Not all earnings growth is created equally. While I'm the short-term, increasing earnings per share will usually provide solid shareholder returns, long-term gains usually require both sustainable revenue and EPS growth.

There are a number of companies that have relied heavily on price increases over the last several years as costs have moved up significantly since inflation began to accelerate in early 2021. The economic environment has enabled companies with strong brands to raise prices significantly, and some corporations have been able to raise prices at levels higher than costs are rising.

One company that has been relying almost entirely on what is likely to be unsustainable price increases to drive revenue and earnings growth, is the Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). The company's management has been able to raise prices more than most competitors, since this leading retail company has some of the strong brands in the food business.

A chart of KHC's product mix (Statista)

KHC boasts such leading brands as the Heinz ketchup label, the Philadelphia Cream Cheese Brand, and the Oscar Mayer brand. The company gets nearly 80 percent of its revenues from North America.

Even though this leading retailer has had a nice run since late last year, the stock has still gone nowhere in the last decade.

I last wrote about the Kraft Heinz Company in my article in September of last year, and I rated the company a sell. I am downgrading the company to a strong sell today. The stock has had a recent run-up on a misleading recent earnings report. The company still has no clear plan to drive significant international growth, and management is relying on unsustainable price increases and cost savings initiatives to drive earnings growth and margin expansion. Many of this leading retailer's key brands are also near a point of saturation, and KHC will likely have trouble taking market share in the key markets this food and beverage company operates.

The company stated normalized fourth quarter earnings per share of $.78 and $6.86 billion in revenues, beating EPS estimates of $.77 per share and missing on revenue estimates of $6.97 billion. Management reported that net income increased 20.2% on a year-to-year basis. While the summary seemed strong at first look, there were multiple warning signs. KHC reported that net sales increased at just a .6% rate on a year-to-year basis, and net sales fell by 7.1% compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year. The company also reported that volumes fell 5.5% on a year-to-year basis. Management guided to organic sales growth in the coming year of 0-2%, earnings per share growth of 1-3%, and operating income growth of just 2-4%. The company also announced a new $3 billion dollar share buyback program.

Even though this recent report seemed strong on the face of things, the disclosure contained multiple warning signs. The Kraft Heinz Company gets more than half of the revenues from the corporation's top 4 brands, with condiments and sauces making up nearly a third of revenues alone. Heinz ketchup has nearly an 80% market share in Europe, and nearly 60% in the US. The Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand has a market share of nearly 70%. These are brands that have reached a saturation point in the US and Europe, and these labels are not growing the product's market share. KHC is relying on what are likely unsustainable price increases, share buybacks, and margin expansion.

Management's guidance for minimal margin expansion this year should also concern shareholders. KHC stated that management expects margins to expand by just 25 to 75 basis points in 2024. This is important because the company's cost savings initiatives and price increases in 2023 drove adjusted gross margin expansion of 260 points

A chart of KHC's net margins (Macrotrends)

The leading food retailer raised prices by 7.5% for the full year in 2023 in North America, and by 13.5% for the full year in 2023 outside of this region. These price increases are not sustainable, and the company's significant reported volume declines for the fourth quarter and full-year show that this statement is likely true.

This is also why KHC looks overvalued. Even though the company trades at what looks like historically normal valuations using the retailer's five-year averages of 12.36x forward expected sales and 10.04x predicted forward cash flow, management's recent guidance for almost no EPS and revenue growth moving forward. The company is also coming off a historically good year of nearly 20% year-to-year growth in net income, even though net sales volume was essentially flat on a year-to-year basis. KHC is relying heavily on share buyback to generate the anemic EPS growth the company is getting, and even though management announced a new share buyback program, the company's significant debt will likely limit cash returns to shareholders moving forward with rates expected to remain high.

A chart of KHC's debt (Statista)

KHC currently has nearly $19.4 billion in long-term debt, and the company has not been reducing liabilities over the last year. Powell's recent statements have made clear the Fed is unlikely to lower rates significantly in the near term, so the company will likely find refinancing the current debt difficult. While the company has interest on the debt covered, borrowing additional capital will be more costly for the food retailer.

All investment theses have risk, and if inflation were to fall and the Fed were to begin to lower interest rates significantly, KHC would benefit significantly. Lower rates would also likely lead to the dollar falling against most major currencies, which would probably create a slight tailwind for this company, since the food retailer gets nearly 20% of the corporation's revenues from outside of the US and the North American region. Falling costs would also likely lead to further margin expansion for KHC as well.

Still, while the Kraft Heinz Company's price increases and cost reduction program drove solid net income growth in 2023, management's recent guidance and the retailer's significant volume declines show the company's current strategy is not likely sustainable. The share buyback plan may drive some minimal earnings per share growth, but the company also still has no clear plan to drive significant international earnings growth as well. While KHC has many well-known brands, and the company is likely to see substantive revenue, shareholders seeking substantive income or total returns should still be able to find better value in alternative investments in sectors such as energy.