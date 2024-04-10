Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why REITs Are A Better Buy In Today's Market

Apr. 10, 2024 7:00 AM ETADC, EPR, HD, KR, O, SBUX, VICI, WMT, XLRE1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Investing in REITs is a more attractive alternative to physical real estate currently due to the rapid rise in interest rates and cost associated with owning a home.
  • High interest rates and rising home prices make owning physical properties less feasible in the current market, but have driven REIT prices down in the process, creating great buying opportunities.
  • REITs offer the opportunity to own properties globally and provide regular dividend income, making them an appealing investment option.
  • Using the saying that real estate prices double every 10 years, high-quality REIT share prices have also doubled in the past decade as well.
  • Homebuyers need to earn 80% more than they did four years ago, while incomes have risen only 23% over the same period.

Real estate investment trusts REITs investing is shown on the business photo

Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

You might've heard me mention this before but after spending 21 years in the U.S. Navy, the one investment many military members often talked about was investing in Real Estate. And while real estate is an attractive way to

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.76K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC, VICI, WMT, KR, SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
EPR--
EPR Properties
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
KR--
The Kroger Co.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News