Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Berrin Noorata - Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Irwin Simon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Carl Merton - Chief Financial Officer
Denise Faltischek - Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International
Blair MacNeil - President, Tilray Canada
Ty Gilmore - President, U.S. Beer Business

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Carter - Stifel
Nadine Sarwat - Bernstein
Remington Smith - Alliance Global Partners
Bill Kirk - Roth MKM
Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity
Doug Miehm - RBC Capital Markets
John Zamparo - CIBC

Operator

Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Tilray Brand's Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended February 29, 2024. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investment firms conducted via audio.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Berrin Noorata, Tilray Brand's Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer. Thank you. You may now begin.

Berrin Noorata

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

By now, you should have access to the earnings press release, which is available on the investors section of the Tilray Brands website at tilray.com and has been filed with the SEC and SEDAR. Please note that during today's call, we will be referring to various non-GAAP financial measures that can provide useful information for investors. However, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. The earnings press release contains a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

