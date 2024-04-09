woraput

Introduction

I recently created a screener on SA for microcap stocks trading below 6x EV/EBITDA and one name that caught my attention was FONAR Corp. (NASDAQ:FONR). The company has a strong balance sheet and I think its Q2 FY24 financial results were strong as TTM EBITDA reached $22.8 million. Yet, its market capitalization has slumped by over 20% in the past month and the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at just 4.2x as of the time of writing. In my view, Fonar is starting to look oversold here, and my rating on the stock is a speculative buy. Let's review.

Introduction to the business

Fonar was founded in 1978 by Raymond Damadian, the inventor of the nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) scanning machine. The company went public in 1981 and claims to be the oldest MR manufacturer in the industry. Fonar sells its products to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals, and it also has a diagnostic facilities management services arm called Health Management Company of America (HMCA) which it established in 1997. The latter has a 70.8% stake in Health Diagnostics Management (HDM) which has a network of over 25 diagnostic imaging centers across New York, and Florida. They are equipped with a total of 42 MRI scanners, most of which are Fonar Stand-Up MRIs. HDC has about 400 full-time employees.

Fonar

HMCA currently accounts for over 90% of revenues, and almost all of the remainder comes from servicing MRI products (maintenance and repairs). MRI product sales for Q2 FY24 were just $0.22 million, which can be attributed to low reimbursement rates for MRI scans in the USA (page 25 of the H1 FY24 financial report).

Overall, Fonar has a business with low CAPEX needs (usually below $5 million per year) and research and development expenses (typically less than $2 million per year).

Financial performance

Turning our attention to the financial performance of Fonar, we can see that the company has a stable and slowly growing business, which has resumed its upward trajectory after being negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Revenues have returned to pre-COVID levels, but the economies of scale seem inconsequential, as the EBITDA and net margins have barely improved over the past three years.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the latest available quarterly financial results, we can see Q2 FY24 was strong for the company as revenues inched up by 4.7% to $25.4 million while attributable net income soared by 68.4% to $3.8 million. Revenues received a boost from the opening of a new diagnostic imaging center in Florida, as well as a return to full operating schedule following a technologist staffing shortfall. This was partially offset by shrinking medical equipment revenues.

Fonar

The improvement in the operating margins came from lower selling, general and administrative expenses as well as a $0.6 million one-off gain from the sale of an MRI scanner. It also seems that the company is benefiting from higher interest rates, as investment income doubled to $0.5 million.

Fonar

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Fonar had net cash of $17.4 million as of December 2023. This figure increases to $52.4 million if you exclude operating leases from the net debt calculation. Levered free cash flow (FCF) on a TTM basis stands at $8.7 million, and it has ranged from $5.9 million to $11.5 million per year over the past decade. Overall, I think that Fonar has a solid balance sheet and stable FCF.

That being said, I don't like the capital allocation strategy. The company hasn't distributed a dividend since 1999 and is not investing in inorganic growth. In September 2022, it approved a $9 million share buyback program, but progress here has been anemic. Just 116 shares were repurchased in H1 FY24, compared to 16 for the same period of the previous financial year (page 21 of the H1 FY24 financial report).

Cash has been piling up on the balance sheet for several years, as cash and cash equivalents soared to $53.2 million in December 2023. For comparison, the figure stood at $13.9 million at the end of FY19.

Future of the company

I expect the revenues of Fonar to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3-4% over the next several years. The EBITDA margin could surpass 25% if the medical equipment business is closed down, but there is no indication this is on the horizon. The latter could remain a drag on the financial performance of Fonar for several more years. Overall, I think revenues for FY24 could be around $102-105 million, with EBITDA of some $20-23 million. I don't think the company will change its capital allocation strategy in the near future, and cash and cash equivalents could surpass $57 million by the end of FY24.

Valuation

As you can see from the chart below, Fonar often traded at an EV/EBITDA ratio of between 4x and 8x before the COVID-19 pandemic. While the ratio went down to just 2.9x September 2022 as the net cash position increased, it then began a steady but uneven climb towards 6x. In my view, selloffs like the one we've had over the past month open a buying opportunity here, as something similar happened between September and November 2023. In my view, Fonar is starting to look cheap here and the EV/EBITDA ratio is likely to return to above 5x in a few months.

Seeking Alpha

If you are not a fan of EV/EBITDA and prefer other classic valuation metrics such as price to earnings or price to tangible book value, the company is starting to look undervalued here too.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Looking at the downside risks, I think the major one is the lack of liquidity, as the daily trading volume rarely surpasses 20,000 shares. In my view, the thin trading volume could drive away many institutional and retail investors and the market capitalization of the company could stay below $150 million over the coming months. The lack of a growth-oriented or shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy isn't helping either.

Investor takeaway

Fonar has pivoted to managing diagnostic imaging centers, which is a stable business with decent margins. The company has a slow and predicable revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, and I think the EV/EBITDA ratio could return to above 6x by the end of 2024. In my view, the selloff over the past few weeks opens a good buying opportunity here. That being said, it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Fonar's stock due to the thin trading volume, as it can cause significant share price volatility.