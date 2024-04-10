Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Credo Technology: Positive On Growth Acceleration And Customer Base Diversification

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
828 Followers

Summary

  • Buy rating for Credo Technology stock due to accelerating growth and customer diversification.
  • Strong product revenue growth and margin improvements in recent results.
  • Gaining traction with new hyperscale customers and being well-positioned for future demand in high-speed data center connectivity.

Abstract data background

shulz

Overview

My recommendation for Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) is a buy rating, as I have become more confident that growth will accelerate in the coming years. CRDO is also gradually diversifying its customer base, which is great as it reduces the

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
828 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRDO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRDO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRDO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News