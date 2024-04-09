Christine_Kohler/iStock via Getty Images

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a leading midstream service provider with an extensive natural gas pipeline network. ONEOK is seeing strong volume momentum across its business segments, in part due to the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners last year, which has translated into a boost to the company's EBITDA as well. ONEOK submitted a strong EBITDA outlook for FY 2023 and the midstream firm looks back on a quarter of a century of very solid dividend growth. I believe ONEOK is a top income play for investors and the dividend is set to grow going forward!

Previous rating

I rated ONEOK a strong buy after the midstream company announced the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners in FY 2023 for $19.0B: ONEOK And Magellan: A Great Deal For Everyone. The acquisition was expected to result in significant volume growth for ONEOK, lead to improved business diversification, especially as far as the dominant NGL business was concerned, and created $1.5B in incremental EBITDA (the majority of which was fee-based). I believe ONEOK is a very well-run midstream company and the company's strong EBITDA momentum as well as the 5% dividend are key reasons to buy the company's shares.

Diversified pipeline footprint, growing volumes and EBITDA

ONEOK is a leading midstream company with considerable pipeline, gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets in the Rocky Mountains, the Mid-Continent and the Permian basins. ONEOK connects these shale areas to consumer end markets such as the Gulf Coast, which has become an export hub for the natural gas industry. The company’s core asset includes a 50k-mile long pipeline network that it used for the transportation of energy raw materials such as natural gas liquids, refined products, natural gas and crude oil.

The natural gas liquids segment is by far the largest segment for ONEOK, and it generated a solid $613M in EBITDA in the fourth-quarter alone. NGL earnings are projected to account for approximately 40% of the company’s projected EBITDA in FY 2024. The NGL segment is followed by Refined Products & Crude, Gathering and Processing and Gas Pipelines with EBITDA shares of 28%, 22% and 10%.

ONEOK projects strong pipeline capacity growth for its NGL segment next year as the company completes the connections between the West Texas NGL Pipeline with ONEOK’s Arbuckle II pipeline. This will strengthen the company’s position in the Permian Basin, a high-potential and fast-growing shale basin, and drive volume growth for ONEOK. The company is expected to double its current pipeline capacity to 740,000 bpd and the project is expected to make positive contributions in Q1’25.

As far as the company’s financials go, ONEOK has seen strong EBITDA results in FY 2023, driven by volume momentum in its core businesses: the company generated total EBITDA of $5.2B, showing 44.8% year-over-year growth, chiefly because of the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners. Volume growth was a big driver of ONEOK's EBITDA growth last year and with new capital growth projects such as the Arbuckle II pipeline, the midstream company has a favorable outlook as well. ONEOK saw a 14% increase in processed natural gas volumes and a 19% increase in NGL throughput volumes from its core Gulf Coast/Permian region in FY 2023.

ONEOK’s FY 2024 guidance and valuation

The midstream company has guided for $5.9-6.3B in adjusted EBITDA for the current year, which calculates to a mid-point figure of $6.1B. ONEOK therefore expects to see 16.3% year-over-year EBITDA growth as the transaction with Magellan Midstream Partners starts to fully make an impact on the company's financials.

From a valuation point of view, ONEOK is more expensive than rival midstream companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or Kinder Morgan (KMI)... but not by a lot. ONEOK trades at 11.0X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA compared to a 9.6X EV-to-EBITDA ratio for Enterprise Products Partners and a 9.2X ratio for Kinder Morgan. I am using the enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio to value ONEOK because midstream companies tend to have a lot of capital and maintenance expenditures that can distort earnings results.

ONEOK is likely more expensive than its midstream rivals because of stronger EBITDA growth related to the Magellan Midstream Partners acquisition and because of a very shareholder-friendly management at the company that is driving buybacks and dividend growth.

I believe ONEOK could reasonably trade at a 10-11X enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio (which implies a fair value of $72-80) given that the company is seeing strong volume and double-digit EBITDA growth. ONEOK's 3-year average EV-to-EBITDA ratio was 10.3X indicating that investors have been willing to pay a premium, chiefly because of the company's attractive dividend history... which I also believe is the real reason to buy ONEOK.

Solid 5% yield and buybacks

ONEOK raised its quarterly dividend 3.7% to $0.99 per-share in January which at a current price of $79.65 calculates to a dividend yield of 5.0%. ONEOK has raised its dividend for a quarter of a century and complements these dividend returns with share buybacks. Just in January, ONEOK authorized a $2.0B buyback that will be executed over four years, allowing the company to repurchase about 4.3% of its outstanding shares.

Risks with ONEOK

ONEOK is a fossil fuel-concentrated midstream service company and, as such, exposed to regulatory actions that could stifle expansion projects and that, in the worst case, could limit the EBITDA potential of the company. ONEOK still also has high exposure to the NGL business with a projected 40% EBITDA share, so a down-turn in this segment could affect ONEOK more heavily than other midstream companies that are more diversified.

Final thoughts

ONEOK is a well-run midstream service company with considerable assets in the energy sector, especially in natural gas liquids. The company’s pipeline network is absolutely critical for the transportation of energy sources like NGL, refined products, natural gas or crude oil to consumer end markets, such as the Gulf of Mexico, and the company is investing in expansion projects to grow its throughput capacity and EBITDA. ONEOK is trading at a higher multiplier than EPD or KMI, but the company is seeing strong EBITDA tailwinds from its acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners and the dividend history is excellent. From a valuation point of view, I am neutral on ONEOK, but I believe that the 5% yield is of high-quality and will continue to grow!