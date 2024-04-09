Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zeekr Steps On IPO Accelerator As Its Prospects Run Low On Fuel

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers

Summary

  • Zeekr has reportedly restarted its IPO process with reduced fundraising plans, seeking to list before its valuation falls more as prospects worsen for Chinese NEV makers.
  • The company’s revenue from vehicle sales slowed to 44% year-on-year in the second half of last year from about 150% in the first half.
  • The bottom line is that Zeekr’s prospects – and prospects for Chinese NEV makers in general – are rapidly running out of fuel.

Electric car power charging.

UniqueMotionGraphics

The new energy vehicle maker is reportedly jumpstarting its stalled plan to list in New York as valuations for its peers rapidly fall.

After putting its U.S. IPO on hold due to weak market sentiment, new energy vehicle (NEV) maker

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

More on ZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News