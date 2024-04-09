Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Macro investors continue to watch what's happening in China. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was in Beijing earlier this week, calling for changes in industrial policy as cheap Chinese goods flood the global economy. Amid concerning trends in China's household consumption and business overinvestment, many equity ETFs tracking the country's stocks have been in protracted bear markets for more than three years.

Still, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) has rebounded significantly since notching a low in January. FXI has actually produced alpha versus the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since January 19.

I reiterate a hold rating on the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), however. The consumer-heavy portfolio remains in a price downtrend with notable bearish momentum. The concentrated fund features an intriguing valuation, but I'd like to see improved technical signals before we can call it a new uptrend.

FXI China ETF Scoring Big Gains Since January 19, SPY Outperforming

According to the issuer, KWEB tracks the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, which consists of China-based companies whose primary business or businesses are focused on Internet and Internet-related technology.

It offers investors access to Chinese internet companies that provide similar services as Google, Facebook, Twitter, eBay, Amazon, and the like, and is said to hold shares of companies benefitting from increasing domestic consumption by China's growing middle class.

KWEB is a large ETF with $5.5 billion in assets under management as of April 8, 2024, and its annual expense ratio is high at 0.69%, so it is a costly product to own for the long term. With a low trailing 12-month dividend yield of just 1.73% (just 0.3 percentage point above that of the S&P 500), KWEB's share-price momentum has been weak for the past year.

The ETF is also highly risky given its annual standard deviation and concentration allocation. The one bright spot on the ETF Grading system by Seeking Alpha is its liquidity as it is a popular trading vehicle - average volume over the past 90 days is nearly 22 million shares while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is just four basis points.

Digging into the portfolio, the 1-star, Neutral-rated fund by Morningstar plots along the very top end of the style box. Just 9% of the ETF's exposure is considered mid-cap, and there are no small-cap holdings. What's appealing to me is the low 12.8 price-to-earnings ratio. When I last reviewed the ETF in September 2022, the P/E was north of 25 - a key fundamental risk back then.

Today, the PEG ratio is under 1. A compelling value, no doubt, if we see technicals line up, then this could be a fantastic buy in the not-too-distant future.

KWEB: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Should we expect a rally anytime soon? Well, the seasonal picture is decent now through June. Q2 is historically a solid stretch, but volatility has commonly ensued at the beginning of the third quarter.

KWEB: Bullish Seasonal Trends in Q2

Making KWEB to the risky side of the ledger is its high 39% position in the risk-on Consumer Discretionary sector. The top 10 holdings account for more than 60% of the fund as well. Investors must be mindful of fundamental conditions with its biggest single stocks - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and PDD Holdings (PDD).

KWEB: Holdings & Dividend Information

The Technical Take

With a low valuation and risky allocation, KWEB's chart is downright dismal. Notice in the graph below that shares are mired in a pronounced downtrend that dates back to early 2021 when the ETF peaked above $103 per share. After plunging by more than 80% to a low of $18.41 on a closing basis in late 2022, KWEB recovered to $36 - nearly doubling in its price return by January last year. But the last 15 months have been nothing short of frustrating for its investors.

Take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average - it continues to be negatively sloped, suggesting that the bears are in charge. Moreover, the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph is firmly bearish, with a ceiling of around 60. For a turnaround to prove itself, I would like to see the stock rally above the 200dma and for the moving average to turn positive in its slope. Furthermore, the RSI needs to break out above 60, in my view. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price in the $23 to $33 zone, the current range may persist with a bias lower. Buying on a dip to the low $20s could work for a swing trade, while a breakout above $29 would be encouraging.

Overall, KWEB's momentum is poor, with the ETF's share price trending lower since January last year as global stocks have been in rally mode.

KWEB: Bearish RSI Range, Downward Price Trend Persists

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on KWEB. I see the China tech ETF as priced very attractively, but I'd like to see the technical situation improve before calling it a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.