Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is the largest beer brewer in the world. It owns well-known brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Hertog Jan in the Netherlands. The current company is a result of a large merger between SABMiller and Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016 for a whopping $100B. This made them the largest beer brewer in the world, and they acquired well-known brands such as Miller Lite. However, BUD has not benefited much from this merger and sold off many of these assets for a lower price after the merger. In addition to this, the fiasco around Bud Light cost the company more than $1b in sales last year. These mistakes point to poor management and a lack of clear strategy for BUD.

The stock has declined by about 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stock hasn't really recovered since. The whole Dylan Mulvaney debacle in 2023 surprisingly didn't have much of an effect on the stock price, and it has barely moved. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is selling part of its large position in BUD (10% of shares outstanding), which could have a large negative effect on the share price.

We rate BUD as a "Sell" because of negative long-term trends in beer consumption and its recent poor performance compared to its competitors. The flagship Bud Light brand has been considerably damaged, and BUD has lost market share to its competitors. Negative long-term beer consumption trends are a further headwind for beer brewers, and BUD has a very large debt load. We believe that the current valuation is too high given these factors.

We consider beer brewers to be on a similar trajectory as tobacco companies, given declining beer consumption trends and increasing government regulation. However, barriers to entry are relatively limited in beer brewing; BUD is mainly relying on its brands and economies of scale. Compared to beer brewers, tobacco companies like British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) have better valuations and stronger moats because of higher barriers to entry as a result of government regulation.

Given these factors, we actually prefer tobacco companies over BUD.

Negative Long-Term Beer Consumption Trends

Beer consumption is in a secular decline. Reasons include increasing health awareness of alcohol consumption overall and also dietary reasons, as most people do not want to develop a "beer belly" from drinking too much beer. Moreover, increasing government regulation is trying to reduce alcohol consumption. For example, the UK has introduced more taxes, etc. In a similar approach to smoking, governments are trying to reduce alcohol consumption.

To me, it seems like beer is following a similar path like tobacco did. BUD has managed to counteract these volume declines by increasing prices. Moreover, BUD has invested in alcohol-free beers and low-alcohol beers, which have had some success. However, BUD does not seem to be in a good position needing to battle these negative beer and alcohol consumption trends long-term.

Beer Consumption over Time (Our World in Data, 2024)

Alcohol and beer consumption is declining overall, but demand is also shifting towards relatively more spirits and wines instead of beer. This is another headwind for BUD, as the company does not have a large exposure to these product categories. BUD recently started investing in ready-to-drink ("RTD") cocktails. However, spirits-focused companies such as Diageo plc (DEO) and Pernod Ricard SA (OTCPK:PRNDY) are better positioned to benefit from this relative shift, but they also face this secular decline in alcohol consumption. Given these developments, we prefer spirits-focused companies over brewers. You can find my previous article on Pernod Ricard here.

Market Shares (Statista, 2024)

Finally, beer consumption is shifting towards more locally produced craft beers instead of big national (or even international) brands, which is yet another headwind for BUD as they own these big international brands like Budweiser. BUD did spend a significant amount to acquire numerous craft beer brands, but this is a costly strategy that does not stimulate organic growth long-term. Local beer brewers are eating into BUD's market share, and it is difficult for BUD to compete against all of these local beer breweries all over the world. Moreover, acquiring these local brands as a large multinational can unfortunately also make them lose their appeal as a local brand.

In conclusion, BUD faces a secular decline in beer consumption in addition to several other negative headwinds, with demand shifting to other categories like spirits and locally produced craft beers. We believe that these trends do not benefit the company and thus make an investment in BUD less appealing.

Financials

As a result of negative long-term beer trends, BUD has often shown declining beer volumes as measured in liters (excluding acquisitions). These volume declines are offset by pricing increases. In terms of revenue, CFO, and FCF there hasn't been much growth from BUD over the past 5 years, but they did manage to report revenue growth of about 15% over this period.

The important underlying picture is that beer volumes are declining but that increasing prices are driving revenue growth, as shown below. This business model is similar to what Tobacco companies are doing, albeit at a less extreme pace. In the long term, there is an upper limit to price growth and private label (store-brand) beers are taking market share from premium beers.

Q4 Fy2023 Results (AbInBev, FY2023)

Especially in the US, the Bud Light fiasco has impacted their sales with total volumes down over 12%, which is a lot in such a saturated a market. This figure hides the actual numbers from Bud Light because this number reflects all of their North American brands (incl. Canada); the numbers for Bud Light in the USA specifically are probably a lot worse than this. BUD did not report these numbers for Bud Light, which is usually not a good sign in my opinion.

North America Results (AbInbev, FY2023)

Debt Position

BUD has a very high debt load, with about $65b in net long-term debt, but they have been paying it down in recent years. Still, this is a considerable debt load. This is the result of a big merger in 2016 with SABMiller for a whopping $100b. With interest rates at 5% at the moment, this is a large risk/expense.

As shown below, the costs of servicing this debt are quite large with over $4b in interest payments this year and long-term debt repayments over $3b.

Valuation

In contrast to Tobacco companies who trade below 10 times earnings, beer brewers like BUD and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) are still valued richly around 20 times earnings. In my opinion, valuation multiples should come down as beer consumption is also in a secular decline due to the various reasons outlined above. The growth prospects are not great as a result of these trends.

Moreover, volume declines will lead to a tighter market, increasing competition for the players already there, which could decrease margins and market share gains by private label. The ability of BUD to increase prices is therefore limited by these factors. The debt is another aspect that reduces my appetite for this investment, as there are several risks and real expenses associated with that.

My market multiple for beer brewers would still be higher than for tobacco companies, as they are earlier on the decline curve, but I would not be comfortable paying more than 15 times forward earnings for BUD. At its current valuation of about 18 times forward earnings, this implies a 15-20% drop that is not unreasonable. As more people start to realize that beer brewers are on the decline, I think that these multiples will come down.

Conclusions

Our rating for BUD is a "Sell" because of the negative long-term trends in beer consumption and the relatively high valuation multiples. The business has deteriorated in recent years and Bud Light sales have still not recovered from the Mulvaney incident last year. Moreover, the company is losing market share from private label beer, local beer breweries, and other product categories. Poor management has made big mistakes in several important areas recently.

Beer consumption is in a secular decline. While brewers are still a lot earlier on the decline curve than tobacco companies, I think that they are heading down the same road. That is why I believe that their current valuation is much too high and that it has the potential to come down a lot (e.g., to 10-15 P/E).

Investors looking for alcohol stocks might find better returns in spirits-focused companies such as Pernod Ricard SA (PRNDY) or Diageo plc (DEO), which, I believe, have a better outlook. Or tobacco companies such as British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) that are already re-rated by the market and are working for a smokeless transition.

