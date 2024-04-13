My Biggest Losses And Lessons

iantfoto

Overall, I have done quite well over the long run.

I have managed to outperform my real estate investment trust, or REIT, sector (VNQ) benchmarks by a large margin, all while earning a much higher dividend yield:

2023 3 Year 5 Year 10/2018–2024 VNQ 12.81% 18.72% 44.89% 41.09% RMZ 9.77% 12.62% 19.97% 15.58% Core Portfolio 10.27% 30.52% 65.60% 64.26% Click to enlarge

But it wasn't without some hiccups along the way.

We take risks to earn returns and sometimes, risk factors play out.

Then at other times, we have also made mistakes and suffered the consequences.

In today's article, I want to go back in time and discuss all the biggest investment mistakes I have ever made. This includes investments that I made even long before launching my investing group on Seeking Alpha in 2018:

Nokia (NOK ):

Nokia was my first investment ever. I was 14 years old and had recently started my first business. I was buying beat-up iPhones, fixing them, and reselling them for a profit. It was not a big business, but it allowed me to save a few thousand Euros in the first year, and my father encouraged me to invest it to learn about the stock market.

I read a few books about value investing and this led me to buy shares of Nokia, the Finnish mobile phone giant. But back then, Nokia had missed the transition to smartphones and this had caused its share price to crash.

But coming from Finland and having used Nokias my entire childhood, I was convinced that it would make a comeback. My thesis was that its new partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) and the launch of Nokia smartphones under the Windows operating system would offer a viable alternative to iPhones.

But I was wrong, and Nokia turned into a classic value trap.

The lessons:

1) Investing based on national pride or emotions is never a good idea. This may be a good time for you to ask yourself whether you are overexposed to your home country. Finland is a small country, so we are used to investing abroad. But many American investors own nothing else than U.S. stocks and this is a mistake in my opinion.

2) I thought that I understood something that I didn't. Tech is highly complex, and I am not a tech expert or even a real tech enthusiast.

3) Things can change very rapidly in the Tech space. Nokia once controlled 40%+ of the mobile phone market, and people used the word "Nokia" to refer to their phones in large parts of the world. And yet, it ended up losing most of it to a newcomer, Apple (AAPL). It taught me that Tech and business in general are a lot less predictable than we may think. We may assume that iPhones will dominate forever, but who really knows what we will be using 20 years from now?

4) Averaging down can save you in the end. The thesis did not go my way, but I still held a strong conviction and bought more shares all the way down, and this eventually paid off when Microsoft (MSFT) bought out Nokia's mobile phone division. This resulted in a large single-day gain and that's when I exited the stock more or less breaking even. Part of my thesis was that Nokia also owned other valuable businesses that were overlooked by the market (royalty streams from patents, telecom infrastructure, etc.) and I was right about that.

5) A short-term loss can turn into a long-term win. I always remember that my father was happy that I lost money on Nokia. He told me that it was the best thing that could have happened to me because it taught me that investing is not easy. Had it been a successful investment, I would have become overconfident and likely lost much larger sums later on. Instead, it taught me to be much more careful before making investment decisions and eventually led me to specialize in one sector (REITs) to become a real expert.

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF):

After my bad experience with Nokia, I began reading various investing forums online. This includes Seeking Alpha, but also a French forum, which was my favorite back then.

On that French forum, many members were discussing Tesco, which is the leading grocery retailer in the UK. Warren Buffett had recently bought shares of the company, its valuation was historically low. The risk-to-reward seemed compelling, given that this was a relatively stable business.

We thought that the market had overreacted to the risk presented by the growth of discount retailers Lidl and Aldi, which were stealing market share from Tesco. Our thesis was that Tesco had the best locations and that the greater convenience of its locations would protect it from the competition.

But it still turned into a value trap, and Buffett even ended up selling his shares at a loss.

The lessons:

1) Don't blindly follow others. I was not just blindly following Buffett, but he was a big factor in my investment decision. If he is buying Tesco, surely it couldn't disappoint... but it did. The opinions of others on that investing forum only reinforced my confirmation bias. A lot of you may at times make this mistake when reading articles here on Seeking Alpha. Remember that we all make mistakes, including even Buffett, so you need to do your own research.

2) Businesses generally have lower barriers to entry than real estate. At the time, I was reading a lot about real estate investing and my investment in Tesco taught me that the business of a landlord is a lot more resilient than that of a tenant. Tesco may fail, but if the property is well-located, it could be released to Aldi, Lidl, or any other competitor.

CYS Investments:

My first REIT ever.

Of course, it had to be a mortgage REIT.

I made the classic mistake of going after one of the highest-yielding REITs that I could find.

In hindsight, I did not even properly understand its business. Sure, I knew that it was lending money and earning interest income, but there is a lot more to a mortgage REIT, and I overlooked many risks because I did not properly understand what I was buying.

The lessons:

1) Mortgage REITs are highly unpredictable because their businesses are at the mercy of macro factors that are out of their control. For this reason, most mortgage REITs have been very poor investments over the long run. They may be good vehicles for speculators, but not for long-term-oriented investors.

2) If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. I am referring to the 10%+ dividend yield in a low-interest rate world. The market may not always be perfectly efficient, but it is not completely stupid either. If a stock is priced at a 10%+ yield, there is probably a good reason for it.

3) Equity REITs are better than mortgage REITs. It is preferable to earn a 5% dividend yield coupled with a 5% annual growth rate and some upside than a 10%+ dividend yield with negative growth, an eventual dividend cut, and much greater downside risk.

CBL Series E Preferred Shares (CBL):

Now we come to REITs.

One mistake that I have regularly made as a REIT investor is to be too greedy.

I would go after deep value opportunities. These are companies that would be very heavily discounted because of known reasons. The leverage may have been too high. The assets may have been risky. Or the management might have been conflicted.

But the thought was that even a bad asset could be a great investment if the valuation was low enough.

That's how we ended up investing in the preferred equity of CBL, which is a Class B mall REIT. Back then, it was priced at a large discount to its par value and offered a very high yield. We understood, of course, that Class B malls were not "growth investments," but we thought that they weren't dying either. The majority of malls are actually inferior to those of CBL:

Brookfield

In some ways, we were correct. The malls of CBL are today generating higher sales than they were back then.

But we were still wrong in the end, and our mistake was to underestimate the need for heavy capex just to maintain their current performance. We thought that most of this capex was discretionary and was aimed at growing their cash flow, but in reality, it was very much needed just to maintain the current occupancy and rent levels. Put differently, the company was generating a lot of cash flow, but that cash flow went down the drain as it was needed to stabilize its malls.

If we had removed this discretionary capex from the cash flow, then it would have been clear that the leverage was too high, putting the company at risk of bankruptcy.

This may sound like coping, but I still think that CBL-E could have still been a good investment in the end had we not had the pandemic. Or the very least, the losses would have not been so significant.

But the pandemic ultimately pushed it into bankruptcy, the preferred equity was converted into common equity, and we lost 90%+ of our investment in the process.

Today, the REIT is in a much better position, having restructured its debts, and it recently even hiked its dividend by 7%. But our position size has become so small that we need to think whether we want to invest more in it or sell our position to lock in a tax loss and move on. Simply holding a tiny position won't move the needle in terms of performance but could become a distraction.

The lessons:

1) Deep value picks rarely work out in the REIT sector. If it is very cheap, there is probably a good reason for it. The market may not be perfectly efficient, but it is not stupid either.

2) Capex can ruin an otherwise good investment opportunity. If it is draining the cash flow, then the real leverage will be a lot higher than it may seem on the surface.

3) If things really go south, then the preferred equity may not offer much more protection than the common equity.

4) If you don't have the balance sheet to survive a potential Black Swan, then the equity is very speculative, as it is inevitable that a Black Swan will eventually occur.

5) A liquidation is not always an option and therefore, a low price-to-NAV may not offer much downside protection. Back then, it would have been impossible to sell malls. Similarly, today, it is very tough to sell offices.

Nuveen MLP Fund (JMF):

In the years leading up to the pandemic, we were bullish on MLPs because they were priced at low valuations relative to the rest of the market, and we thought that the best way for us to participate in the upside was a leveraged closed-end fund, or CEF, that was priced at a discount relative to its net asset value.

JMF owned more or less what we wanted, and the additional discount and leverage could add further upside.

But then came the pandemic, MLPs suffered a flash crash, and the leverage took down the entire CEF. The net asset value became so small that they simply decided to liquidate the positions and return the cash to shareholders, which meant that we wouldn't participate in an eventual recovery.

Fortunately, we were able to mitigate the impact of these big losses by reallocating the liquidation proceeds into Macerich (MAC), which was trading at around $6 per share back then. It has roughly tripled since then.

The lessons:

1) Charlie Munger famously said that 3 Ls cause smart people to lose everything: Liquor, Ladies, and Leverage. Even a relatively low amount of margin debt, about 30% in this case, can ruin you in a market crash.

2) Again, just like in the case of CBL, you should expect a Black Swan to eventually occur because they will. Can your investment thesis survive such a Black Swan?

Invesque is another case of reaching for yield and being too greedy.

Invesque had become a deep value opportunity, trading at a huge discount to its net asset value, and offering a double-digit dividend yield, despite owning a very desirable portfolio of senior housing communities. Its close peers were priced at a materially higher valuation, and we thought that this was partially because the company was listed in Canada and wasn't officially structured as a REIT. Moreover, the management had a track record of successful M&A, having sold their previous healthcare REIT to Welltower (WELL) at a large premium.

The downsides were clear as well. The company was heavily leveraged and senior housing was facing some oversupply in the near term. These were temporary headwinds that could be rectified by gradually deleveraging the balance sheet, which was the goal of the management.

But then came the pandemic, and again, high leverage quickly turned into overleverage, forcing the company to sell a bunch of assets and restructure its debt in ways that were dilutive to common shareholders.

The one hope left for the company is if interest rates drop drastically in the near term and this allows them to either sell the entire company to a REIT like Welltower or sell the assets individually at much higher valuations. They have been selling assets for years, but the progress has not been enough, and debt maturities are approaching. I will likely ride it until the end. It is a 0 or a multi-bagger at this point.

The lesson:

1) You start to see a trend here with leverage and deep value plays. If your leverage was high but still reasonable before the pandemic, it quickly became way excessive when the world shut down and led to large losses to common shareholders. The pandemic pushed many companies over the edge because they were at the mercy of their lenders.

Safehold (SAFE):

Safehold had actually been a very successful investment until fairly recently.

We used to own SAFE via STAR, which was a separate entity that owned many shares of SAFE but traded at a large discount to its net asset value.

At one point, we had more than doubled our initial investment and the outlook was very promising.

Today, I still think that its long-term prospects are compelling, but the company has suffered a major setback due to the historic surge in interest rates.

Ground leases are ultra-long duration assets with 99-year initial years and low yields, which makes their value very sensitive to interest rates. They were very valuable when rates were low, but much less so in today's environment.

We take risks to earn returns, and in this case, the main risk factor played out. I don't think that the loss was mostly caused by a mistake. You could argue that we should have sold it when it became clear that interest rates would rise, but none of us could have predicted that they would rise by as much as they did. Not even the Fed predicted that. This may sound like coping, and maybe it is.

Fortunately, SAFE was smart in how it structured its balance sheet, so it is not in grave danger today. As we have explained in previous market updates, we believe that the recent surge in interest rates will be short lived and as rates return to lower levels, SAFE could recover just as fast as it dropped.

The lessons:

1) The macro environment is highly unpredictable and can have a major impact on certain investments. Perhaps, we did not appreciate this as much as we should have when we invested in SAFE. This means that we should have requested an even larger discount to compensate for the risk, and probably should have sold more of it when it had risen to new highs (Note: we sold half of our shares in STAR at near its peak in November 2021 for a large gain but bought back in too early).

2) Don't let a crash discourage you. Only time will tell if SAFE will recover, but overall, if the long-term thesis hasn't unchanged, then a crash is a good time to buy more shares. Many of our most successful investments today were down 50%+ at one point in recent years.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW):

Just like SAFE, MPW has also historically been a very successful investment for us over most of our holding period.

I have invested in the REIT since 2018, and back then, it traded at around $13 per share. It then nearly doubled in value in the following years, but it has since then collapsed down to ~$4 per share.

We have discussed at length what happened, and you can read about it by clicking here.

The lessons:

1) Listen to short sellers. I was too quick to dismiss their entire thesis because of small elements with which I disagreed. But in hindsight, some other elements of their thesis were 100% correct and I should have been more open-minded. In a way, my ego went against me on this one. I refused to see the reality when it could have still made a difference.

2) Don't listen as much to the management. While I was quick to dismiss the short sellers, I was too easily influenced by the management. I listened to what I wanted to hear, and the management did a good job of reassuring investors time and time again, even when they should have been more upfront about their difficulties. I need to force myself to be more neutral, especially in such controversial situations.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT):

Uniti is another deep value play that cost us a lot of performance.

The valuation was and still is very low and there is hope for significant upside. Even the CEO of the company recently bought over $1 million worth of shares in the open market.

But my mistake here was misinterpreting the tenant/landlord relationship between Windstream and UNIT. Given that UNIT was a spin-off from Windstream, I assumed that Windstream would be fair to UNIT and fulfill its lease obligations. After all, it drafted the lease itself.

But I guess my Finnish nature of expecting people to be fair and honest failed me on this one. Windstream quickly started playing games, and it still does to this day in an attempt to extract as much value as possible from UNIT, knowing that the REIT is extremely dependent on Windstream.

The lessons:

1) It is critical to understand the balance of power between the tenant and the landlord, especially in cases of tenant concentration. If you own a property that can be leased to many other tenants at a comparable rent, then you are in a position of strength. This is the case for VICI Properties (VICI). Despite being heavily concentrated on a few tenants, I am not too worried. But in the case of UNIT, its assets are much more specialized, and releasing could be complicated, especially because it has a lot of debt and cannot afford to have a big vacancy, even if it is just temporary. The tenant, of course, knows this and is trying to take advantage of it.

2) Not all businesses or investors are fair to one another. Some will do whatever is necessary, whether it is ethical or not, to maximize their own profits. Don't assume that everyone will behave in a way that seems logical to me.

Key Takeaways

There are three main takeaways:

1) Stay away from deep value. From my experience, the cheapest REITs are cheap for a good reason and tend to stay cheap or get even cheaper over time. There's something seriously wrong about them, and despite only paying a low valuation, these investment theses rarely seem to play out. Risks are significant, and the risk factors will more often than not play out. In hindsight, our track record investing in deep value opportunities is very poor, and it has cost us a lot of capital. Good examples include CBL and UNIT. For this reason, you may have noticed that we have focused much more on "quality value" in recent quarters, buying shares of high-quality REITs that are facing temporary headwinds. Good examples here include Crown Castle (CCI) and Camden Property Trust (CPT). In the future, we will try to be more disciplined and focus on quality value, even if that means paying a higher valuation and earning a lower yield. It pays off over the long run.

2) Make sure that the balance sheet can survive a Black Swan. There is no point in earning good returns for a few years if you then lose it all and suffer permanent capital losses when a Black Swan occurs. Instead, you should expect a Black Swan to eventually occur and prepare for it by making sure that all your holdings can survive one. For this reason, we know now that IVQ.U was a mistake. Fortunately, it wasn't too big of a position, and we can make up for the loss with other REITs.

3) Preferred equity is overrated in case of bankruptcy. We have in the past made the mistake of going up the capital ladder, thinking that it would offer us better protection in case the REIT suffered a major setback. But we learned with CBL that the protection offered by preferred shares is overrated. If you think that there is high risk of some major risk factors playing out and are not willing to buy the common equity, then you probably shouldn't own the preferred equity either. This makes me rethink my investment in ABR-F, and I am considering selling it. I doubt that the company will face bankruptcy, but the risks are so high that I probably wouldn't buy its common equity. By this logic, I probably shouldn't own the preferred equity either. I will listen to their latest conference call today and decide soon.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.