can provide a sustainable competitive advantage, in the same way that Apple’s (AAPL) user experience gives it a competitive advantage over other brands. As results will show, the company has been able to generate attractive profits and returns based on that model. In addition, the firm’s franchises mean that it does not have very high incremental investment requirements.

One of the most challenging things in determining the profitability of a business is that financial statements are not designed with investors as the primary audience, rather, they are designed with bankers and other creditors as the primary audience. So, I stripped away the impact of non-operating items from Build-A-Bear’s GAAP net income to derive an estimate of its non-operating profit after tax (NOPAT). NOPAT is a measure of the recurring, repeatable operating profits of a business. In the period between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022, Build-A-Bear grew NOPAT from -$4.28 million to $52.30 in fiscal 2022. In the trailing twelve months (TTM), the firm earned $55.66 million in NOPAT. Fiscal 2022 was the company’s most profitable year, and it is likely that fiscal 2023 will beat that record, leading to a third straight year of record-breaking profitability. I say likely because, even though the company has reported its fiscal 2023 results, until we see the 10-K, I cannot be confident that the hidden items in the 10-K will not adversely affect my calculations of Build-A-Bear’s NOPAT. (You can get a similar spreadsheet from New Constructs, who offer detailed case study reconciliations.)

Economic Category (Values in millions except per share amounts) Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 TTM GAAP Net Income $(17.93) $0.26 $(22.98) $47.27 $47.98 $52.81 Total Hidden Non-Operating Expense, Net $2.07 $0.09 $(3.94) $(1.30) $0.13 $0.09 Hidden Total Restructuring Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Foreign Currency Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Other Real Estate Owned Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Acquisition and Merger Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Legal, Regulatory, and Insurance Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Derivative Related Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Other Financing Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Other Non-Recurring Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Recurring Pension Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Non-Recurring Pension Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Hidden Company Defined Other Expenses, Net $2.07 $0.09 $(3.94) $(1.30) $0.13 $0.09 Reported Non-Operating Expense, Net $5.28 $0.01 $7.36 $(0.01) $0.02 $(0.93) Reported Derivative Related Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Other Financing Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Company Defined Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Acquisition and Merger Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Legal, Regulatory, and Insurance Related Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Interest Expense/(Income), Net $0.09 $0.01 $0.01 $(0.01) $0.02 $(0.93) Reported Expenses/(Income) from Discontinued Operations, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Losses/(Income) from Unconsolidated Subsidiaries, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Foreign Currency Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Non-Operating Other Real Estate Owned Expense/(Income), Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Other Non-Operating Expense/(Income), Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Write-Downs (Non-Operating), Net $5.20 $ - $7.35 $ - $ - $ - Reported Restructuring Expenses, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Other Non-Recurring Expense/(Income), Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total Derived Data for the Net Income to NOPAT Reconciliation $6.30 $5.70 $5.35 $4.10 $4.17 $4.22 Change in Total Reserves $(0.10) $ (0.10) $0.20 $(0.10) $0.20 $0.05 Goodwill Amortisation Expense, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Employee Stock Options (ESO) Expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Interest for PV of Capitalised Operating, and Variable Leases $8.12 $7.34 $6.52 $5.32 $5.03 $5.03 Classification Disclosure Adjustment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-Operating Tax Adjustment $(1.72) $(1.54) $(1.37) $(1.12) $(1.06) $(0.86) Reported After-Tax Non-Operating Expense/(Income), Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Minority Interest Expense, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Loss/(Gain) from Discontinued Operations After-Tax, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Preferred Dividends, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Dividends on Redeemable Preferred Stock, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported Other After-Tax Charges, Net $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT) $(4.28) $6.06 $(14.22) $50.07 $52.30 $56.18 Click to enlarge

Source: Author Calculations and Company Filings

In tandem with rising profitability, Build-A-Bear has been able to grow returns on invested capital ("ROIC") from -1.35% in fiscal 2018 to 18.68% in the TTM. At a time when there is still talk of an armageddon in the brick-and-mortar retail world, these results show a business that is able to earn high rates of ROIC. The improvement in ROIC is down to two factors. Firstly, given the importance of franchises in the company, Build-A-Bear does not have a high incremental investment rate, so its invested capital, the denominator in the calculation of ROIC, is stable, and, indeed, has actually declined from $317.19 million in 2018 to $277.9 million in the TTM. Meanwhile, the company’s strategy of promoting growth, enhancing the power of the brand, and bringing in more age cohorts into its customer base, has resulted in a growth in NOPAT, the numerator in the calculation of ROIC. Post-pandemic growth can be seen as a function of the pent-up demand that many businesses experienced, as customers returned to brick-and-mortar stores, and bought at greater rates than prior to the pandemic. While that rate of growth has slowed, it remains higher than prior to the pandemic.

Source: Author Calculations and Company Filings

As the chart shows, the company has bounced back from the pandemic-era decline in revenue. Overall, revenue has risen from $336.59 in fiscal 2018 to $486.11 million in the TTM.

Soaring, Cheap Free Cash Flows

In this era of rising profitability, Build-A-Bear has compounded free cash flow ("FCF") from $2.32 million in fiscal 2018 to $47.18 million in the TTM, at a rate of 66.4% a year. Not only is the Build-A-Bear growing FCF at a very high rate, but its FCF yield has nearly always been available in that time at a very cheap rate, with the FCF yield rising from 0.92% in fiscal 2018 to 10.68% in the TTM.

Source: Author Calculations and Company Filings

According to Voin Todoforvic, the company’s chief financial officer, Build-A-Bear has a “commitment to return capital” to its shareholders. Judging the company’s capital return activities, it is clear that they have been appropriately conservative. In the last six years, Build-A-Bear has earned more than $192 million in FCF, compared to dividend payouts of $42.22 million and share repurchases of $50.15 million. In other words, dividend payouts are well-supported by the company’s ability to generate FCF. The company initiated a new quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

Source: Author Calculations and Company Filings

Business Risks

Changes in consumer demand are the biggest risks facing the company. Their first source is due to changing economic conditions, and this is completely outside of Build-A-Bear’s control. For example, in fiscal 2022, the company suffered because of inflation and tightened global supply chains. The company was able to adjust by increasing prices, but they may not always be able to do so. Consumer demand may also change due to changes in taste. The company has adapted in the past, by growing brand awareness and affinity, converting that awareness into store visits and purchases, expanding the channels in which they sell. However, the company cannot control the mall ecosystem, upon which it depends. This is because the majority of sales come from physical stores, and so, if people shift away from such purchases, that will hurt the business. We saw this in the pandemic era, when revenues fell because customers could not go to physical stores. While Build-A-Bear’s e-commerce stores have grown since then, any change in visits to physical stores may not be compensated for by e-commerce traffic.

Valuation

In highly competitive industries, a company’s return on capital will converge toward the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC"), competing away all excess profits. Consequently, we can calculate Build-A-Bear’s intrinsic value by estimating the perpetuity value of its NOPAT. This value has been called the “economic book value” by New Constructs, or the pre-strategy value of a business because it is the present value of a firm’s operating cash flows prior to any strategic investments to add economic value. That formula for economic book value, which is essentially intrinsic value where any growth the firm has does not create value, is given as:

Economic Book Value = (NOPAT / WACC) - Adjusted total debt (including off-balance sheet debt) + Excess cash + Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets + Net Assets from Discontinued operations - Value of Outstanding Employee stock option liabilities - Under (Over) funded Pensions - Preferred stock - Minority interests + Net deferred compensation assets + Net deferred tax assets.

Assessing the intrinsic value per share against the price gives us an idea of what the market’s expectations for Build-A-Bear are compared to the value of the firm if growth does not result in value creation. This conservative approach allows us to properly account for future mean reversion. As you can see, the firm’s intrinsic value is 18.96% greater than the current stock price. This gives investors a meaningful margin of safety for investment.

Economic Category (Value in millions, except per share amounts) Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 TTM NOPAT $(4.28) $6.06 $(14.22) $50.07 $52.30 $56.18 WACC 4.80% 6.97% 3.23% 5.87% 10.19% 9.26% Excess Cash $(1.06) $(9.80) $(22.07) $(12.27) $(18.80) $(20.02) Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Tax Liability $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Compensation Assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Total Debt $182.49 $167.21 $148.11 $119.49 $116.34 $109.50 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Minority Interests $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $0.68 $0.38 $0.58 $2.03 $1.39 $0.70 Pensions Net Funded Status $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Intrinsic Value $ (273.46) $ (90.50) $ (610.86) $719.17 $376.71 $476.53 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding 14.95 15.21 15.93 16.15 14.80 14.31 Intrinsic Value per Share $ (18.29) $ (5.95) $ (38.34) $44.54 $25.45 $33.31 Stock Price (closing) $4.63 $4.18 $5.61 $17.33 $24.16 $28.00 Price to Intrinsic Value -0.25 -0.70 -0.15 0.39 0.95 0.84 Click to enlarge

Source: Author Calculations and Company Filings

Conclusion

As this article shows, Build-A-Bear has been able to leverage the experience it offers visitors and its business model to earn attractive profits. Post pandemic, its NOPAT and ROIC have been on a flier, and the firm has continued to generate high levels of FCF. That FCF is available at very attractive yields. That FCF supports the company’s dividend policy and offers the hope that dividends can be increased in the future without putting the company into harm’s way. Finally, Build-A-Bear is trading at very attractive levels, with the current stock price over 18% less than the intrinsic value of the business.