Atmus Filtration Technologies: Underwhelming Proposition And Overvalued

Fahroni

Introduction and thesis

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) is a leading player in the filtration industry, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative filtration solutions. The company has established itself as a key player in providing sustainable and high-performance filtration systems across various sectors.

Atmus is a spin-off from Cummins (CMI), which continues to hold a majority position in the company but is seeking to dispose of its entire holding.

Atmus’ spin-off is a reflection of its current market position. The business is a leader in an industry that will be significantly disrupted by the electrification trend, requiring innovation to create a new and improved value proposition.

Atmus currently has substantial execution risk to reinvigorate its long-term growth trajectory, particularly given the certainty of the transition away from its core technology. We have yet to see sufficient progress to ensure revenue replacement and healthy growth long term.

The business is positioned reasonably well to respond with strong cash flows and limited debt, however, any upside beyond this is not priced in. We suspect this will take at least 5 years, with limited certainty. With Atmus trading at a small discount to its peers, we believe the stock is likely within range of its fair value.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Atmus’ share price performance since the company was listed has been strong, with a recent run-up taking the stock ahead of the wider market.

Financial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are Atmus' financial results.

Business Model

Established as a leading provider in the commercial filtration market, Atmus specializes in equipping (on/off-) highway vehicles with a comprehensive range of solutions. Its product portfolio extends beyond traditional fuel and air filters, encompassing crankcase ventilation systems, coolants, and other specialty chemicals.

Designed to minimize emissions and ensure optimal vehicle protection, Atmus products enable efficient usage, extended service intervals, and lower costs for their customers.

The company has gradually expanded its target market, as Management seeks to diversify the company and improve its growth potential. This has grown in importance due to the electrification trend, as this poses a fundamental risk to Atmus’ industry. In theory, a complete transition to clean energy would eliminate the need for minimizing emissions, eliminating Atmus’ business. In reality, this will not be the case, however, the fundamental risk remains and will compound over the coming decades.

Management is actively seeking to address this through the following four points, with the broader objective being to maximize its current performance currently to fund the expansion and innovation of its operations.

Atmus

We do see reasonable scope to succeed in this regard, although how “success” materializes is difficult to assess. As a leading business in its segment, the company has a strong brand and deep expertise, positioning it well to delivery points 1-3.

Atmus has relationships with a number of leading OEMs, increasing its scope for penetration by leveraging its trust and capabilities to deliver at scale. It is far easier for Atmus to cross-sell to OEMs than small competitors lacking relationships and a global footprint. This positions Atmus to enter related industries or expand production.

Further, the company has high exposure to the aftermarket segment and the FCF generation necessary to reinvest into its supply chain to drive efficiency.

The concern we have is that we do not believe points 1-3 will be sufficient to move the needle long-term, the company needs fundamental innovation beyond related products. This needs to be in a futureproof vertical but leverages its existing capabilities. Management has identified industrials as the most realistic avenue, and we concur. This will likely require M&A and reinvestment of FCFs, which Atmus is in a position to do.

Financials

Atmus’ recent performance has materially slowed, with top-line growth of +9.4%, +5.2%, and (1.2)% in its last four quarters. Despite this, as we have touched on previously, its margins have been unwaveringly consistent.

We attribute the decline in growth primarily to the macroeconomic issues discussed, with softening capital spending as demand is expected to step down. Consumers and businesses are increasingly concerned about the near-term outlook, turning defensive. We believe its margins reflect the fundamental strength of the company, implying competition remains at a stalemate.

Further, Management has highlighted that the company has benefited from both softening inflationary pressures on its supply-chain and continued increased pricing, with volume being the offsetting factor. These are small positives that suggest Atmus can have a soft landing in 2024.

Current economic conditions represent near-term headwinds for Atmus. With elevated rates and inflation, consumers are facing a cost-of-living crisis and businesses are attempting to protect margins while maintaining a stable capital position.

Before discussing how this will impact the company going forward, it is worth touching on how this has impacted growth in recent years. Inflation has allowed Atmus to lift prices, although noting this has been broadly offset by rising costs, contributing to net-neutral margins. Further, various vehicle industries experienced supply-chain issues due to a shortage of semiconductors and a low ramp-up in production facilities post-pandemic, contributing to price inflation. This has contributed to a greater-than-expected growth rate.

Looking ahead, we expect demand to soften in the coming quarters, as economic conditions worsen, impacting capital demand. The US recession probability indicator has exceeded 50%, while unemployment across the West slowly begins to tick up. With retail sales broadly flat M-o-M, we see the economy as vulnerable.

This said, the expectation is for rates to decline in 2024, at least in the US, which could act as an offsetting factor and contribute to a soft landing. With pricing off the table and demand likely to be lower, we are expecting growth to be (2)%-2% in FY24.

Capital IQ

Atmus’ flat margins are a reflection of its leading industry position, allowing the company to maintain its unit economics despite changing market conditions. Conversely, this means limited scope for improvement without ground-breaking innovation.

We do believe Atmus could drive improvement through the delivery of its strategic objectives, namely diversification through expanding into industrials contributing to greater scale and increased aftermarket activities contributing to accretive sales.

This said, we are hesitant to suggest this will have an impact in the coming 3 years, as the financial contribution may not be sufficient to move the needle. This said, both factors are fundamentally important to the long-term success of the company, and so margin improvement is a secondary benefit. It is worth highlighting that an EBITDA-M of ~16% that broadly translates to FCF returns is impressive.

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting poor growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 2% into FY25F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to remain broadly flat.

We concur with these forecasts. Despite reinvestment and a clear strategic direction, it is unlikely that Management will transform itself by FY25F. Even as it does, the company will likely see an offsetting downward pressure as vehicle segments increasingly transition to clean energy.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Atmus has a bulletproof balance sheet, owing to its consistent FCF generation, allowing for limited debt usage. The company currently has a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.7x and interest coverage of 11x.

We would like to see Management utilize this FCF to innovate and develop its business model, be it through M&A or organic means, allowing for an improvement in its growth potential.

Capital IQ

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of Atmus' growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (27 companies).

Atmus’ financial performance is respectable, but its weaknesses commercially are clear to see. The company boasts superior margins, owing to its market-leading position and maturity of its products.

Against this, however, is growth, which is comfortably below its peers. As its industries transition away from filtration needs, the company has seen softening demand. Further, a degree of this is its inherent position in the market. The company is a leader but targets highly mature industries, limiting its scope for capturing attractive growth.

Valuation

Capital IQ

Atmus is currently trading at 9x LTM EBITDA and 8x NTM EBITDA.

This valuation represents a discount to its peers on an LTM EBITDA basis (~1%) and NTM MC/FCF basis (~58%). This is reasonable in our view, as despite its strong FCFs and margins, we believe the threats to its business model are sufficient to offset the premium expected from this. Growth being lower than average is not necessarily the concern due to margins, but when factoring in the benefits of inflation, the delta is actually far larger.

Until Atmus can illustrate a long-term growth trajectory above the inflation target, we believe a discount to its peers is warranted. This suggests the stock is within range of its fair value.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Successful transition into industrials.

Innovation in filtration technology.

Regulatory challenges impacting operations as industries transition to clean energy.

Increased price competition affecting market share.

Final thoughts

Atmus is a quality business, owing to its market-leading position, deep expertise, and industry relationships. The issue the company faces is a fundamental change in industry technologies, which over the coming decades could contribute to a decline in Atmus’ importance.

Management is actively seeking to pivot the company but will require time and investment. At this stage, particularly following a considerable share price run, we do not see upside.