Abacus Life: Leader In Life Settlement Space

Kingdom Capital
Summary

  • Abacus Life reported $79.6m of full-year revenue, growing 14% YoY, and $39.3m of adjusted EBITDA for the full year, growing 13% YoY.
  • Abacus highlighted two key items coming in 2024 to drive growth: the launch of a 40 Act Fund and expansion into tangential markets.
  • Abacus has made progress in its capital structure, authorizing a share buyback, placing an offering, and seeing warrant exercises.

On March 21st, Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) reported $79.6m of full-year revenue, growing 14% year over year, and $39.3m of adjusted EBITDA for the full year, growing 13% year over year.

Kingdom Capital
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

