Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Baozun: Buying Opportunity Amid Temporary Macro Headwinds

Apr. 10, 2024 2:19 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • Baozun is an e-commerce enabler company based in China, serving over 450 brands globally.
  • The stock has performed poorly, down over 55% in the past year, much due to the weak market sentiment amid consumer weakness in China.
  • I believe BZUN presents an attractive buy opportunity at $2.4 today. I set a 1-year price target of $3.3, a potential upside of over 37%.
Smiling young Asian woman shopping online with smartphone on hand, receiving a delivered parcel by home delivery service. Online shopping, online banking. Enjoyable customer shopping experience

AsiaVision

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is an e-commerce enabler company providing various services ranging from digital marketing to logistics to help brands run and manage their operations better. Based in China, it serves over 450 brands globally. BZUN has three business lines, BEC (Baozun E-commerce), BBM (Baozun Brand Management), and

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.04K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BZUN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BZUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News