3 Of The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Today

This is Jussi Askola and Austin Rogers writing this article. We both own invest heavily in real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and we are part of our Investing Group research team.

Over the long term, they have a strong track record of total returns that are typically on par with the S&P 500 (SP500), plus or minus a few percentage points per year.

But we also maintain that it is a good idea for most investors to have a well diversified portfolio.

After all, REITs, like all real estate businesses, feature a unique set of risks. The underlying operating businesses are interest rate sensitive, just as all other leveraged businesses are. But more importantly, in the short term, the market treats REITs as little more than long-term bond proxies.

See, for example, how the price performance of REITs (VNQ) has been the mirror opposite of the movement of the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) since the middle of 2023:

Of course, there are individual REITs that behave differently than the sector as a whole. And it's important to remember that many if not most REITs regularly raise their dividends, which gives them an edge over bonds.

Nevertheless, when it comes to stock price, REITs are arguably the most rate-sensitive sector of the stock market.

If long-term interest rates decline from here, as we believe they are likely to do, REITs should perform very well. But what if they don't?

That lingering question is what persuades us that it is a good idea to remain diversified and to seek out attractive dividend-paying stocks across various sectors of the market.

With that in mind, let's look at three particularly attractive opportunities today that offer both moderately high-yield and steady dividend growth.

1. Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIPC)

BIP, or its corporate equivalent of BIPC that does not issue a K-1 form, is perhaps the best way for investors to gain exposure to a growing portfolio of global infrastructure in one swipe.

Here's how it works. Brookfield Corporation (BN) owns 26% of Brookfield Infrastructure, which is externally managed by BN.

BIP February Presentation

BN charges a management fee equal to 1.25% of BIP/BIPC's market capitalization, plus net corporate-level debt. It is good, in our opinion, that BN's management fee is based on market value, not book value because this incentivizes them to maintain strong market value. BIP's stock price ended 2023 lower than it was in 2022, and the base management fee likewise slid by 4.8% YoY.

BN also gets paid incentive distributions, which are determined by LP distributions and therefore incentivize management to increase the dividend over time.

BIP is a co-investor (the largest one) in Brookfield's private infrastructure funds that directly own the actual infrastructure assets.

BIP owns various transportation, utility, midstream energy, and data assets in business-friendly countries of the world, almost 70% of which are concentrated in North and South America.

BIP February Presentation

Although its smallest segment right now, BIP's data assets including cell towers and data centers represent by far the fastest growing part of its portfolio. There are ample internal growth opportunities within this segment, especially for BIP's 135 global data centers that offer some exposure to the burgeoning AI revolution.

But it's useful to note that BIP's ability to reinvest cash into the data segment is facilitated by the strong cash flows from its other three segments, especially utilities (43% of 2023 AFFO) and transportation (39% of AFFO).

About 85% of BIP's cash flows are tied to inflation in some way or another, while 90% are long-term contracted, with a weighted average contract duration of 10 years. Also, a striking 85% of cash flows derive from investment grade customers.

With this formula, BIP has managed to generate FFO per share growth of 15% annually since 2009 (about the same as AFFO, which includes maintenance capex) as well as returns on invested capital in the range of 10-14%, inclusive of capital recycling.

BIP's dividend yield of 5.6% (4.9% for BIPC) is near its highest level in years, and the company appears poised to continue its 15-year dividend growth streak at a pace of 5-9% per year going forward.

PEP is arguably the strongest food & beverage consumer staples company in the U.S. It owns major, well-known brands like Frito-Lay, Quaker, Gatorade, and of course Pepsi. Snacks are a fast-growing segment of food sales, and PEP holds a dominant market position in this area. More than 20 of its brands generate over $1 billion in annual sales.

PEP Presentation

Although still known for its legacy Pepsi soda brand, PEP has expanded far beyond its oldest and perhaps best known product.

The portfolio is split roughly 60% food and 40% beverages.

PEP Presentation

Notably, snacks are also among PEP's most profitable offerings. While Frito-Lay (Doritos, Lays, Fritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Sunchips, etc.) accounts for 27% of sales, it makes up 42% of operating profit.

Concerns about GLP-1 drugs eating into sales volume (pardon the pun) seem premature and speculative at this time. After all, GLP-1 drugs remain too expensive for most Americans, and PEP's international sales (almost 40% of total revenue) are not exposed to the GLP-1 threat at all.

Plus, PEP is making a concerted effort to provide healthier snack and beverage options as well as to make its existing products slightly healthier over time by reducing sodium, sugar, and saturated fat.

By continuously reinvesting into its top-tier brands and occasionally acquiring new ones, PEP has proven itself an excellent capital allocator over the years, generating returns on invested capital of 19-20% over the last decade.

Another fortunate byproduct of strong capital allocation is a kingly dividend growth record, now standing at 52 years.

PEP Presentation

PEP paid out 82% of FCF as dividends in 2023 (95% if you include buybacks) after paying out 105% of FCF as dividends (131% including buybacks) in 2022.

Over time, PEP's capex as a percentage of sales should trend downward, which should in turn boost free cash flow conversion and cause the FCF payout ratio to decline.

PEP may be in for a slower year this year on the sales side, but profits should keep up steady growth. The average analyst forecast is for 3.7% revenue growth and 7.1% EPS growth this year.

3. Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)

WTRG is a diversified, regulated utility company based in Pennsylvania (its largest state in terms of revenue) but has expanded to operations across the country, especially the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. Its service territories are overwhelmingly in favorable regulatory states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Indiana, and Texas.

WTRG Presentation

In 2020, Aqua America merged with a Pennsylvania gas utility called Peoples to become Essential Utilities. Though no longer a pure-play water utility, the acquisition of Peoples was an accretive (if admittedly expensive) bolt-on investment that added substantially to WTRG's regulated rate base and organic investment opportunities.

That's how WTRG's business model works. It invests in infrastructure capex to grow its regulated rate base, passing the costs through to customer bills along with an allowed return on equity.

In theory, the greater the growth in a regulated utility's rate base, the greater the bottom-line earnings growth should be.

That makes it encouraging to see WTRG with a robust capital deployment plan over the next several years.

WTRG Presentation

These investments should both grow WTRG's customer base and de-risk its infrastructure network.

WTRG has a long and consistent history of steadily compounding earnings at 6-7% per year while growing its dividend at around 7% annually. The dividend has increased every year for the last 32 years.

Meanwhile, the dividend yield of 3.4% is near its highest level since April 2000.

It is interesting to compare WTRG's performance today to the Dot Com bubble era of 1999 and early 2000.

Today, like back then, WTRG's stock price performed miserably, and its dividend yield spiked to a high level even though nothing was fundamentally wrong with the business. Investors simply had no interest in a boring water utility stock.

But from March 2000 to today, this boring water utility stock massively outperformed both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq Index (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

Will the same kind of incredibly outperformance happen over the next few decades as well?

Who knows? That's above our pay grade. All we can say for certain is that WTRG looks undervalued and capable of continuing its long history of steadily compounding earnings and dividends for a long time to come.

Bottom Line

Even with the broad stock market indices hitting new highs and pushing up P/E ratios, there is still plenty of value to be found if you know where to look and are willing to invest in names that have little to nothing to do with AI. We even think there are plenty of good, dividend-paying investment opportunities outside the realm of REITs.

BIP, PEP, and WTRG are three such names to consider right now.