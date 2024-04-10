ehrlif/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

As I continue exploring large high-yielding names, Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) stock grabbed my attention with its 7.5% forward dividend yield. I might disappoint growth investors because given the specifics of the midstream industry, ENB is very unlikely to be a multi-bagger. However, since I am looking for a high conviction and high-dividend stock, I pay more attention on the dividend safety when I analyze companies like ENB. There are numerous reasons why I am confident in Enbridge's dividend safety: the expected steady growth of the industry and the company's dominant positioning in it. My optimism is also backed by the clearly outlined, disciplined capital allocation priorities of the management. Considering Enbridge's high yield and high probability of the dividend being safe, I am inclined to assign ENB with a Strong Buy rating.

Fundamental analysis

Enbridge is one of the largest midstream companies in the world, with operations spanning across North America. Enbridge's business boasts a diverse portfolio of energy businesses: pipelines and terminals which facilitate transportation of liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, Enbridge also owns and operates gas gathering, processing, and distribution facilities. Enbridge also has a long-term target to minimize its carbon footprint and invests in renewable energy facilities.

Enbridge

That said, Enbridge is a well-rounded and its vertical integration across the midstream business is robust. According to the company's website, Enbridge moves one-fifth of all gas consumed in the U.S. There are several other interesting figures which underscore Enbridge's importance for the whole North American energy liquids transferring.

Enbridge

Consequently, considering the above bullets, I have no doubts that Enbridge is one of the most important companies for the North American energy and its strategic positioning is likely to be intact. The energy market is not a blue ocean, and it is extremely unlikely that methods of transferring liquid hydrocarbons might be disrupted as pipelines proved themselves as the safest and most cost-efficient energy transfer means across the whole world. It is also very unlikely that North America will need thousands of miles of new pipelines or dozens of processing plans because the demand for energy is growing steadily. Therefore, I do not expect that a new entrant might disrupt this traditional industry.

SA

After I have highlighted that Enbridge's strategic position in the North American midstream is highly likely to be intact, I want to navigate deeper into Enbridge's peers. According to Seeking Alpha, Enbridge is the largest public midstream company in the world by market capitalization. The gap between market cap of Enbridge and its closest rivals is not dramatic, and I think that comparing profitability of them would be fair.

SA

From the profitability metrics comparison between ENB and the second and third-largest companies by market capitalization, we see that Enbridge is significantly more financially successful than Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET). As I have mentioned above, midstream business is not a blue ocean and the industry will highly likely not grow like electric vehicles or artificial intelligence. Therefore, I do not expect Enbridge to be a multi-bagger, but I am highly interested in its 7.5% forward dividend yield and want to assess its safety.

From the above table, we see that Enbridge is much more efficient in terms of the free cash flow margin compared to its peers, which adds to the dividend safety of Enbridge. Another important criterion to assess the safety of the dividend, I want to look at how the company's balance sheet looks against peers. Enbridge's high total debt to equity ratio is approximately in line with competitors, meaning that this capital allocation approach is industry-specific. It looks sound because building midstream facilities is complex, requires significant financial resources and payback periods are likely to be long. Therefore, midstream infrastructure expansion is likely to be mostly relying of debt finance. ENB's cash position is solid. Current and quick ratios look lower than shown by peers, but I do not consider the gap to be dramatic.

SA

Despite high leverage, I consider the balance sheet robust as high D/E ratio aligns with close peers. Furthermore, in its presentation for investors, the management devotes a separate slide where the importance of disciplined capital allocation is emphasized. The below set of capital allocation priorities makes me confident about the safety of Enbridge's high dividend yield.

Enbridge

To make interim summary, Enbridge is a crucial company for the North American energy with healthy balance sheet and its profitability is better than peers. The last point I want to cover is what I think about prospects of the whole North American midstream industry.

The future of midstream industry will depend on the overall production, consumption, and exports of hydrocarbons across North America. And there are several bullish indicators for the industry. First, both USA and Canada produced record volumes of oil and gas in 2023, meaning that North American energy market experiences strong momentum.

Deloitte

Second, the steady growth of energy demand depends on the overall health of the economy, i.e., the demand for hydrocarbons will likely grow in case economic activity is expanding. The quantitative measure of economic activity is gross domestic product ("GDP"). According to Deloitte, the U.S. GDP is projected to demonstrate a consistent real growth of around 2% by 2028. Canadian GDP is expected to demonstrate a slower growth, but still, the economy will continue expanding by more than 1.5% by 2028.

Statista

Valuation analysis

ENB did not seem cheap when I first looked at the below comparison of its valuation ratios with its North American midstream peers. Enbridge demonstrates much higher P/E ratios (various timeframes). On the other hand, to me as an investor who is seeking for a high dividend yield opportunity, cash flows matter much more than accounting profits and accrual basis of accounting. Therefore, I would ask readers to pay attention to the last line in the below table. From the Price to Cash Flow ratio perspective, Enbridge is one of the cheapest midstream names in the below table. Moreover, please do not forget that ENB is the most profitable among its closest rivals.

SA

I praise ENB for its generous dividend payouts, which does not leave me any choice other than testing its valuation through the dividend discount model ("DDM"). The formula will be discounted using an 11.5% rate. The current dividend is the TTM annual payout, which was $2.64. The historical 4.97% growth rate demonstrated over the last five years appears to be a sound choice for my analysis.

Calculated by the author

If we round up the above model, ENB's fair value is $39. I like the valuation because a $39 fair share price means there is around 10% upside potential. The upside might not look very attractive for some investors, but I think that a 7.5% forward dividend yield improves the picture significantly.

Mitigating factors

Enbridge owns and operates tens of thousands of miles of pipelines that transport highly flammable liquids, posing potential environmental hazards in the event of pipeline leaks and subsequent spills. Therefore, the company's ESG risks are significant. Environmental incidents will likely lead to regulatory fines, cleanup costs, and even legal liabilities. These are the potential direct factors which might impact Enbridge's financial performance. Apart from it, there is an indirect effect. Potential leaks and spills can tarnish Enbridge's reputation and erode stakeholder trust. This might indirectly impact shareholders' returns.

In addition to ESG risks associated with physical damage to the pipeline, even a minor technical issue on a relatively small section of the pipeline might lead to the idle time for the entire branch. The company's financial success substantially depends on the physical condition of its property, plant, and equipment. This means that Enbridge's maintenance and repairs shall be proactive, and any unexpected downtime might be costly for shareholders.

Despite Enbridge being a midstream company which does not sell crude oil, its financial success is vulnerable to cyclicality in the energy commodity markets. The company had a massive dip in its free cash flow in 2014-2015, when commodity prices (especially oil and gas) dipped sharply as a result of the shale oil revolution. Since oil and gas markets are inherently volatile, there potentially might be a sharp dip in commodity prices, and Enbridge's cash flows are likely to suffer as well.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Enbridge stock appears to be a high-yielding no-brainer to me. The upside potential might seem modest, but I am buying ENB not because I am expecting the stock to skyrocket, but to get consistent and safe dividend income. According to my analysis, the dividend is highly likely safe.