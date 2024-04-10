grandriver

A Lengthy Introduction To Natural Gas

I have often made the case that natural gas may be the toughest commodity to trade. Not only is the commodity extremely volatile, but it's also prone to significant headwinds that seem to last longer than one may have expected.

Unlike oil, which is already volatile, natural gas does not benefit from slowing supply growth and supportive decisions from OPEC.

Although I'm bullish on the future of natural gas, right now, there's just too much of it - at least in North America.

In February, the Wall Street Journal wrote: "Natural Gas Hasn't Been This Cheap In A Decade."

These two paragraphs are key (emphasis added):

U.S. gas prices have been on a roller coaster in the two decades since energy producers began tapping shale formations using hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques. Repeatedly, the frackers have flooded the gas market until prices crash. The low prices discourage drilling, prompt the plugging of piddly wells and weed out inefficient operators. Eventually, cheap gas stokes demand, prices recover and producers send drilling rigs back into the field.

As most of you will know, we are in such a downswing. While the article above is more than a month old, gas prices are still subdued.

Henry Hub is trading at $1.90/MMBtu, which is where gas traded during the 2016 and 2020 crashes as well.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

While oil has moved into a much more favorable supply/demand environment, natural gas is still stuck in oversupply.

In fact, the situation is so bad that some areas see negative natural gas prices, as oil producers pay customers to take natural gas off their hands.

This is especially the case in oil-rich regions that see an increase in associated gas production (more output at a very unfavorable time with limited takeaway capacity):

"We need gas prices to get to $2.50 for an overall increase in activity. The Permian customers that have associated gas are seeing awful differentials," said Mark Marmo, CEO of oilfield firm Deep Well Services. In West Texas producers are paying to have shippers to take their gas. Prices at the region's Waha hub have been below zero in several trade sessions since March, a sign that supply is sharply outpacing demand and pipeline capacity. - Reuters

This is what respondents were saying in the 1Q24 Dallas Fed Energy Survey:

Natural gas prices need to be in the $4 per MMBtu range to attract our exploration attention. Current wellhead prices barely cover overhead and have deceased free cash flow.

A healthy natural gas price is essential to the energy industry.

The good news is that we seem to be at a turning point.

Major producers are reducing output (more on that in this article).

European gas prices are rising again, favoring more exports.

Asian/Middle East buyers are using low global liquid natural gas ("LNG") to accelerate purchases.

In general, the LNG outlook remains strong, as LNG feed gas demand is expected to reach 25 billion cubic feet per day in 2028. This year, that number is expected to remain below 15 billion cubic feet.

S&P Global

The numbers above cover approved projects, which means the potential (temporary) ban on new LNG projects from the Biden Administration is unlikely to change this outlook.

On the contrary, many people are coming out against that decision, including the head of JPMorgan (JPM), Jamie Dimon:

Jamie Dimon said US delays of liquefied natural gas projects were done for political reasons to pacify those who believe oil and gas projects should simply be stopped — a position he calls “wrong” and “enormously naïve.” [...] The strength of the US’ domestic energy production is a “power advantage” for the nation, creating cheaper and more reliable energy for economic and geopolitical advantages, Dimon said. - Bloomberg

This brings me to Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK).

My most recent article was written on May 10, 2023, when I went with the title "Chesapeake Energy Looks Significantly Undervalued."

Since then, shares are up 20%, including dividends. Despite natural gas price headwinds, CHK is doing well.

Furthermore, it announced a merger with Southwestern Energy (SWN), which would create one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States by comparing two companies that used to struggle tremendously before the pandemic (CHK even went bankrupt).

However, the combined entity is expected to be a leader in its field, benefiting from LNG and other tailwinds.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this as I explain why I continue to be bullish on CHK.

So, let's get to it!

Chesapeake Effectively Adjusts To Headwinds

In its latest earnings call, the company discussed the decline in natural gas prices, noting that oversupply in the market, which may take 12 to 18 months to solve.

It responded by planning a decline in capital spending by nearly 20% and production by roughly 15%. This includes limiting turn-in-line counts, reducing frac crews to just one per Basin (Marcellus and Haynesville), and adjusting rig counts.

This year, it is expected to run three rigs in the Marcellus and four in the Haynesville Basin.

As a result, it is guiding for substantially lower production, which was perceived to be very bullish by the market, as it resulted in a (temporary) higher natural gas price when the company made these announcements.

Chesapeake Energy

Essentially, Chesapeake's revised capital and operational plan for 2024 prioritizes capital discipline, operational efficiency, and free cash flow generation.

By limiting turn-in lines and building drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), Chesapeake aims to meet market demand effectively without ruining its own ability to make money.

Note that in the oil and gas industry, a turn-in-line refers to a well that has transitioned from its development phase to becoming operational and ready to sell its production of oil and natural gas.

It currently expects to produce between 2.65 and 2.75 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. In 2023, it produced 3.45 billion cubic feet per day. 55% of this production is expected to come from the Marcellus basin.

Chesapeake Energy

However, this also means that supply growth will likely make a comeback the moment Henry Hub starts to trade close to $4 again (that's my estimate, not based on third-party findings).

With that said, while the company is "waiting" for prices to rebound, the company enjoys a much stronger balance sheet than at any point during the challenging years between 2011 and 2021.

The company has a net leverage ratio of just 0.4x EBITDAX, $3.1 billion in available liquidity, and no maturities until 2026.

Chesapeake Energy

While the company may have a "junk" rating of BB, it has a positive outlook from Standard & Poor's, which could result in a BB+ rating soon.

Although BB+ is still non-investment grade, I expect CHK to be upgraded to at least BBB- within the next two years.

It also helps that CHK has become very careful when it comes to hedging production. It has hedged 60% of its 2024 production, potentially allowing the company to benefit from prices well above current spot prices.

Despite these hedges, the company decided to cut production, as the company separates hedging decisions from forward-looking capital spending decisions.

From a hedge perspective, we always separate hedges from the decision to deploy capital. Hedges are really about how you've deployed capital historically. They're financial protection, they're available to you for paper gains and losses. And there's no need to mentally tie hedges to the production that we deliver to market each and every day. - CHK 4Q23 Earnings Call

Chesapeake Energy

Even better, the company is actively exploiting the global LNG trend by focusing on getting customers that come with better pricing.

Last year, the company secured agreements for up to 3 million tonnes per year linked to the Asian benchmark JKM and signed long-term LNG sales and purchase agreements with Delfin and Gunvor.

Even excluding tolling, shipping, and other costs, the LNG trade is highly beneficial for companies like Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Energy

With this in mind, earlier this year, the company announced a $17 billion merger with Southwestern, making it one of the biggest energy acquisitions this year (so far).

Although it looks like the merger may take longer than expected, there's a lot to be upbeat about.

The combined company will be 60% owned by Chesapeake because it's the bigger player. The deal will also be debt neutral, as SWN investors will get 0.0867 CHK shares for each SWN share they own.

This deal is expected to provide better returns, improve the total production inventory, support the balance sheet, and improve sustainability measures.

Chesapeake Energy

To be less vague, the merger will have a massive production portfolio, including a daily production capacity of almost 8 billion cubic feet equivalent ("bcfe") per day.

Additionally, the combined company will have over 15 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("tcfe") in developed reserves.

Chesapeake Energy

Moreover, ignoring non-natural gas products, the combined company would become the third-largest natural gas producer in North America, beaten only by Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Chesapeake Energy

Even better, the merger will give the combined company even better access to premium markets.

With over 25 unique sales points, the company will have the flexibility to optimize its pricing and provide more reliable delivery to customers.

This strategic advantage will strengthen the company's competitive position and contribute to revenue growth, as it now has access to "premium" pricing.

In fact, 20% of its production could flow to international markets, boosted by increasing demand from LNG terminals.

Chesapeake Energy

Related to this, the combined company will establish a trading business in Houston to capture additional value and revenue diversity.

Moreover, more than $400 million in annual synergies have been identified, with roughly half of it coming from reductions in corporate expenses.

Chesapeake Energy

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

First of all, it's expected to add financial stability. The company maintained a well-laddered maturity schedule and expects to reach a sub-1x net leverage ratio within one year of closing.

Chesapeake Energy

I already briefly mentioned it, but after the merger news, Standard & Poor's came out with a positive outlook on CHK's debt rating:

[...] we expect it to prioritize debt repayment and build cash, while meaningfully reducing share buybacks, until it brings net debt down to its $4.5 billion target. Management estimates that $4.5 billion would enable the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 1x, even at $3/mmBtu Henry Hub natural gas. - S&P Global

In other words, two companies that have a very poor history of shareholder returns could finally benefit from the combined strengths that improve operations and financial flexibility.

Speaking of shareholders, with increased free cash flow generation, the company plans to boost dividends per share by more than 20% over the next five years.

It also wants to use at least 50% of post-base FCF for variable dividends with flexible buybacks.

Although it needs to be seen how strong the company's earnings power will be, I'm quite excited about this, as the current combined company could generate $1.8 billion in 2025E free cash flow.

That's based on analyst expectations for the separate companies without synergies and a combined enterprise value of $24 billion.

This number would indicate an 8% FCF yield of its enterprise value (market cap + net debt) in a very challenging environment.

Once natural gas prices rebound, I believe a lot of value will be unlocked, supported by better LNG access, synergies, debt reduction, and clear plans to let shareholders benefit from the company's success.

For now, analysts are careful, as the consensus price target is $103, roughly 16% above the current price. I agree with that target, as a prolonged subdued natural gas price would eventually force the company to further adjust its operations.

However, on a long-term basis, I expect CHK to move much higher than $103, boosted by the aforementioned benefits, a highly favorable free cash flow profile, and the benefits this could have for dividends.

The only reason I do not own CHK is that I already have significant natural gas exposure, including upstream companies with fewer hedges, like Antero Resources (AR).

Takeaway

Despite the volatility and current oversupply of the natural gas market, the future looks promising, particularly with emerging trends like LNG.

Chesapeake Energy's strategic adjustments and merger plans underscore the company's adaptability.

With careful capital discipline and a focus on shareholder value, there's potential for long-term growth, which makes me believe that CHK is in a great spot to generate substantial shareholder value for many years to come.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strategic Adaptability: Chesapeake Energy demonstrates adaptability in responding to market challenges by changing its output plans.

Chesapeake Energy demonstrates adaptability in responding to market challenges by changing its output plans. Merger Potential: The planned merger with Southwestern Energy positions CHK as a major player in the natural gas sector, offering opportunities for enhanced production, improved balance sheet strength, and synergies.

The planned merger with Southwestern Energy positions CHK as a major player in the natural gas sector, offering opportunities for enhanced production, improved balance sheet strength, and synergies. LNG Expansion: With a focus on tapping into the growing LNG market, CHK stands to capitalize on international demand and better pricing.

