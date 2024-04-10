Why REITs Are A Better Buy In Today's Market

Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

You might've heard me mention this before but after spending 21 years in the U.S. Navy, the one investment many military members often talked about was investing in Real Estate. And while real estate is an attractive way to build wealth, there's always more than one way to skin a cat as the saying goes. And who knows, one day I may buy an apartment building or something, but in today's market, placing your money into REITs (XLRE) is an alternative, but more attractive way to build wealth. And in this article I discuss why investing in REITs are more attractive today.

Navy Investing

Growing up in the Navy I always heard older people say "I'm going to buy a house and when I transfer, I'm just going to rent it out." This seemed to be the only way military members invested. Investing through the stock market wasn't talked about as much, although I do know some members who prefer the market.

I say growing up in the Navy because I literally spent most of my adult life in the military, joining 2 months after I graduated high school. So, the military was literally all I knew. And I'm thankful because I learned a lot and wouldn't trade it for the world.

But I never understood why investing in physical real estate assets was so attractive for some. Sure, historically they say real estate doubled every 10 years. And it's cool to show someone a physical piece of property you own and how tenants are paying your mortgage. But I was always scared of not being able to find a proper tenant when duty called. For those familiar, military members move quite often, normally every 3 years or so, sometimes sooner.

And sometimes there isn't time to find a quality tenant. And if not, you're forced to pay rent in two different places while you try to sort this out. I've seen members traveling back and forth to their properties from state to state. And all this costs money, lots of it. And something else that's become huge and on the rise recently is squatters. And while this is not legal in every state, in some squatters have legal rights after a certain time frame. And while some may not consider this a big issue, it is definitely something worth considering when owning properties across multiple states.

Why Physical Properties Don't Make Sense Right Now

Notice what I said right now. And for the record I'm not against owning physical properties and may one day consider buying one, but for now I think REITs make more sense. And I think the obvious reason is high interest rates. While rates have risen over the last two years, REIT prices have dropped, creating a great buying opportunity. To quote Warren Buffett:

I love when the prices of things I buy go down, I get euphoric!

Until rates are cut, REIT prices will trade near their current prices, with volatility in between. Since the start of rate hikes, I haven't once sold any shares and only continued to add. And while their prices have declined, my income has continued to grow.

But for those who may be new to REIT investing, it's no different than buying anything else. Quality over quantity has always been my mantra, and it is something I always think about whenever I choose to spend my hard-earned money.

Today the current average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.91%. Sure some will say you can refinance at a lower rate once the FED decides to lower rates, but when will that be? 2025? 2026? And in my opinion, the rates many were used to before the pandemic are likely long gone.

Bankrate

Furthermore, homebuyers need to earn 80% more than they did just four years ago to afford a home in today's market. Yes home prices are up since that time, but with incomes only rising 23%, the need for earning much more has caused owning a home much harder in today's market. And with rates and borrowing costs skyrocketing, mortgage prices have nearly doubled.

To put this into perspective I have a friend who's currently still active duty and he's scheduled to depart San Diego for Hawaii in two months. He is looking to rent his property out while on orders.

He purchased his 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage property in 2019 for 425,000. The current mortgage is $2,370 and he's looking to rent it for $3,600 - $3,800 while in Hawaii. He bought it at a great time and has a very low interest rate of 2.75% currently.

Now some may look at the difference between the current mortgage payment and the price he's looking to rent it out and say "that's a difference of $1,330."

And while this is true, he doesn't get to pocket this money. One he has to pay property taxes. This also doesn't factor in HOA payments which are $330 a month. And because he's moving far away, he's expecting to hire a property manager. And this too has a monthly expense.

His current quote is 8% and that's only because he gets a military discount. If he wasn't military, this would be around 10%, which he was quoted for prior to notifying them has was military. The average according to Tessa, is the 8% - 12% range. But sometimes this can also be a flat fee.

So, even if he's able to charge the higher amount he desires of $3,800, after these expenses he only pockets roughly $700 a month. And this doesn't include any unexpected expenses like a new HVAC or roof replacement which can wipe out your money pocketed in one go. And If he wasn't military then he would likely pocket less.

For comparison purposes I have another friend who purchased a property here in San Diego in May of 2023. His 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage property cost him $550,000. This has a 6% interest rate on a 30-year fixed-mortgage. His monthly payments not including HOA fees is $3,900 a month.

So four years later, and his interest rate is higher by 3.25% and his monthly payment and HOA fees are significantly higher by $1,530 and $150 respectively. So he has a lot less going towards his principle with a 6% interest rate currently. And yes he will likely be able to refinance at a lower rate in the future, but REITs are a better buy during the current macro environment.

Why REITs Are More Attractive Currently

I don't know about you, but I enjoy owning properties all over the world in popular places like Las Vegas which VICI Properties (VICI) own, or getting a check when tenants like Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Home Depot (HD) or Starbucks (SBUX) pay their landlord rent, and they pay me in the form of dividends.

ADC March presentation

And while a lot of these are on a quarterly basis, some REITs like Agree Realty (ADC), EPR Properties (EPR), & Realty Income (O) pay on a monthly basis. For instance ADC is trading at $56 a share at the time of writing. Using the $425k invested into them instead of a property at the current dividend of $0.247 a share, this would net you roughly 7,600 shares and a monthly dividend of $1,877, much higher than the $700 he's expecting to pocket on a monthly basis.

Now some may say no one has $425,000 just lying around to invest. Some may have sold a property they've held for a long time or maybe a military member has been on multiple deployments, saved their re-enlistment bonuses, so this is very plausible.

But let's just say someone had $100,000 to invest which some may find a more reasonable amount. This would still net you more than $400 a month in monthly income. And while some may not consider this a whole not, don't forget most companies conduct divided increases on an annual basis. In the case of O and ADC, they typically increase their dividends twice a year.

And what else I find attractive about REITs is they give you the most important asset, time! Time is the most precious thing us as humans can ask for and this is something money can't buy. As a military retiree, I can tell you this is what I value most. And I also plan to live in an RV soon and travel across the Untied States. And owning physical properties would make that harder to do so.

Greatest Organ Is Your Stomach

Peter Lynch once said:

In the stock market, the most important organ is the stock. It's not the brain. On the way to work the amount of bad news is almost infinite now. So the question is, "Can you take that?" Do you really have faith that 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now common stocks are the place to be. You gotta look in the mirror every day and say "What am I gonna do if the market goes down 10%, what am I gonna do if it goes down 20%? Am I gonna sell?, am I gonna get out? If that's your answer, you should be reducing it today.

As REIT prices have fallen I have continued to buy, scooping up shares at lower prices. And I haven't once thought about when they might go back up. I've actually enjoyed the bear market because it has allowed me to increase my income at a cheaper price.

And while no one can predict the future, I think their share prices will be much higher a year or two from now. Why? Because I only buy those that I consider to be high quality like those mentioned. And most know quality never stays down for too long. But no matter how high of quality, their prices will always fall at some point. Whether it be 10%, 30%, or 50%.

Looking at the chart below, you can see many REITs are undervalued with interest rates causing their prices to fall. And with 3 rate cuts seemingly off the table with the strong jobs report recently, their share prices could see further volatility, falling further.

Cohen & Steers

A reader from a prior article regarding Agree Realty asked their CEO Joey Agree what keeps him up at night? Was it higher for longer rates? Drug channel bankruptcies? Drone deliveries directly to consumers eliminating the need for as many brick & mortar locations in the future?

His response was one I expected from him, and one you could only hope for from any CEO that runs a company that you invest in.

Honestly, my two year old lab thinks she's still a puppy and likes to play 24 hours a day. Nothing in our business keeps me up at night. Let's put that into context, I was privileged to take over a company with a $200 million equity cap that had 60 properties total leased 75% to K-mart, Borders, and Walgreens. We had 9 team members including myself and my father. No server. High speed internet in one office. No acquisition platform and a median employee at 60 years old. I was 26 years old. 19 years later...here we are with one of the nest portfolios, systems, processes, teams, and balance sheets in the country. We have transformed how equity is raised via the advent of forward equity in the net lease space, predicted an omni-channel future and executed year after year through a global pandemic.

And while things like pandemics, recessions, or high interest rate environments make things like finding attractive investments, or refinancing debt more difficult, companies who navigate through these rough seas (no pun intended) will only become better as time goes on.

Moreover, maintaining healthy leverage levels, payout ratios, accretive investments to continue growth, dividend track records, and tenant quality are all things to look for from REITs when looking to invest in the sector.

Furthermore, REITs offer better returns historically after the rate hike cycle. And while past performance isn't a guarantee of future performance, I think the quality REITs will see some very good upside from their current prices.

Cohen & Steers

And using the historical reference of real estate doubles every 10 years, like anything, that all depends on circumstances within the economy. And this can also be said for REIT prices. Looking at the 10-year chart below you can see Agree Realty's share price has significantly increased over the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

In early April 2014, ADC traded at a price of roughly $30 a share. And as recently as January of this year, ADC traded over $63 a share, more than doubling in price before experiencing a pullback in price. So while real estate may double, quality REIT prices can double as well. There are several factors however to take in when considering how properties value like location, types of property, and price points. So while many like to say real estate doubles every 10 years, this many not always be the case, and neither for REITs.

In Summary

With interest rates elevated, I think suppressed REIT prices presents investors with a great opportunity to see greater returns in the foreseeable future. Additionally, investing in real estate through the stock allows many to enjoy their greatest asset, time. And while this is no way, shape, or form saying REITs are a better overall investment, they do offer advantages.

As the same for owning physical properties. And while many homeowners may be able to refinance their loans at lower rates in the not too distant future, the 0% interest rate environment many enjoyed before the pandemic is likely no more. Furthermore, investing in REITs allow you to own properties all over the world in places like Las Vegas & Europe. And those who've continued buying at these suppressed prices will likely see great upside when interest rates are cut sometime in the near future.