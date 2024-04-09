Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WD-40 Company (WDFC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 09, 2024 7:59 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.64K Followers

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call April 9, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ross Cooling - Communications Manager, Investor Relations and Stakeholder Engagement
Steve Brass - President and Chief Executive Officer
Sara Hyzer - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies
Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, and welcome to the WD-40 Company Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the presentation over to the host for today's call, Ross Cooling, Communications Manager, Investor Relations and Stakeholder Engagement. Please proceed.

Ross Cooling

Thank you. Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining us today. On our call today are WD-40 Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brass; and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Sara Hyzer.

In addition to the financial information presented on today's call, we encourage investors to review our earnings presentation, earnings press release and Form 10-K for the period ending February 29, 2024. These documents are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.wd40company.com. A replay and transcript of today's call will also be made available shortly after this call.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures. The descriptions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are available in our SEC filings as well as the earnings documents posted on our Investor Relations website.

As a reminder, today's call includes forward-looking statements about our expectations for the company's future performance. Actual results could differ materially. The company's expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no

Recommended For You

About WDFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDFC

Trending Analysis

Trending News