Alkermes Shows Strong Phase 1 Results for Narcolepsy Treatment ALKS-2680

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stock hasn't moved much since my last update in November. Back then, I discussed its prospects in narcolepsy ahead of Phase 1 data for its orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist, ALKS-2680. I highlighted the potential for this asset to be differentiated in that it addresses a cause of narcolepsy, rather than simply treating a symptom. I also discussed some historical downfalls of OX2R agonists, namely hepatic injury (TAK-994). Furthermore, I expressed optimism for Lybalvi, Alkermes' FDA-approved schizophrenia/bipolar drug that mitigates weight gain that is often a result of antipsychotic treatment. My final recommendation was "Buy."

We have an update today as the company reported early-stage trial data for 2680. Recall that 2680 is a once-daily, single oral administration. In Phase 1b, 2680 was studied in nine patients with Narcolepsy Type 2 (characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness but a less severe form of narcolepsy). The company showed statistically significant improvements relative to placebo in sleep latency in the 5 mg (p<0.05), 12 mg (p<0.001), and 25 mg (p<0.001) doses. Importantly, no serious adverse events leading to discontinuation were observed, including no indication of hepatic injury. There was one moderate case of pollakiuria (frequent urination) with 25 mg.

The drug was also tested in eight patients with idiopathic hypersomnia (excessive daytime sleepiness without a known cause). The efficacy and safety results were very similar to those seen in NT2 patients. Again, there was a statistically significant dose response. Moreover, a moderate case of pollakiuria occurred at the highest dose.

Moving forward, Alkermes intends to proceed towards a Phase 2 study in NT2 later this year.

The data appears to be pretty solid. I am encouraged by the dose response and the efficacy is convincing. This event appears to have de-risked this asset quite a bit in the efficacy department, but this was expected. It seems like the 12 mg dose has the best prospects for offering a balanced efficacy/adverse event profile, but the company will likely pursue both 12 mg and 25 mg in later-stage trials. Of course, there is still a lot of uncertainty moving forward (e.g., safety with chronic dosing) that will be cleared up in Phase 2/3 trials with extended timeframes. The market's response so far today is muted. Alkermes' stock is up just 2% while I am typing this.

Q4 Earnings

Alkermes reported $377.5 million in total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This was up from $304.7 million in the previous year. Key contributors included Vivitrol (extended-release naltrexone for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence), Aristada, and Lybalvi. The last of the three collected the smallest revenue ($56.2 million), but its growth is significantly outpacing the others (61% year-over-year). The company discussed Lybalvi in their most recent earnings call.

Starting with Lybalvi. Lybalvi was the fastest-growing oral atypical antipsychotic in the fourth quarter and for the full year. We launched Lybalvi two years ago with a broad, differentiated label that includes both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. In its second full year of launch, Lybalvi generated net sales of $191.9 million. For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 11% sequentially to $56.2 million driven primarily by demand. Prescriptions grew to approximately 46,700 TRxs for the fourth quarter, reflecting 11% sequential growth.

Alkermes' net income for 2023 was $355 million.

For 2024, Alkermes anticipates between $275 million and $295 million for Lybalvi. Total revenues are projected between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion, with a net income of $350 million to $390 million.

Financial Health

As of December 31, Alkermes has $457.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets are $1.485 billion. The company's current ratio is nearly 3.0, so this is a healthy figure. Long-term debt is $287 million, relatively unchanged from last year.

Cash flows provided by operating activities have been positive for the last three years. In 2023, this figure was $401 million. So, the company is profitable and there is no apparent reason to believe Alkermes will need to raise equity within the next twelve months.

Overall, Alkermes' balance sheet appears solid. They have a good amount of leverage but appear to be easily able to cover it with their current assets and future earnings.

Market Sentiment

Alkermes' market capitalization stands at $4.39 billion. Per Seeking Alpha, analysts are projecting $1.53 billion in sales for 2024 and similar numbers in 2025 and 2026. Alkermes' stock momentum has been underperforming the S&P 500 in all timeframes. In the last year, ALKS is down 11% while the S&P is up 26%.

Insider trading reveals positive activity over the past three (170,686 net activity) and twelve months (75,686). Existing institutional investors have increased their positions by 40 million shares, compared to 24 million sold. However, a greater number of shares have been sold out (~14.5 million versus ~2.5 million). Its four top holders (BlackRock, Vanguard, Wellington, and State Street) have also added to their positions recently. Short interest is notable at 8.76% of the float. This indicates a moderate amount of skepticism among market participants.

Overall, I'd rate Alkermes' market sentiment as "mixed," but leaning negative. This appears, from my porch, to be in contrast with the underlying fundamentals of the company.

My Analysis and Recommendation

Alkermes' Q4 earnings and Phase 1 narcolepsy data continue to support a Buy recommendation. I think investors are pricing in a lot of doubt here (e.g., due to upcoming generic competition) and I like the upside potential. For one, Lybalvi continues to surprise with its upside in revenue. At its 2021 approval, analysts were projecting between $400 million and $700 million in peak annual revenue for the drug. Judging by its performance thus far, we are likely looking at the higher end of those two numbers.

Proof-of-concept data for ALKS-2680 in narcolepsy was as expected. This could provide Alkermes' stock with meaningful upside moving forward. The narcolepsy market is expected to eclipse $6 billion by 2030, so positive Phase 2/3 data could really move things within the next couple of years. As I pointed out in previous articles, there is competition within the OX2R agonist developmental field and in existing narcolepsy treatments, so we will have to watch closely for any and all developments.

Overall, I'd pin the stock's risk at moderate and its potential reward at moderate-to-high, largely dependent on a continuation of the strong launch of Lybalvi and positive narcolepsy developments. There are risks here. The company's lead drug, Vivitrol, is expected to face generic competition in a couple of years. Subsequently, analysts are projecting just $1.3 billion in total revenue for 2027. Moreover, the narcolepsy field is competitive and 2680 may surprise to the downside if any efficacy/safety concerns pop up or if other OX2R agonists appear superior in any way. These are the two main risks I can think of. As always, investors should maintain a diversified portfolio to mitigate some idiosyncratic risks associated with Alkermes and biotechnology, in general.