Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) owns 210 properties, most of which are focused on the defense industry. While technically classified as an office REIT, its differentiated property type gives it an entirely different set of fundamentals. We see it as moderately opportunistic, with the stock trading at a low AFFO multiple relative to its reliable growth. High renewal rates and rent roll-ups position the company for roughly 4%-5% growth for the next few years, which is a bit higher than one would expect given the 9X FFO and 13X AFFO multiples.

Let me begin by discussing the fundamentals of the differentiated property portfolio and follow with an assessment of company-specific parameters.

Defense properties

COPT’s assets largely resemble office buildings, but differ in 2 key ways:

Extra security features to protect sensitive information Location in designated defense areas

They use what are called SCIFs or Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities or other specialized security features which allow their properties to meet Anti-Terrorism Force Protection (ATFP) requirements. While these building features can theoretically be replicated by other developers, they are rare, which makes tenants quite sticky as relocation choices are limited.

Over 80% of COPT’s properties are located here.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Certain areas are designated as Mission Locations, which are permanent zones for defense related infrastructure.

COPT

So while the buildings resemble offices and COPT is classified as an office REIT, the fundamentals are quite different.

When leases expire, government and defense related tenants are much more likely to renew due to the specificity of the building requirements, making switching costs much higher. As such, COPT enjoys renewal rates averaging about 77%.

COPT

As you probably already know, office is a struggling sector. It was oversupplied and then COVID introduced work-from-home, which reduced demand. In combination, these factors have led to high vacancy rates and declining rental rates.

Defense properties are different in that there were fewer in the first place so it was not oversupplied and the sensitive nature of the information makes work-from-home less of a threat. Employees have to be physically present to access the restricted areas or log in to on-site servers. This niche within the office sector is more favorable on both the supply and demand side.

As a result, while other office REITs have been losing NOI, COPT has been growing its occupancy and rental rates.

COPT

Government and private spending on defense have continued to grow, allowing COPT to even lease up some of its formerly vacant space, taking occupancy to the mid to high 90s, which is quite a healthy level.

COPT’s stability and growth

COPT is stable both internally and through its tenants. It has one of the most reliable tenant rosters I have seen, with most being either the U.S. government at 35.9% of revenues or large cap defense companies.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

These tenants pay their rent on time, and the government is usually not concerned with haggling over rental rates. Properties leased to the U.S. government tend to get renewed at expiring rent + some adjustment for inflation. We have seen this for Postal Realty (PSTL), Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and the same is true for COPT.

Overall, COPT gets about 2.5% rent escalators each year, and given the high renewal rates, it generally accrues to the bottom line. As a result, FFO/share has been increasing steadily.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Stability of revenue is further protected by a clean balance sheet. COPT has minimal debt rollover in the near term.

Supplemental

The rating agencies and market seem to agree that it is a highly stable company, as it recently issued $300 million of notes due 2028 at an impressive 5.25%.

In an environment where the Fed Funds rate is 5.33%, not many companies can issue 4-5 year paper at 5.25%.

In addition to organic revenue growth from escalators and leasing vacant space, COPT does a fair bit of development.

External growth for COPT

1 million square feet are presently under construction and tabulated below.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Another 8.45 million square feet are in preconstruction or planning.

Development of this magnitude often requires issuance of equity, but COPT has actually held share count quite steady.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Rather than raising external funds, the company has been self-funding development through building and selling data centers in northern Virginia.

I find the unit economics of these projects to be quite compelling.

10-K

Based on the 10-K the data centers sold in 2023 had a book value of $156.691 million. COPT sold a 90% interest in these properties for $190.2 million, netting a gain on the sale of $49.4 million. The other 10% is retained as a revenue source, with overall data centers providing just over 5% of COPT’s revenue.

That gain on sale was from 3 data centers, and over the years, COPT has had 30 data centers. 26 have been sold as JVs similar to above, and from the ones I have looked at the profit margins have been similar.

All these favorable developments and dispositions have allowed COPT to fund its developments without issuing equity and while lowering leverage.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Recurring EBITDA coverage of debt has improved to about 4.5X.

Valuation

I believe COPT’s market price is being harmed by it being labeled as an office REIT. A large portion of the market won’t touch office REITs with a 10-foot pole.

Its market price has not fallen as far as that of traditional office REITs like SL Green (SLG) or Vornado (VNO), but it has still fallen.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

CDP’s market price being down 14.5% over the last 5 years strikes me as a bit odd given that FFO/share has grown steadily in this period.

The result is that its multiple has dropped substantially. It seems to be trading at an office level multiple. Shown below is the P/FFO of each office REIT.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

COPT at 9.3X is only fractionally above the office REIT average of 8.7X.

AFFO multiple shows a similar pattern, with COPT’s 13.1X AFFO being only slightly higher than the office REIT average of 11.6X.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The office sector trades at very cheap multiples because its NOI is generally declining due to vacancy issues. However, as discussed above, COPT is growing FFO/share historically and likely going forward.

We discussed the escalators and developments as a source of growth and estimate forward FFO/share growth at about 4% a year. Wall Street analysts also see steady growth ahead.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given the superior stability and positive growth, I believe the office level multiple is too low.

It is also cheap on an asset value basis, trading at approximately 80% of NAV.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I think the AFFO multiple is significantly more accurate than the FFO multiple. Even though the fundamentals are much better than those of traditional office, leasing expenses are similar. In 2023 COPT incurred $58 million of tenant improvement cost

10-K

An additional $25.5 million was spent on lease incentives

These expenses total 13.4% of 2023 revenues.

TI and LC (Tenant improvement and leasing commissions) are accounted for in AFFO but not FFO, making the AFFO multiple the accurate one.

13.1X AFFO is still quite cheap relative to the average REIT and relative to COPT’s growth rate. In my opinion 15X would be a more appropriate multiple, implying the company is undervalued by about 15%.

Potential land upside

COPT has 660 acres of well-located land on which they estimate they can build almost 8 million square feet of properties. This land is not presently contributing to AFFO, but by already owning the land, development cap rates are substantially higher than they would normally be.

Near-term leasing risk and opportunity

In 2024-2026, COPT has quite a large portion of leases expiring. This could be either good or bad depending on the environment at the time of rollover. Presently the company is estimating renewals on over 90% of expiring leases, which if correct, would be a strong positive as they have been getting nice rollups.

It will, however, incur the typical leasing expenses which could delay further dividend hikes. COPT has a roughly 5% dividend yield at current market price and a low payout ratio, so I would anticipate dividend growth over the long term, but it may have to wait until after the heavy leasing cycle.

Wrapping it up

Overall, I like COPT and think it will outperform the market due to the combination of its valuation, stability, and growth. My best guess would be forward expected returns in the 9%-10% range annually.

In an equity REIT market that is broadly undervalued, the bar for selection is higher than normal, so I don’t get excited about a stock like this that is moderately undervalued. I will be watching it closely and will strongly consider buying if it gets incrementally more opportunistic due to either a cheaper price or better than expected rent growth.