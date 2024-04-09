Richard Drury

Overview

I've lately covered a ton of BDCs (business development companies) recently, and FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is the next on my list. I love the high levels of income that you can achieve here while still having a risk profile that's easy enough to understand. There aren't many other sectors where you can get an instant 10%+ return on your money and create streams of passive income from dividends. In addition, many of these BDCs have such a high distribution level that they can sometimes have a total return that matches the greater indexes, like the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

With a fair portfolio value of $14.6B, FSK is a large BDC that earns income on their portfolio of debt investments. As interest rates remain elevated, I continue to build out my BDC positions as I believe they are best able to navigate and capitalize on the current interest environment. This is due to the fact that many BDCs have a debt investment portfolio consisting of floating rate loans, and FSK is no exception. A portfolio consisting of primarily floating rate loans means that these BDCs will pull in higher levels of NII (net investment income).

NII grows in this sort of environment because it means the interest payments that these portfolio companies have to pay are elevated. This directly benefits us as shareholders of BDCs, and we can be rewarded with dividend increases, price appreciation, and even supplemental dividend payments. FSK's portfolio consists of 89.3% floating rate debt and 10.7% fixed rate debt.

Strategy & Portfolio

FSK operates as a business development company that focuses on upper-middle market companies that have an EBITDA within the range of $50M - $150M. FSK's investment strategy is to focus on a senior secured debt structure and remain highly diversified. Their security exposure largely consists of senior secured investments, making up 66.4% of the portfolio. The remaining bulk is made up of subordinated debt, asset-based financing, Credit Opportunities Partner JV, and preferred equity.

FSK's portfolio is diverse across many different industries. Software & Services, Capital Goods, and Commercial & Professional Services make up the large majority of the portfolio. Something unique about FSK is that their portfolio also includes a small bit of exposure to equity REITs (real estate investment trusts). The portfolio is spread across 24 different industries with 204 different portfolio companies.

FSK Q4 Presentation

Since nearly 90% of their debt investment portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans, they are likely to thrive in the higher rate environment we are in. The original consensus at the beginning of the year was that we'd see several interest rate cuts. However, the labor market remains strong, consumer spending has increased, and inflation has started to cool quicker than expected. These contributing factors mean that the Fed has been quite hesitant about cutting rates since it appears like the economy isn't in much need of any sort of stimulus.

Data by YCharts

We can see the inverse relationship here. Once rates were slashed to near zero levels, the price of FSK started to quickly spike upward. Once rates started to rise again, at levels quicker than historically normal, the price started to equalize out back down below the $20 per share mark. Even though prices started to come down as a result of the rate hikes, the NII started to improve dramatically. With the labor market, wage growth, and inflationary data points as strong as they are, it seems that less cuts are on the horizon than originally anticipated.

A higher average rate would be a good thing, as it means that NII is likely to remain at elevated levels for a longer period of time. A higher level of NII means more income from interest and dividends, which can then translate into a higher level of dividend income for shareholders. While it's still too early in the year to know for sure, this speculation isn't too far-fetched, in my opinion. We've already seen how the higher interest has created a scenario where current FSK holders received a ton of supplemental/special dividends over the last year in addition to a growing base dividend.

Financials

The earnings results over the last quarter were a bit mixed. On one end, the Q4 results showed us an NII of $0.71 per share. This is great because it fully covered the distribution of $0.64 per share plus the special dividend of $0.05 issued over the quarter. As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, the current dividend yield is 13.3%. However, total investment income for the year-end 2023 was $447M. This was a slight decrease from the year-end 2022 total of $449M. While total investment income decreased, operating expenses simultaneously increased from $205M at the end of 2022, up to $225M in 2023.

FSK Q4 Presentation

The problem comes from the amount of non-accruals that seem to be rising. Non-accruals refer to the percentage of loans/debt investments that are no longer accruing interest. This can be due to the portfolio company no longer being able to pay the interest on the loans and, as a result, negatively impacts NII. To reach non-accrual status, the borrower usually fails to pay the interest for a period of about 90 days.

As of their latest earnings report, the amount of investments that have reached non-accrual was 8.9% of the amortized cost of their portfolio. While this in itself may not be an immediate red flag, the concern arises when you consider that the prior percentage of non-accruals in Q3 was only 4.8% of the amortized cost of the portfolio. While the higher interest rates can be a huge source of the rise in these, it's something I plan to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the year. I would be concerned with this rate once it surpasses 10%, so I plan to keep an eye out going forward. There is still plenty of time for management to shift focus to the quality of their portfolio. By the end of their fiscal year 2024, I plan to reassess these non-accruals and if the amount has increased, I may reconsider my stance.

For reference, even the negatively viewed Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has a non-accrual percentage of only 0.2% as of last earnings. Sector favorite BDC Ares Capital (ARCC) has a non-accrual rate of 1.3% during their last earnings. Another example is Golub Capital BDC's (GBDC) non-accrual rate has decreased down to 1.1% over their last earnings report. Lastly, Main Street Capital's (MAIN) non-accrual ratio ended Q4 at 0.6% of fair portfolio value. I hope this lays out a good reference point of how high these non-accruals are for FSK in relation to its peers.

Thankfully, management is attempting to hedge against this by expanding their portfolio and maintaining a high liquidity level. Over Q4, there was approximately $680M worth of originations towards new investments. As a result, the size of their portfolio grew by $162M. These new investments will likely contribute to the continued level of high income that can be provided.

FSK Q4 Presentation

FSK's balance sheet also reinforces this ability to grow and offset the previously mentioned non-accruals. They have over $223M in cash available on hand, which is enough to cover their interest payable of $98M. This liquidity is great because it means they have additional funds to allocate towards the growth of their portfolio. Growth in the portfolio will directly translate to growth in NII. While they have over $223M in cash available, they also have over $3.4B available to them that can issued as debt and an additional $300M that can be accessed from unsettled trades. This makes total liquidity amount to nearly $4B.

Management's full-year guidance estimates at least a $0.70 per share base distribution for the remaining quarters of 2024, and I think this is certainly capable based on the current level of NII. While I would expect the special/supplemental dividends to slow down, I do not think the coverage of the base distribution would be an issue since the level of liabilities has stayed within the same range through the last few quarters. So even in the worst-case scenario of NII not covering the distribution, there is additional cash available to assist with covering any gaps. While this isn't preferable, it certainly offers a level of reassurance that there isn't any type of liquidity issue here.

Dividend & Risk Profile

The current dividend is 13.3% and pays out on a quarterly basis. We've already established that the NII can fully cover the distribution as well as the supplemental, but what does the dividend growth look like? If we back test the annual dividend amounts, we can see what the income growth looks like over the last decade. Assuming an original investment of $10,000, with dividends reinvested, and no additional capital deployed, your dividend income would have grown from $928 in 2015 up to $2,025 in 2023.

Portfolio Visualizer

While the dividend has grown over time, the growth is subpar when compared against some other BDCs. For example, over the last 10-year period, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 11.47%. However, over a smaller time horizon of 3 and 5 years, the dividend growth is negative for both. For reference, here are the stats of some peer BDCs and their respective dividend growths.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT): 5-year dividend CAGR of 7.11%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX): 3-year dividend CAGR of 3.36%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC): 5-year dividend CAGR of 5.10%.

Capital Southwest (CSWC): 10-year dividend CAGR of 21.26%.

In terms of risk, I believe the dividend can certainly be sustained. Besides the previously mentioned non-accrual percentage rise, I think FSK is a well-structured BDC. The majority of their long-term debt maturity is beyond 2026. Their current cash cushion of liquidity profile, including $1.38B in cash from operations, is more than enough to offset these debts as well as any short-term market uncertainty.

FSK Q4 Presentation

Lastly, the reported NII of $0.71 per share represents a dividend coverage percentage of 110%. While this is certainly sufficient, it would be nice to have a higher percentage of the distribution covered. For instance, even the neutrally viewed Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has a higher dividend coverage of 133% based on their latest reported NII. A higher coverage percentage would increase the likeliness of additional supplemental distributions, and it would assure confidence that the current dividend can be sustained if interest rates were to drop substantially. When you combine this with the fact that the median interest coverage ratio within their portfolio companies has decreased to 1.5x from 2022's Q4 of 1.9x, the picture leans a bit more towards the negative.

FSK Q4 Report

Valuation & Forward Looking

Prior to the pandemic drop and economic shift to higher rates, the price traded around the $24 per share mark. Since the pandemic, the price has sort of stabilized between the $17 - $21 per share range. However, looking at the current price level, the price currently trades at a discount to NAV (net asset value) of -21.9%. While this may seem like a good deal, context is important. Since the start of 2021, the price remained around this discount to NAV range of -25% to -16%. For reference, the price has traded at an average discount to NAV of -20.95% over the last 3-year period.

CEF Data

It's important to recognize that FSK has not traded at a premium since 2017, and even back then the premiums were usually less than 10%. While this BDC certainly has value as an income play, I can't ignore the fact that the price stability doesn't exactly have a reassuring history. If there were factors there to back confidence levels of a price adjustment back to premium territory, this might be rated as a Buy. However, since I believe there to be better alternative BDCs out there that offer greater dividend coverage and a better price to NAV opportunity, I will rate FSK as a Hold.

For reference, when the price briefly touched the premium territory in 2017, the price was trading around the $40 per share mark. From the current level, this would mean the price would have to essentially double to get into the realm of that level again. During that peak in 2017, NII reached approximately $0.92 per share. Now that we sit around an NII of $0.71 per share, I believe the price to be near a fair value at this discount to NAV. I do wish that FSK was able to better capitalize on this higher interest rate environment, but I think that speaks to the quality of their portfolio. Perhaps if the non-accrual rate was lower, they'd have more interest income to contribute towards NII, and it would result in a boost in NAV and price. For now, this is why I rate FSK as a Hold because there are yet to be any indications of improving portfolio company quality. For example, take a look at the price changes of some popular peer BDCs.

Data by YCharts

The Hold rating applies because this may very well be an opportunity for income investors to obtain a higher yield than normal at these levels. Maybe the non-accruals end up decreasing over the next few quarters and my cautious outlook was overdone. I can't help but remain cautious, though, due to the decrease in quality of the new originations that results in a lower interest coverage ratio. As we remain in a higher rate environment, this coverage ratio has the potential to continue decreasing.

Ultimately, my current perspective rests on the reality of the situation: NII has slightly increased, but so has the non-accrual rate. As a result of this mid-tier portfolio quality, the share price and NAV have failed to capture the growth that a lot of peer BDCs have. While the dividend is covered by NII, the margin of coverage is also not as large as some peers. However, there's still hope here, and the picture can lean more positively over the next few quarters if the new investments bring in additional income. If the non-accrual rate decreases over the next few quarters, I believe this will contribute towards an increased share price and a better coverage ratio.

While we remain in a higher rate environment, I believe that it should be possible for FSK to perform well since most of their portfolio consists of debt investments that are floating rate. I plan to monitor the future growth of NII, decrease in non-accruals, growth of loan originations and new investments, and more transparency on how management filters and gauges the quality of their investments over the remainder of 2024. Then, I may reassess and upgrade my rating, but for now, I maintain a Hold as I believe you can still capture a nice yield at this level and the situation can certainly be improved.

Takeaway

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) is a diverse BDC that can provide a high level of income with the above-average 13.3% yield. However, I believe that there are better alternatives out there at the moment. The drop in interest coverage is not a reassuring metric when you consider the fact that we are likely to remain in a higher interest rate environment. However, I do see the value of holding FSK as the yield is high and there have been several special dividends already distributed. The price trades at a current discount to NAV, so there may also be an opportunity to capture additional upside.