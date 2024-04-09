Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Strong Visibility Into FY24/25 Growth

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
827 Followers

Summary

  • Madison Square Garden Entertainment is recommended as a buy due to strong growth outlook and visibility through FY24 and FY25.
  • MSGE's recent results show revenue growth of 13% and strong adj. EBIT performance, validating expectations for FY24 estimates.
  • Strong demand and high visibility into bookings, including record-breaking concerts and sold-out shows, support the positive outlook for MSGE.

Pennsylvania Station

Nearmap/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

My recommendation for Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is a buy rating, as I have become more confident in the MSGE growth outlook, especially with the strong visibility through FY24 and FY25. Note that I

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
827 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSGE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSGE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSGE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News