Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baidu: Likely Partnership With Apple Adds Another Layer Of Upside To The AI Narrative

Apr. 09, 2024 10:14 PM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.96K Followers

Summary

  • Apple is reportedly in talks with Baidu to use its Gen AI platform for iPhones in China.
  • The partnership could provide Baidu with a large user base and valuable data, boosting its Gen AI business.
  • Baidu's CEO has suggested that Baidu's Gen AI business generated about RMB250-280 million of sales during the Q4 2023 period.
  • This revenue could likely multiply to about RMB 5-10 billion in FY 2024.

Search with Baidu

Yongyuan Dai

My Thoughts On The Apple x Baidu Gen AI Partnership

On March 22nd, news broke that Apple (AAPL) has reportedly been in talks with Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to leverage the Chinese company's Gen AI

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.96K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAIDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIDU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News