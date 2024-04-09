Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation, Poor Sales, And Fewer Jobs

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • While the NFIB index was expected to tick up to 89.9 from 89.4 in February, it instead dropped to 88.5. That is the weakest reading since December 2012.
  • Of the inputs to the Optimism index, only two rose month-over-month. Of those falling categories, one of the more standout declines was an 8-point drop in expectations for real sales.
  • The percentage of respondents reporting poor sales as their biggest issue has been on the rise. While 8% is far from a historically elevated reading, it is up significantly from the past two years.

The US data calendar has been light to start the week. Today, the only release of note was the NFIB's reading on small business sentiment. While the index was expected to tick up to 89.9 from 89.4 in February, it instead

