Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Six Flags And Cedar Fair: Synergies Provide Great Upside

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
534 Followers

Summary

  • Six Flags and Cedar Fair are planning to merge, with Six Flags shareholders owning 48.8% of the new company and Cedar Fair shareholders owning 51.2%.
  • The combined entity will have a history of constant modest growth with strong margins.
  • The merger is expected to result in significant synergies, including $120 million in cost savings and $80 million in incremental EBITDA from an elevated offering.
  • The synergies provide great upside for investors if achieved, with my DCF model estimating good upside for both stocks.

Rollercoaster

Flory/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) operates theme parks and water parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is looking to merge with Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), an amusement park, water park, and hotel

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
534 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FUN
--
SIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News