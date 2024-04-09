SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) provided 2024 production guidance that was (at guidance midpoint) slightly lower than my expectations from January 2024. Despite that, Kimbell should still be able to average a $0.44 to $0.45 per unit quarterly distribution in 2024, boosted by the improvement in oil prices.

I also believe that Kimbell's production guidance midpoint is a bit conservative, and that it is more likely to end up hitting the upper half of its production guidance than the lower half.

I am keeping my estimate of Kimbell's value at $19.25 per unit for now, although if it ends up delivering toward the high end of its guidance, which will boost its value a bit.

Notes On Expectations

Kimbell's guidance calls for its 2024 production to be slightly lower (-1%) than its Q4 2023 production at the guidance midpoint. Kimbell's 2024 guidance range is quite wide though, ranging from -8% production growth to +5% production growth in 2024.

The midpoint of Kimbell's production guidance is a couple percent lower than what I had previously modeled for it in 2024. Despite the lower production, the improved oil prices (with 2024 strip up $8 to $9 since January) makes up for both the lower production and weaker natural gas prices in terms of Kimbell's projected results.

I believe Kimbell is being a bit conservative with its production guidance and believe that it is more likely to end up in the upper half of its production guidance rather than the lower half. It has mentioned that its line-of-sight wells exceed maintenance levels, although there is no certainty around when those wells will be brought online.

Kimbell's 2024 Outlook

Kimbell expects to average around 24,000 BOEPD (34% oil, 16% NGLs and 50% natural gas) in 2024 production at guidance midpoint. The current strip for 2024 is approximately $81 to $82 WTI oil and $2.40 Henry Hub natural gas.

This results in a projection of $322 million in 2024 oil and gas revenue for Kimbell before the effect of hedges. I have assumed a negative $0.50 differential for Kimbell's natural gas, roughly in-line with the differential used in its 2023 reserve report.

I have also assumed that Kimbell will have $5 million in lease bonus and other income in 2024, fairly similar to the $6 million in lease bonus and other income that it reported in 2023.

Kimbell's 2024 hedges have around $7 million in positive value in total. It has 19% of its oil production hedged at an average price of $79.04, so its oil hedges have slightly negative value at the current 2024 strip. It also has 20% of its natural gas production hedged at an average of $3.97, so its natural gas hedges provide a decent amount of value.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,978,400 $80.00 $238 NGLs (Barrels) 1,401,600 $24.50 $34 Natural Gas [MCF] 26,280,000 $1.90 $50 Lease Bonus and Other Income $5 Hedge Value $7 Total $334 Click to enlarge

Kimbell's Series A Preferred Units receive $19.5 million in distributions per year. Kimbell may also have around $22 million in interest costs in 2024.

This results in a projection of $225 million in distributable cash for Kimbell in 2024, or approximately $2.38 per unit in distributable cash flow.

Kimbell is maintaining a 75% payout ratio, so it is expected to pay out $1.78 per unit in distributions related to its 2024 results, while putting $56 million towards debt reduction. Kimbell's quarterly distribution would then average $0.445 per unit.

Kimbell had $263 million in net debt at the end of 2023 and could thus end 2024 with around $207 million in net debt.

$ Million Marketing And Other Deductions $18 Production And Ad Valorem Taxes $26 Cash G&A $23 Cash Interest $22 Preferred Distributions $20 Total Expenses $109 Click to enlarge

Future Hedges

If production growth is flat into 2025, Kimbell has 19% of its 2025 oil production hedged at an average price of $70.36 and 20% of its 2025 natural gas production hedged at an average price of $3.81. These are similar percentages to its 2024 hedges, but at lower average prices.

Kimbell's Hedges (kimbellrp.com)

At current 2025 strip prices, Kimbell's 2025 hedges have around neutral value, compared to $7 million in positive value for its 2024 hedges.

Estimated Valuation

Kimbell's estimated value remains at $19.25 per unit for now, based on long-term (after 2024) commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 Henry Hub natural gas.

Kimbell's 2024 production expectations are a bit lower than what I had previously modeled, but that is balanced out by the improvement in oil prices. Kimbell's 2024 production guidance also has a fairly wide range, and it indicated that its line-of-sight wells exceeded maintenance levels, so it could easily end up with production in the higher end of its guidance range.

Kimbell's 2025 results will depend on its production growth, but at 2024 production levels and 2025 commodity strip prices ($75 to $76 WTI oil and $3.40 Henry Hub natural gas), its projected distributable cash flow in 2025 would be similar to 2024 levels.

Conclusion

Kimbell is expected to provide a quarterly distribution of around $0.44 to $0.45 per unit for 2024 based on current strip prices. This is also based on the midpoint of Kimbell's production guidance, which may be a bit on the conservative side given its relatively high number of line-of-sight wells.

Kimbell's hedges add a bit of value for 2024, although it only has around 20% of its oil and gas production hedged. Improved natural gas prices should help Kimbell in 2025.

I am maintaining my $19.25 per unit estimated value for Kimbell right now but will re-evaluate it based on how its production trends. If its production ends up in the upper half of its guidance as I expect, that will boost its value a bit.