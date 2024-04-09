Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Etsy: Covert Recessionary Hedge As People Look For Secondary Income (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 09, 2024 3:05 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY) Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.35K Followers

Summary

  • Etsy's stock price has reversed its recent rally and is now trading at a relatively low valuation compared to its historical norm and other growth stocks.
  • The company's supply trends remain strong, with an expected increase in sellers on the platform, while traditional retailers face negative headwinds.
  • Etsy has a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow and is aggressively buying back its shares, improving shareholder value.
  • Views that the firm will fail appear unsupported due to its healthy balance sheet and cash-flow margins.
  • The ongoing decline in full-time jobs could benefit Etsy's long-term growth as more people look to it for supplementary income.
Woman buying custom and hand made jewelry online

grinvalds

I covered Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) six months ago with a neutral outlook. At that time, I believed the stock was likely oversold after tumbling 80%, having a far superior "P/E" valuation than in the past. I believe ETSY was trading in a clear bubble

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.35K Followers
HTSchwartzMy books - fiction and non-fictionHarrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ETSY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News