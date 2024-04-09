tupungato

Last week, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) released its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings results. Here at the Lab, we perfectly timed the market with a rating downgrade, and following a 20% stock price drop (Fig 1), we believe we are back in buy territory again. In our last assessment, we explained how the company valuation was aligned with its closest peers, and following the December Capital Market Day, Wall Street sell-side analysts were incorporating higher sales guidance. While the company continues to reiterate its long-term sales and EBIT growth outlook, Zegna Q1 organic sales are expected to decline by a mid-single-digit rate (Fig 2).

Furthermore, it is crucial to note two critical negative factors in our analysis. Firstly, Kering performance has significantly impacted the entire luxury sector, issuing a profit warning. Specifically, the company anticipates a 10% decrease in consolidated revenue in the first quarter. Secondly, Bernard Arnault has indicated that we should expect more sustainable growth on the medium to long-term horizon. Returning to Kering, the company forecasts a specific decline in Gucci sales for a total consideration of minus 20% (the brand accounts for nearly 50% of Kering's consolidated sales), with a more pronounced drop in the Asia-Pacific region.

Here at the Lab, we very much like the luxury industry. We have been overweighing the sector post-COVID-19 outbreaks, and we believe it was an excellent proxy to hedge our portfolio against inflation. This was largely due to the industry's high prices, which rarely deter the customer base, coupled with higher margins compared to other discretionary consumer products.

Source: Zegna Q4 results presentation

Upside Case & Change in Estimates

Even if we report a deterioration from the Chinese cluster, we believe we will see greater polarization in the performance of various brands. In addition, we anticipate Zegna as a clear leader in the Quiet Luxury industry. In an era of global change, a growing focus on sustainability and more conscious consumerism have made it clear to companies the importance of making a subtlety in luxury consumption strategy. These changes have manifested through greater development of "understated opulence," also known as quiet luxury. In a nutshell, this is a creative dimension of sobriety and minimalism fashion. According to our fashion understanding, Zegna falls into the quiet luxury category thanks to a sober and high-quality focus on products while maintaining exclusivity and scarcity. In addition, Zegna is a brand free of trendy logos and recognizable monograms (Fig 3). Zegna's design reflects a commitment to craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail that culminates in garments and accessories that make a wardrobe luxurious and simple. This is evident thanks to Zegna's new investment in the Italian Filiera as well as the new “Oasis of Cashmere” transformation, which is in direct competition with the quiet luxury leader Brunello Cuccinelli.

In addition, according to DBS research, the global luxury industry already shows a higher operating profit margin than global equities (14.1% vs. 12.8%), but the Quiet Luxury segment boasts an even more impressive operating profit margin of 17.8%.

Regarding Chinese performance, we should report Zegna CEO's Q4 comments. He explained how 2024 will be challenging due to the geopolitical and macro environment, which has higher-than-expected volatility; however, the region's made-to-measure segment is expected to provide a unique assortment of products. Therefore, Zegna remains optimistic about China's performance. As a reminder, the APAC region, including China, accounts for over 40% of the company's direct-to-consumer business.

Following the financial details, we make the following changes to our estimates:

On the organic growth rates, we cut our sales by 100 basis points from a plus 9% to 8% in 2024. This assumption reflects lower Chinese sales, wholesale rationalization of Thom Browne, and lower-than-anticipated South Korean turnover. For this reason, our new 2024 sales moved from €2.16 billion to €2.12 billion; On the EBIT margin, even considering the brand unification of Zegna for the different GEO sales, we decided to lower our EBIT margin assumption by 20 basis points. As a consequence, our EBIT margin decreased to 12.5% from 12.7%; As reported by the company, we anticipate now higher financial charges and unfavorable FX in 2024; The company also announced a 20% increase in the dividend per share to $0.12. We were expecting a dividend of $0.14 per share in our estimates. Therefore, our debt position is slightly higher than our previous forecast, and our year-end debt is now at €680 million.

Supportive Valuation

Considering our new estimates, taking into account a lower sales growth but an overperformance to peers given the quiet luxury Zegna status, our EPS slightly declined from €0.60 to €0.58. The company is due to report its Q1 sales on 23rd April. Here at the Lab, we see meaningful long-term growth potential in Zegna's brands, especially with Tom Ford's turnaround story. Following a minus 20% in stock price depreciation and even considering a lower EPS, Zegna trades at a 20x P/E on our 2024 numbers. Relative to the luxury sector, the company trades at a 24% discount, which, we believe, is unjustified. Our previous estimates reported how LVMH, Tod's SpA, Kering, and Prada were trading at a higher P/E. Applying Zegna's new EPS estimate and maintaining a 25x P/E target (aligned with peers), we (once again) arrive at a buy rating target of €14.5 per share (from a previous buy rating of €15 per share).

Risks

Zegna's principal risks are 1) a sales deterioration in the APAC region, including Greater China, 2) Tom Ford's profitability evolution, 3) Thom Browne channel shift, 4) negative FX impact, 5) consumer preference towards other brands, 6) lower results from marketing investments, and 7) sector multiple deterioration.

Conclusion

This is a volatile market marked by overactions. That said, we should take advantage of the valuation discrepancy. The company was founded in 1910 and is a family-run business with a clear growth path. Given the unjustified sell-off, we decided to move our rating to buy.