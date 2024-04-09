Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Housing Is One Reason Not All Countries Feel Same Pinch Of Higher Interest Rates

iMFdirect
Summary

  • Central banks have raised interest rates significantly over the past two years to combat post-pandemic inflation.
  • Why are some feeling the pinch from higher rates and not others? The answer partly lies in differences in mortgage and housing market characteristics.
  • The effects of rising monetary policy rates on activity partly depend on housing and mortgage market characteristics, which vary significantly across countries.

Putting money into or out of house

By Mehdi Benatiya Andaloussi, Economist, World Economic Outlook Division of the IMF’s Research Department; Nina Biljanovska, Economist, Macro-Financial Division of the Research Department; Alessia De Stefani, Economist, IMF Research Department; and Rui C. Mano, Deputy Division Chief, IMF’s Research Department

iMFdirect
iMFdirect is the policy blog of the International Monetary Fund. Leading economists and officials of the Fund discuss the IMF’s work and advice on economics and finance at a global and a national level.

