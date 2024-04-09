Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kimbell Royalty Partners: 2024 Production Guidance May Be Conservative

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kimbell is projected to generate $2.38 per unit in distributable 2024 cash flow at the current strip.
  • At a 75% payout ratio, this translates into a $0.44 to $0.45 per unit quarterly distribution.
  • Kimbell's production guidance midpoint was slightly below my expectations.
  • However, its guidance also appears to be somewhat conservative based on its number of line-of-sight wells.
  • I thus believe that Kimbell's production will trend towards the upper end of its guidance.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Engineers looking at machinery while planning over laptop by car at oil field

SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) provided 2024 production guidance that was (at guidance midpoint) slightly lower than my expectations from January 2024. Despite that, Kimbell should still be able to average a $0.44 to $0.45 per

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11.04K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News