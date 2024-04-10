Philip Rozenski

Company Overview

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. The company manufactures products for both municipal markets and commercial markets, carrying a variety of products to fit consumer needs. For 75 years, Douglas Dynamics has been one of North America's primary producers of snow and ice management equipment for vehicles, and it has an established reputation for quality products, used by both ordinary consumers and larger, municipal contractors alike.

To segregate its consumer markets, Douglas Dynamics separates its products into two sectors: "Work Truck Attachments" and "Work Truck Solutions." Municipal clients are served through the "Work Truck Solutions" segment of the company's product line. These attachments are significantly larger than those from the other segment, and are custom-designed to outfit larger, heavy-duty commercial vehicles in order to meet the needs of cities and towns seeking to remove vast amounts of snow from the roadways. The "Work Truck Attachments" segment of the business is meant for individual purchasers, residential use, and small job site use. These products are smaller than those from the "Work Truck Solutions" brands, and are designed to fit standard vehicles such as the F-150.

Company Investor Presentation

Although Douglas Dynamics produces products that are essential for meeting the needs of sustainable winter infrastructure servicing, the company has seen brighter days. The company's stock has been trending downward since 2021, and the financials have not been impressive either. Douglas Dynamic's business has come under pressure from warmer winters over the last few years, leading to a decline in demand for its products. The company has been forced to implement cost-cutting measures in the form of a "2024 Cost Savings Program" in order to tighten the drawstrings of its budget and stop the cash bleed, whereby the company hopes to save $8-$10 million in annualized expenses this year. The company's income is decreasing as demand for its products falls, but hope is on the horizon in the form of changing weather patterns recently detected by meteorologists worldwide.

Financials

Before discussing the future outlook and getting into the thesis of how the weather is about to change in Douglas Dynamic's favor, it is worth pausing to review the company's financials as they currently stand.

Q4 Earnings Report

The company's financial reports show a decline in both sales and income in 2023, largely due to the slowdown in demand for its Work Truck Attachments core business products. There was a slight uptick in the Work Truck Solutions segment of the company's business, indicating that municipal buyers are still in the market for snow and ice management solutions, though ordinary consumers are pulling back for reasons to be explained momentarily. Net income for the full year decreased to $23.7 million, a stark decline from last year's $38.6 million. The company also reported an increase in interest expense year over year from $11.3 million to $15.7 million due to variable interest rates, but an increase in interest expense was offset by a decrease in administrative expenses.

Q4 Earnings Report Q4 Earnings Report

Regarding the company's two primary business sectors, its Work Truck Solutions held firm in 2023, partially thanks to an improvement in internal production efficiency, and also to an increase in demand for its larger snow and ice management equipment. Its Solutions business segment was not able to prop up its Attachments business segment, however, in the previous year, as the Work Truck Attachments sector of the business shows an alarming decrease in sales and revenue. Client orders for the fourth quarter 2023 were the lowest on record for a given quarter, signaling that demand has taken a hit, while also signaling that consumers are replacing their current equipment less.

As a result of the poor showing in last year's financial reports, Douglas Dynamics has decided to take internal action in order to shore up their defenses, enabling them to better handle further declines in revenue and product demand. The company instituted a financial cost savings plan to take effect in 2024, which is expected to yield pre-tax savings of between $8-$10 million. The plan primarily focuses on headcount reductions and overhead management, with most of the restructuring having already taken place in the first quarter of 2024. In my view, addressing internal areas of inefficiencies will allow them to dedicate focus on preparing for next year's recovery period, allowing the company to maintain its dividend throughout the summer and autumn months.

Weather Conditions: What Happened?

Douglas Dynamics operates as a company that produces ice and snow management equipment and attachments for vehicles. Simply put, it's a company that stands to profit from snowfall. Theoretically speaking, the more snow the northern states have to contend with, the higher the consumer demand will be for the company's products. Douglas Dynamic's poor showing in its latest Q4 earnings results can be directly attributed to weather conditions that have not been favorable for the company. According to CEO and President Bob McCormick, last year saw a significant lack of snowfall in the core market territories the company sells its products in, adversely affecting the Work Truck Attachments segment of the business. He went on to explain how the situation was particularly challenging on the East Coast during the 2022-2023 snowfall season, as fourth quarter snowfall in 2023 was roughly 70% below the ten-year average. Naturally, such little snowfall would adversely affect a company who sells snow management equipment.

For a company so heavily dependent on snowfall, reduced levels of snow will affect the bottom line. But why was the last year particularly rough for Douglas Dynamics? On April 13, 2023, scientists and meteorologists issued the first watch for El Niño, a natural weather phenomenon that causes irregular wind patterns and sea surface temperatures over the southern portion of the Pacific Ocean. The higher-than-average water temperatures in the pacific affect trade winds and storm patterns, altering the climate in the United States throughout the duration of the phenomenon.

El Nino (The Weather Channel)

El Niño occurs periodically ever 2-7 years, and it dramatically affects winter temperatures in the United States. In winter during El Niño, temperatures across the United States vary, but of primary concern to companies like Douglas Dynamics is the effects in the northern portion of the United States, which sees milder weather conditions, warmer temperatures, and less snowfall.

After issuing the first watch for El Niño in April of last year, it was confirmed by June that El Niño had emerged, signaling that the Northeast would experience a mild winter with lower-than-average snowfalls; however, this past winter was atypical, even for El Niño. Much of the Midwest and Northeast, the primary markets for Douglas Dynamics' products, experienced a snow drought this past winter. February was particularly warm, having experienced the least amount of snowfall in over twenty years. Throughout much of the Northeast and Midwest, measured snow cover stubbornly flirted with record lows, with only a few isolated incidents of winter storms delivering heavy snow fall. On average, however, this past winter saw very little snow compared to the previous twenty or so winters. Without a strong need for snow management solutions, Douglas Dynamics has struggled to keep its sales up in an uncharacteristically warm winter season.

Weather Conditions: What Happens Next?

Winter is behind us, as is Douglas Dynamic's primary selling season. One might ask why a company that sells ice and snow management equipment could make for an attractive investment during its off-season after experiencing a very rough Q4, but the answer may surprise you. Just as scientists can predict weather, investors may be able to predict the future of companies dependent on weather. El Niño challenged Douglas Dynamics this past year, but scientists and meteorologists are now saying that El Niño is over, and we're entering into a neutral phase.

El Niño's counterpart is La Niña, a natural weather phenomenon where ocean temperatures in the Pacific cool down, affecting the jet stream and trade winds. Weather conditions around the world are affected by La Niña, but we are only concerned with how weather across the United States is affected for the purposes of analyzing Douglas Dynamics' future prospects.

La Niña occurs roughly every 3 to 5 years, and during active periods, the jet stream is strongest over the United States during the winter months, causing colder and stormier conditions in the Midwest and Northeast, and warmer, dryer conditions in the South.

Encyclopedia of World Geography

The watch for La Niña has already been issued, as weather scientists predict that El Niño will officially end sometime between now and June with an 83% measure of certainty. If La Niña occurs this year, the Northeast could see tremendous snowfall, dramatically boosting demand for Douglas Dynamics' core products. If La Niña does not occur this year, at the very least it will still spell the end of El Niño, bringing us into a neutral phase that should still deliver more snowfall than this past winter. Either way, we can reasonably predict that this upcoming winter will see increased snowfall compared to this past winter. The leadership at Douglas Dynamics is confident that improved winter conditions more favorable to its business model will reverse the negative effects of El Niño, and the company will be able to get back on track in subsequent winters. As El Niño departs, corporate leadership has a positive outlook on the upcoming winter season. I find myself agreeing with the leadership of Douglas Dynamics in their assessment that a colder winter will bring heavier snowfalls, which will positively impact the business, just as lower snowfalls had a negative impact.

Valuation

Given all that has happened to Douglas Dynamics pertaining to weather, it is appropriate to ask where the company stands in terms of valuation at its current level. Currently, the stock is hovering at its 52-week low, but that is not an indication of things to come.

CNBC

From my perspective, all of the trouble with the weather is priced into the current valuation. Although the most recent earnings report contained less-than-encouraging results, it was simply a reflection of what had happened. The weather was not in the company's favor this year, nor was it last year, to a lesser extent. According to CEO Bob McCormick, the company has been in the snow management business for 75 years and had never seen back-to-back seasons of low snowfall of this magnitude. Although one might say it is the gambler's fallacy to look at two unprecedented seasons and say that there won't be a third, but research strongly suggests that next year's winter will be colder in the North. Further analysis of the company's valuation leaves more room to be hopeful. Although the company saw a decline is sales from its Work Truck Attachments business segment, its Work Truck Solutions segment grew, offsetting the loss of business in the other. Cash flows remain strong, EBITDA margins are respectable in the mid-single digits percentages (in line with the company's goals), and the company remains committed to its generous dividend. Generally, companies in distress slash the dividend as a cost-saving measure, but the leadership at Douglas Dynamics is convinced that this year's decline is sales is temporary, and there is no need to review the dividend.

Annual Report

For dividend investors, Douglas Dynamics remains an attractive investment given the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, and despite suffering a weather-induced blow to its core business, the company weathered the storm (or lack thereof), quite nicely. Colder days are ahead which will restore demand for its Work Truck Attachments products, brining sales back up to match the growth of the Work Truck Solutions line, and the suppressed stock price in the low $20's will not be justified as the company heads into next year's winter season.

Reversal

Investing in a company like Douglas Dynamics involves a certain amount of hope, as the company is heavily dependent on something no one can truly predict or control: weather. Although technology in weather forecasting has made significant strides over the last few decades, there still remains a high degree of uncertainty and the chance that every study and forecast can be totally wrong. Scientists are overwhelmingly confident that El Niño will end by June, and they are reasonably confident that La Niña will move in to replace it by August, giving us a colder winter in the Midwest and Northeast. If, however, these models fail, and we receive a second consecutive warm winter, Douglas Dynamics will have another poor showing in what is supposed to be its most robust season for business. The company has taken cost-saving measures to address the shortfall and poor performance during a warm winter already, but it is unlikely that they can effectively handle sustained warm winters.

Conclusion

Scientists are confident that El Niño will end this Summer, and there's a strong possibility that La Niña will develop to take its place. If they are correct, next winter will be remarkably cold, full of snow, and consumers will have a resurrected need for Douglas Dynamics' line of snow management products. In the meantime, the company has taken steps to patch the leaks and prepare for a soft off-season, and leadership is optimistic in forward-looking statements. Although a degree of luck is needed when investing based on weather patterns, I would stake a small wager on Douglas Dynamics for the upcoming winter.