Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

On March 21st, Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) reported $79.6m of full-year revenue, growing 14% year over year, and $39.3m of adjusted EBITDA for the full year, growing 13% year over year. I previously rated Abacus as a buy in November while it was under $7, highlighting the resiliency of their business model compared to defunct life settlement companies like Emergent Capital. At $12, the path is more challenging and requires the company to continue to execute, so I want to provide an update on their efforts.

Business Updates

Abacus highlighted two key items coming in 2024 to drive growth:

40 Act Fund (ABL Wealth): Abacus is launching a mutual fund in 2024, pending SEC review. They highlighted this will be the first of its kind, so the review has taken longer than desired. The company will earn brokerage commissions on policies sold into the fund, and this should drive increased liquidity and access to capital in their target markets.

ABL Tech: Abacus is working to sell more of their data services into tangential markets (pension funds and financial services) that could be well-served by access to their decades of longevity data tracking.

Both these efforts require minimal incremental expense, which the company expects will drive margin improvements as they begin to flow through financials.

Capital Structure

As a deSPAC, I highlighted some unique aspects of ABL’s capital structure in my last piece. Abacus has taken a few key steps since:

This shows some progress on a key item I highlighted in my last article – Abacus’ business model revolves around reinvesting capital, and they have about $200m accessible in their publicly traded warrants at $11.50/share. Rather than doing a dilutive secondary after deSPAC, the company has been stingy with their common shares, and those efforts are bearing fruit.

This dynamic will continue to be one to watch, with 15% of insider shares unlocking this summer (8-K clarified 12/29/23), ABL short sellers paying around 150% annualized, and warrants trading with very little time premium ($0.55 vs $12.00 share price at submission). For investors looking to get exposure to ABL, the warrants represent a lot of torque if the stock appreciates further. There have also been points where they’ve traded at a discount to exercise value, for anyone looking for a small arbitrage play.

Long-Term Prospects

I really enjoyed the valuation approach used on a recent ABL pitch on ValueInvestorsClub, which highlighted the analogous valuation at peer specialty insurance businesses trading north of 20x EPS, enough to justify the current Abacus valuation. The key upside comes if Abacus can gain more access to their warrant cash, allowing them to deploy more capital at an impressive ~20% ROICs (implying ~$40m of incremental earnings). This kind of growth would double ABL’s earnings power and presumably cement more of a floor on shares.

As an additional possible tailwind for price action, Abacus currently does not qualify for Russell inclusion due to float size, but should qualify in the coming months as the float loosens.

Risks

Abacus is lapping some chunky non-cash and one-time expenses from going public, issuing incentive shares, and addressing their debt. These are real costs but excluded from most adjusted metrics above. The company will need to continue to demonstrate real earnings power and growth to substantiate their current valuation.

Abacus operates in a highly regulated space, so missteps could impair their ability to operate their business effectively. Fortunately, Abacus has demonstrated a long history of regulatory compliance.

Specialty finance companies can be opaque to value, and investors should review ABL’s financial disclosures to understand some of the unique risks in this business model.

There are about 1m shares of float on Abacus, subjecting the stock to rather significant volatility since deSPAC. Further warrant exercises would likely improve liquidity.

I have seen concerns that Abacus’ model could be easily copied by a prior JV partner like KKR. Ironically, Abacus just brought over a KKR employee to be their Chief Capital Officer. The regulatory moat seems to make this risk significantly remote.

Conclusion

Abacus Life is seeking to break the mold of poor performance in life settlement businesses and is one of the few SPACs I’ve seen trade back above their $10 price. It helps to be a real business generating real returns on capital and growth, which I think Abacus is poised to continue in the coming quarters. Trading is likely to remain volatile and returns will depend on the execution of ABL’s growth strategy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.