Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Large-cap stocks have been where all the outperformance has been pushing to new highs, while small-caps, for example, are still below their respective 2021 peaks on average. We all know the problems around so-called "zombie companies" in the Russell 2000 Index (RTY), but what about playing mid-caps where there is more ability to withstand higher rates? I think mid-caps are a good place in the marketplace to focus on in the next phase of the cycle, which is why the Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is worth a look.

Incepted in 2004, VO is an ETF sponsored by Vanguard that strives to mimic the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Index. The fund has amassed assets of over $160 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs targeting the Mid Cap Blend segment of the U.S. equity market. It's a passively managed fund, boasting a low expense ratio of 0.04%. It also offers a 12-month dividend yield of 1.50%.

A Closer Look at VO's Holdings

VO's portfolio comprises about 335 mid-cap stocks in the United States. No position makes up more than 0.96% of the fund, making this highly diversified. This, to me, is incredibly important, as this makes the fund far more balanced than large market-cap weighted averages which are being dominated by a select number of large-cap technology stocks.

vanguard.com

Sector Exposure and Weightings

VO offers broad exposure to several sectors, with the heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector (about 20.5% of the portfolio), followed by 14.60% in Information Technology and 13% in Consumer Discretionary. These sector allocations provide a balanced mix of stability and growth potential, making VO a diversified investment vehicle. The Industrials allocation has been quite positive for the fund, as there's been a lot of underappreciated momentum going on in that part of the economy and the stock market in general.

vanguard.com

Peer Comparison

When considering an ETF investment, it's essential to compare it with similar funds in the market. In this case, VO can be compared with the Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM), and the iShares Core MidCap ETF (IJH). All these funds offer exposure to the mid-cap blend segment of the US equity market. However, their holdings and performance differ from VO. Overall, VO has performed better than SCHM but slightly worse than IJH.

stockcharts.com

Pros of Investing in VO

VO offers several advantages that make it an attractive choice for investors. Its low expense ratio of 0.04% is one of the lowest in the mid-cap ETF space. Additionally, the fund's holdings offer a strong growth outlook. According to the consensus of analysts, VO's long-term earnings growth forecast for each of the next five years is 13.4%, consistent with its historical long-term earnings growth rate. And the fact that this is so diversified makes this a more robust portfolio from my perspective than large-cap averages, with more fundamental resilience than what's in the small-cap space.

Cons of Investing in VO

Despite the pros, there are also some cons to consider. The fund's overall valuation is quite high compared to its peers. Its P/E ratio is 21.4 - not exactly cheap. This is also, despite being more diversified, likely more volatile than large-caps just because these are comparatively smaller companies (though with a median market cap of about $30 billion, it still should be comparatively less risky than small-caps).

Conclusion: Should You Invest in VO?

Given the current high valuation in comparison to peers, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares might underperform other equity proxies, but given the strong diversification and sector mix I think this can still hold up well. The fund's low expense ratio, and strong growth outlook of its holdings make it an attractive proposition. If you're willing to bear the associated risks and volatility, VO could be a valuable addition to your portfolio. Good fund for cheap and easy access to mid-caps.