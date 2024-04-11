Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EPR Properties Q4: A Cheap REIT With A Monthly Well-Covered Dividend To Build Your Snowball

Summary

  • The REIT sector has been in decline for the past two years because of high interest rates, creating a great opportunity for dividend investors to grow their income streams.
  • EPR Properties currently offers double-digit upside potential, and its P/AFFO ratio trades well below the sector median's 13.55x and peers Four Corners Property Trust and OUTFRONT Media.
  • EPR Properties has been dispositioning and restructuring its theater portfolio, further strengthening its overall portfolio. Additionally, their dividend is well covered by an AFFO payout ratio of 63%.
  • When rates do decline, I suspect REIT share prices will offer some great upside as the market turns more favorable in the sector in the near future.
  • With another expected hot upcoming CPI report, this could cause the Fed to raise interest rates, negatively impacting North American box office numbers.

Flexing biceps covered with dollars

John M Lund Photography Inc

Introduction

As an investor solely focused on living off dividends in the near future, my main goal is to not only find stocks that pay dividends, but those with solid fundamentals and dividend coverage that remains

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.76K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

