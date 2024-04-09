Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQI: A High-Yielding, Tax-Efficient Income Investment I'm Keeping My Eye On

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
390 Followers

Summary

  • QQQI is an ETF that aims to deliver high, predictable, and tax-efficient monthly income by investing in the Nasdaq-100 Index by employing a laddered call option strategy.
  • QQQI has a current TTM yield of 14.28% and aims to maintain a yield of 12-15% while also seeking prospects for capital appreciation.
  • I believe the fund's NAV and distribution growth should be monitored carefully to ensure it's returns can outpace inflation sustainably.

NASDAQ Falls On Tech Company Earnings Reports

Spencer Platt

NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) is the latest in the option income ETF world, offering a high yield, tax efficiency, and potential for capital appreciation. After researching the fund strategy, mechanics, and performing a risk analysis, I believe the fund is worth

This article was written by

Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
390 Followers
I am a dividend growth investor with the goal of eliminating my 'emergency fund' by continuously improving free cash flow, generating independent income, and eliminating debt. I require high conviction in my portfolio of dividend-paying stocks and ETFs, which I select based on their performance, diversification, and sustainability to ensure peace of mind. Along the way, I share my unique insights and risk analyses. All the stocks and ETFs I discuss are managed through a taxable brokerage account, while my retirement accounts are 100% pre-tax and invested in the S&P 500.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News