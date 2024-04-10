Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rose's Income Garden Portfolio With 7 March Dividend Raises/ Portfolio Yield 6%

Apr. 10, 2024 2:32 AM ETWEC, AMGN, HSY, HD, SHEL, CVX, SPG
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rose's Income Garden (RIG) portfolio consists of 83 stocks from all 11 sectors, prioritizing income from defensive quality investment-grade common stock.
  • The portfolio includes defensive stocks from sectors such as Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Communication/Tele, Utility, Fixed bonds and ETFs, Industrial defensive, and Real Estate Healthcare.
  • In March, dividend collection came from 40 companies, with 7 of them giving raises with a Rose review and recommendation given for those.
  • The portfolio yield is 6%.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Rose’s Income Garden Portfolio

Rose's Income Garden "RIG" portfolio ended March with 83 stocks from all 11 sectors with a goal to keep a majority of income from defensive quality investment-grade common stock. The other investments and especially the financial

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.48K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

RIG/ Rose's Income Garden had 83 stocks in March 2024 and still owns all stocks reviewed.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEC--
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
AMGN--
Amgen Inc.
HSY--
The Hershey Company
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
SHEL--
Shell plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News