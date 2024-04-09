Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOBL: Dividend Aristocrat ETF That Underperforms Alternative Funds

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF offers stability and quality for investors looking for exposure to dividend aristocrats.
  • Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have managed to increase their dividend payouts successfully for over 25 consecutive years.
  • NOBL's dividend growth is acceptable, but the starting yield is low, and it underperforms compared to some alternatives such as SCHD.
  • While NOBL offers a SWAN (sleep well at night) way to get a diverse set of holdings, this comes at the detriment of total return prospects.

Crown

dvan/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Dividend aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 years in a row. Achieving such a milestone creates a heightened sense of confidence for investors. Increasing dividends every single year for

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.95K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NOBL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on NOBL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOBL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News