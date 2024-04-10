QYLD: Opportunity Cost May Not Outweigh The 11.55% Yield For Income Investors

PM Images

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is often regarded as the fund that pushed the covered call overlay income strategy into the spotlight. QYLD is the flagship covered call ETF from Global X with $8.15 billion in assets under management (AUM). QYLD hit the market at the end of 2013, and as its popularity grew, other fund administrators launched their spin on the option overlay strategy. Some of the most popular are the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which has $33.45 billion in AUM, and the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO). QYLD, JEPI, and DIVO have different strategies, and without taking the income generated into consideration, they have all underperformed a standard S&P 500 index fund such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). ETFs such as QYLD aren’t for everyone as their focus is not capital appreciation, and after going through the data, its strategy and results could outweigh the opportunity cost for lost appreciation. I believe QYLD’s strategy still holds up for income investors and will go through the data in this article.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about QYLD

I wrote my last article about QYLD on January 1st (can be read here), and since then, shares have appreciated by 3.7% while the total return when the distribution is accounted for has been 6.88%. QYLD underperformed the market in 2024 as the S&P climbed 9.63%. In that article, I discussed how QYLD was starting to rebound from its lows and how the recovery was likely to continue while generating ongoing monthly income. Since then, shares of QYLD have continued to appreciate, but not nearly as much as the market due to its covered-call overlay strategy. I am following up with a new article where I will dive into how the distributed income may outweigh opportunity cost for some investors and why I feel QYLD will continue to rebound in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Risks of investing in QYLD

While I am bullish on QYLD as a long-term position in an income-focused strategy, there are several risks to investing in QYLD. Underperforming the market from a capital appreciation standpoint will almost always occur as the upside is capped due to its covered call overlay strategy. QYLD doesn’t implement a put strategy to help mitigate risk on the downside, so when markets correct, it can take significantly longer for QYLD to recover, as we have seen in recent years. While QYLD isn’t a gimmick as it invests in real assets, its strategy isn’t geared toward investors seeking capital appreciation, and it isn’t meant to replace index fund investing. QYLD can go lower and take longer to recover, and there is a chance that the distributable income won’t bridge the gap between where QYLD is from an appreciation standpoint compared to an index fund. Investors who are interested in QYLD should be prepared to underperform the market on a share appreciation basis and look at QYLD as an income-generating tool regardless of its share price.

Why QYLD is still interesting for investors looking for income

The capital appreciation and income investing camps will never see eye to eye, as they have two different objectives. Investors seeking capital appreciation focus on growing their invested capital, while income investors are more focused on generating sustainable income from their capital. There is no right or wrong way to invest, and the aspect that most disregard in the debate is that this is personal finance, and everyone’s situation is different. Over the past 5 years, SPY has appreciated by $227.02 (78.77%) as it increased from $288.21 to $515.23. From an income perspective, SPY has generated $30.34 in income over this period, which is a 10.53% yield on invested capital and an annualized yield of 2.11% on shares purchased 5-years ago. To put this in perspective, if you had invested $100,000 in SPY, you would have purchased 346.97 shares, and these shares would have generated $10,528.40 in income, which works out to an average of $2,105.68 on an annual basis. The share base would be worth $178,770 today, but for investors looking to put their capital to work with the objective of generating income, SPY simply doesn’t generate enough to put a dent in annualized living expenses.

Seeking Alpha

QYLD, on the other hand, cost $22.95 per share 5-years ago, and investing $100,000 in QYLD would have purchased 4,357.3 shares. The total value of the investment today would be worth $78,300.70, but each share since the investment would have generated $11.88 in income. This is 51.77% of the initial purchase price, and the distributed income would have totaled $51,764.70. On an annualized basis, QYLD would have distributed $10,352.90, which is drastically different from the $2,105.68 SPY would have distributed. At today’s prices, you would need to sell 16.01 shares of SPY at $515.23 to generate $8,247.26 and close the gap on the $10,352.90 annualized income that SPY generates. In a flat market, you would need to sell more shares of SPY each year to replicate what QYLD generates because your share base is constantly decreasing, which means your annualized income from its dividend will decline. If we had a flat market over the next 5 years, prior to accounting for the decreased amount of income that would be generated from a declining share base of SPY, there would have to be approximately 80.03 shares sold off to generate the same amount of income compared to the annualized income that 4,357.30 shares of QYLD produces.

Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

This is why income investors aren’t focused on capital appreciation as much as how reliable the stream of income that’s being produced is. Since inception, QYLD has paid $23.85 in monthly distributions without missing a single month. This is 95.38% of the initial $25 share price. While shares have been down 28.08% since inception, many income investors would look at an investment in QYLD from the following perspective. At inception, $100,000 would have purchased 4,000 shares of QYLD, and since then, $95,384.05 of income has been generated. Over the past 123 months, the amount of income that has been distributed on a monthly basis has been $775.48, which works out to $9,305.76 on an annualized basis. If you had put $100,000 into a -10-year T-bill the coupon would have been 2.67%, and the investment would have generated $2,670 annually or $26,700 over the past decade. Breaking this out to a monthly amount, a 10-year T-bill at 2.67% would work out to $222.50 in monthly income. Investors in QYLD could have generated $9,305.76 in annualized income without selling a single share. While on paper, their capital appreciation is in the negative, they still have 4,000 shares on an income-producing asset that is generating significant supplemental income on a monthly basis.

Steven Fiorillo, Global X

Why I feel QYLD will continue to rebound

QYLD owns the underlying assets as it invests in the companies that make up the Nasdaq 100 and then writes covered calls against those positions. Investors are trading most of the capital appreciation they would capture in an index fund for immediate income. Each month, QYLD will sell at the money or close to the money call options, which are backed by their underlying holdings. This caps the potential upside to wherever the call option was written in appreciating markets. The covered-call strategy that QYLD utilizes does not implement a put strategy to provide some downside protection.

QYLD’s top-10 holdings account for 48.27% of its portfolio. After going through all their forward earnings projections, the peer group currently trades at 33.97 times 2024 earnings. Looking at 2026, these compares are expected to expand their EPS by an average of 37.36%, and the peer group trades at 24.55 times 2026 earnings. I believe that we are in a multi-year bull market, and if the Fed does start to lower rates in 2024, then these EPS projections could increase. I think that QYLD will follow the market higher, even though its upside potential is capped.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Global X

Conclusion

Most people wouldn’t reach for a screwdriver to hammer a nail into a piece of wood. There are different tools to accomplish different tasks, and investing is no different. Some investors focus on capital appreciation to grow their net worth, others focus on putting their resources to work to generate recurring income, and others take a hybrid approach and allocate portions of their resources to capitalize on both strategies. Income investing isn’t for everyone, and if your time horizon for investing spans several decades, then the results will most likely be better when investing in an index fund. No two individuals are the same, and investment goals vary from person to person.

For investors looking to build an income-producing portfolio, QYLD is an interesting option. While JEPI has generated 14.3% of capital appreciation since May of 2020 when it went public, it’s generated 38.64% of its initial share price in distributed income. DIVO has appreciated by 38.45% over this period, but its shares have only produced 23.97% in distributed income. There are many different funds out there, but QYLD is still one of the largest yielders with a lengthy track record. Since JEPI went public, shares of QYLD have lost -12.21% of their value, but they have distributed 44.65% of their share price in income. If you are in a position to not touch the principal and are ok with paper losses due to fluctuating markets, then QYLD is a fund to look at. While I am invested in JEPI, QYLD, and DIVO, I am still bullish on QYLD, even though its recovery is slower than the rest. Shares of QYLD didn’t disappear when the market imploded in 2022, and since the October 2022 lows of $15.39, shares of QYLD have rebounded by 16.76%. I think shares will continue to rebound and generate ongoing income throughout 2024.