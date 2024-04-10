ChainGangPictures

Introduction

Throughout 2023, I have been bullish on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). The primary reason behind this thesis was that I thought it was likely that the merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) was going to be approved by the court. The argument these companies were making relative to the Department of Justice, DOJ, seemed stronger to me. However, this was not the case. The merger was not approved by the court and Spirit Airline's stock, as a result, saw a significant decline.

Following the failed merger, it is true that Spirit Airlines faced numerous problems. The company is navigating a difficult environment of negative cash flow, which has been persistent for several quarters. The consensus is that Spirit Airlines is yet to see positive cash flow shortly, yet I am cautiously optimistic despite the fact that I was wrong about the merger with JetBlue.

JetBlue is due to pay Spirit Airlines a hefty fee for the failed merger. Further, numerous negatives currently affecting Spirit Airlines are likely already priced in including Pratt and Whitney's (RTX) engine problem, industry domestic travel demand concerns, and industry airline pricing concerns. And, as is the case a new tailwind is emerging for Spirit Airlines as a result of the Boeing (BA) company likely delaying numerous deliveries affecting the future industry supply, Spirit Airlines could see a meaningful tailwind in the coming few quarters. Therefore, I am cautiously maintaining an optimistic view of Spirit Airlines, leading to a buy rating.

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Merger Update

On January 16th, 2024, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines merger was blocked. As such, months-long efforts by the airlines have not reached fruition, resulting in Spirit Airlines stock seeing a significant decline following the decision.

Largely, the decision by the court is negative for Spirit Airlines; however, as a result of the failed merger, JetBlue has agreed to pay Spirit Airlines $69 million.

Under the agreement, JetBlue will pay Spirit $69 million and the termination resolves all outstanding matters related to the transaction and under which any claims between them will be mutually released.

The cash infusion of $69 million is significant for Spirit Airlines. In 2023Q4, the company had a revenue of $1.32 billion with a gross profit of $139.8 million, which means that the magnitude of the cash infusion is about 49.36% of the 2023Q4 gross profit. Further, given that the company's net income for the quarter was ($183.7 million), the additional $69 million for Spirit Airlines is a significant sum.

Negatives Already Priced In

Spirit Airlines' stock price has been seeing a declining pattern. The recent decline is a result of the failed merger with JetBlue Airways, while the decline before the merger block was likely a result of a combination of a few factors. Spirit Airlines is undergoing operational troubles with the grounding of a plane, the A320 Neo, which uses Pratt and Whitney engines in times when domestic travel demand concerns along with airfare pricing pressures were present.

After the discovery of a "powered-metal problem that can lead disks in the engines to fail" on some of Pratt and Whitney's engines in July of 2023, a320-neo planes have been grounded for inspection affecting Spirit Airlines is expecting to ground about 41 aircraft in 2024 reducing the company's fleet by about 26 planes at any given time. The company's capacity and operations will inevitably see challenges.

Further, throughout 2023, the domestic airline industry has been seeing macroeconomic headwinds from declining domestic travel demand and airfare pricing. After a strong demand during the travel season, unlike the international travel demand that continues to be strong, the domestic travel demand has been waning along with the airfares creating pressure on Spirit Airlines who only focus on domestic leisure travelers negatively affecting Spirit Airlines.

These are major negative factors that have been impacting Spirit Airlines, and I believe these factors are already priced into Spirit Airlines' stock price as these negative factors have been known to investors for multiple months providing ample time for the market to access the magnitude of the risks.

Tailwinds

Numerous tailwinds are forming behind Spirit Airlines, setting up the company for a strong recovery.

First, the Airfare price decline, which was the case in 2023, is reversing. The airfare prices, for the first few months of 2024, have been showing an increasing trend. As the chart below of the CPI airfare data shows, the month-over-month price changes in the airfare data turned positive in December followed by an increasing airfare growth rate lowering showing a trend of recovering airfare prices.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

[Chart created by author using Source]

I believe the increasing airfare trend could continue for the foreseeable future as a result of a Boeing 737 Max 9 incident in January. Following the incident, the FAA has announced that the organization will halt the production increase plan while ensuring the safety of the flying public through increasing regulatory oversight on the production of Boeing's 737 Max programs. Boeing also said that the company will increase the quality of inspection processes to ensure the safety of the flying public.

While the direction toward increasing oversight and safety is a necessary step, all these actions come at a cost. Although Boeing suspended the official 2024 guidance, it is likely the case that the company's production numbers and production growth plans will be significantly altered.

The problem at Boeing has resulted in numerous airline peers reducing planned capacity growth. Southwest Airlines (LUV) has announced a capacity cut to its planned 2024 operation, which was also the case for United (UAL) and Alaska (ALK) Airlines. Thus, with the supply growth likely to be limited throughout 2024, it is likely that the airfare pricing will continue to increase, creating a favorable environment for Spirit Airlines.

If the airfares are rising, but the total number of flyers is declining, there may not be a material tailwind for Spirit Airlines. However, this is likely not the case as air travel demand is still strong. According to IATA, International Air Transport Association, 2023Q4 air travel numbers were 4.4% higher than 2019 levels, showcasing a continued strong demand for air travel around the world.

Further, beyond the $69 million Spirit Airlines will receive from JetBlue Airways, the company will also receive significant compensation for its grounding of planes with Pratt and Whitney engines in the magnitude of $150 to $200 million. Spirit Airlines, at the end of 2023Q4, had a long-term debt of about $3.05 billion. The $150 to $200 million compensation will equate to about 4.92% to 6.57% of the entire debt load. Therefore, the compensation will materially benefit Spirit Airline's financial position.

Turnaround Potential

Given that the airfare prices are increasing, creating a positive tailwind, Spirit Airline's operations could see increased profitability in the coming travel season. Over the past three years, as Spirit Airlines navigated the world after the pandemic, the company was able to consistently expand its operating income during the peak of the travel season in the third quarter. In 2021Q3, the company reported an operating loss of ($71.2 million) followed by an operating profit of $11.3 million and $41.0 million in 2022Q3 and 2023Q3, respectively. Considering that these increases in income happened even while Spirit Airlines navigates lower fare pricing in 2023, the company, in my opinion, could see significantly stronger operations in 2024 with an improved pricing environment.

This opinion is backed by the optimistic tone of the management team's commentary during the 2023Q4 earnings call, where the company said that they are expecting to "see more normalized demand trends for domestic travel this summer." Regarding capacity, the company is expecting the first quarter capacity to "be up approximately 1.5% year-over-year" followed by "year-over-year capacity for Q2 to be up in low single-digits, Q3, up high-single digits, Q4 expected to be about flat" leading to a "full year 2024 capacity ranging between flat to up mid-single-digits versus full year 2023." These moves reflect the company's strategy to smooth the growth process to focus on profitability by "slow[ing] [the] pace of forward deliveries" of new planes. As such, the management team is expecting to "begin building cash in the second quarter and beyond."

The second and third quarters are usually the biggest months for airlines as the summer travel season heats up. As such, in the past few years, Spirit Airlines was able to perform far better during these quarters than at other times of the year. Due to these historical trends and the catalysts that I have mentioned, I believe achieving operating profitability is achievable during the summer months; however, investors should monitor margin improvements materializing toward the end of the year to see if there are material improvements in the bottom-line operation.

Overall, I believe my arguments are reasonable. The airline industry is seeing increasing airfare pricing trends, which will likely be sustained as a result of a reduced capacity from the slowdown in Boeing's plane deliveries, creating a tailwind for Spirit Airlines' profitability. The positive view is also reflected in the management team's commentary, where the company is expecting operating profitability from 2024Q2 and onwards.

Valuation

Spirit Airlines has a market capitalization of about $485 million at the time of writing with an expectation for the company to report a net loss in 2024 and 2025 resulting in a negative forward price-to-earnings ratio. However, given that the current market expectations have the possibility of being misaligned with the company's potential, Spirit Airlines could see a meaningful valuation multiple appreciation in the coming quarters.

As the chart below shows, Spirit Airlines' stock price correlates with the company's net income or profitability. During the pre-pandemic times, the company's stock price, as a result of positive operations, was trading at around the $40 to $60 range. Today, with multiple quarters of negative net income due to recovering markets and engine issues, Spirit Airlines shares are in decline. However, as it is the case that the company will likely see operational profitability and improvements in the coming quarters, the company's stock could see a significant rebound from the current levels to nearing pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, given the potential, I believe Spirit Airline's valuation is attractive today.

Data by YCharts

[Chart created by author using YCharts]

Risk to Thesis

An investment in Spirit Airlines could be extremely risky. The company has been reporting negative cash flow for the past several quarters, citing a multitude of reasons including engine problems, airfare pricing decline, recovery from a pandemic, and declining domestic travel demand. I believe airfare pricing increases and industry supply limitations likely solved all but the engine problem, which could potentially lead to a more favorable environment. However, if this is not the case and Spirit Airlines cannot return to profitability in the coming travel season, the company is potentially at risk of losing its remaining confidence in the market. After all, what good is hundreds of millions of dollars of cash infusion if the underlying fundamentals of the company do not improve?

Further, rising oil prices could be another point of concern for Spirit Airlines. Year to date, oil prices have risen from the low $70 per barrel range to about $85 per barrel today, showcasing about a 20% increase. And, as the US Energy Information Administration forecasts for oils to reach $90 per barrel, it is likely for the oil prices to continue increasing the pressure on Spirit Airlines. In 2023Q4, Spirit Airlines' fuel costs represented about 31.7% of the total operating cost. As such, since fuel costs represent a significant portion of the operating cost, investors should be wary of the potentially increasing oil prices.

Summary

Spirit Airlines stock saw a significant decline as the company's merger potential with JetBlue terminated. However, there is still upside potential left for the company. After a tough 2023 of engine problems, domestic air travel demand slowdown, and airfare pricing downturn, 2024 is setting up to be a better year with a significant tailwind. Airfare pricing is seeing an increase, with an expectation for this to continue on a supply crunch made by the delayed production of Boeing 737 Max planes. Further, the management team focuses on efficiency rather than growth for profitability, so it is reasonable to expect a positive operational profit in the coming travel season. As such, with the company's valuation and market capitalization reflecting the negative headwinds, it may be opportunistic to cautiously consider Spirit Airlines as the positive potentials are setting in.