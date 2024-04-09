Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 09, 2024 6:45 PM ETNeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.64K Followers

NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE:NRXS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Shamsian - IR, Lytham Partners
Brian Carrico - CEO
Tim Henrichs - CFO

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to NeurAxis Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Ben Shamsian with Lytham Partners. Please, go ahead.

Ben Shamsian

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us for NeurAxis' fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. Joining us on today's call is Brian Carrico, CEO of NeurAxis, and Tim Henrichs, CFO of NeurAxis. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. If you are listening through the webcast, you can send in a question through the portal utilizing the Ask a Question box, or by simply emailing questions to NRXS@lythampartners.com. If you are dialed into the live call and would like to ask a question, you can follow the instructions provided by the operator. Today's event is being recorded and will be available for replay through the webcast information provided in the press release.

Finally, I would also like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosures regarding forward-looking information. The conference call today will contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the goals, strategies, beliefs, expectations, and future potential operating results of NeurAxis. Although management believes these statements to be reasonable based on estimates, assumptions, and projections as of today, these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Time-sensitive information may no longer be available -- may no longer be accurate at the time of any [telegraphic] (ph) or webcast replay. Actual results may differ materially as a

Recommended For You

About NRXS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRXS

Trending Analysis

Trending News