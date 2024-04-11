John M Lund Photography Inc

Introduction

As an investor solely focused on living off dividends in the near future, my main goal is to not only find stocks that pay dividends, but those with solid fundamentals and dividend coverage that remains intact, or in other words, well-covered. As a Navy sailor, my main focus was safety in my job. Making sure those 18-year-old guys and gals that worked for me made it home back to their families.

Safety is a priority in the military, but was a higher priority in my job field. There are always stocks that pay dividends, trading at attractive valuations. But my main question is always: Is the dividend safe for the foreseeable future? In this article I give you a monthly REIT, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), who's trading at a very attractive valuation, and not only do they have solid fundamentals, but their dividends are well-covered and growing as well.

No Risk, No Reward

Many investors know the REIT sector (XLRE) has been out of favor for roughly 2 years now, with interest rates rising to combat inflation. Since then, I have continued to buy those that I consider to be high-quality despite their declining valuations. Why? Because I think they will be worth more overtime. Why? Because quality companies never stay down and always rise to the top.

Many who follow me here know about my military background. 21 years, 3 months, 7 days. In that time, I took a lot of risks. And never once regretted it. And in this REIT bear market, I've embraced it as I get to buy quality companies at a cheaper price. Like the saying goes, without risk, there's no reward. And although investing is a risk in itself, especially in REITs currently, it will be very rewarding in my opinion when the dust settles. Now, let's get into EPR Properties, a monthly payer that offers dividend investors a great opportunity to build their incomes stream.

Previous Thesis

I last covered EPR Properties back in December in an article you can read here. I discussed why I thought the REIT was a great investment with 3 rate cuts expected for this year and many of them trading at great valuations with the high interest environment. I also discussed the company's valuation, which at the time, Quant gave them a grade of A.

Additionally, I discussed the company's balance sheet and growth outlook with upcoming blockbuster movies like the recent Godzilla x Kong, and upcoming movies Deadpool, and The Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, which should benefit the REIT's financials.

Brief Overview

For those unfamiliar with EPR Properties, the REIT operates a portfolio in two segments: Experiential & Educational. These consist of movie theaters, ski resorts, gaming, eat & play, private schools, and early childhood education centers. And the company has 359 locations across 44 states and Canada.

Latest Earnings & Portfolio Strengthening

With so much uncertainty surrounding whether interest rate cuts are even happening, and investor sentiment shifting towards none, this is a great time to scoop up quality REITs. Furthermore, during Q4 earnings at the end of February, EPR saw their FFO & revenue decline quarter-over-quarter. FFO declined double-digits from $1.47 to $1.18 while revenue declined from $189.38 million to $171.79 million. AFFO of $1.16 declined from $1.47 in Q3.

All 3 also declined from Q4 '22 as well. But despite this, their fundamentals and dividend safety remain strong, with all 3 up for the full-year. The company has been focusing on restructuring its portfolio and adapting to changing consumer habits since the pandemic. For the quarter, the company spent $133.9 million and $269.4 million, all focused on their experiential portfolio, which I think is a smart move that will benefit the company in the future.

Movie theaters since the pandemic have changed dramatically, and ultimately the way consumers spend their hard-earned money has changed. Many now seek experiences instead of just going to the movies, they want more. And with streaming services, it's also easier to watch movies from home while saving money. Especially, in the current macro environment.

And the company knows this. During Q4, EPR finalized a restructuring agreement with Escape Theaters and sold 3 vacant Regal theaters with 8 remaining. They also sold two underperforming Alamo Drafthouse theaters as well, so the company is well aware of underperforming assets and has been effectively dispositioning and recycling capital to further strengthen its portfolio for the long term.

And this is expected to continue this year, with disposition guidance in the range of $50 million to $75 million. At the end of the year, both the experiential & educational portfolios were 99% and 100% leased. And EPR's balance sheet remained strong as well, with a net-debt-to EBITDA of just 5.3x and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 3.2x.

Furthermore, they have a BBB+ credit rating and a manageable $136.6 million in debt due this year and a total of $2.8 billion. Additionally, most of this fixed-rate and $1 billion available on the revolver, giving them ample liquidity and financial flexibility.

Dividend Safety

At quarter's end, their AFFO payout ratio was a very conservative 71% and roughly 63% for the full-year. This allowed the company to increase the monthly dividend from $0.2750 to $0.2850. And using their 2024 AFFO guidance range of $4.76 - $4.96 and expected annualized dividend of $3.41, this would still be very safe at roughly 72% if AFFO came in at the lower end of guidance.

Management touched on the disappointing guidance, which factors in the first quarter impact of the off-season of many of their operating properties, including all of their RV parks. But I expect this to move to the right as time goes on and management gets a clearer picture of the economic backdrop, which should become more favorable for REITs, especially EPR Properties, as consumers are likely to seek experience and spend more if rates decline as expected.

Undervalued

Back then, EPR was trading near its 52-week-high, but since then, the share price has declined double-digits by nearly 14% to $42 at the time of writing. In my opinion, this is an even better opportunity than when I rated the stock a buy then. With a P/AFFO of roughly 8x, this is below the current sector median of 13.55x and EPR's 5-year average of 11.8x.

They also offer double-digit upside from the current price and currently trade below peers OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) 10.10x & Four Corners Property Trust's (FCPT) 9.67x. When rates fall, I expect EPR to trade at least at a P/AFFO ratio of 10x, giving them a fair value in a range of $53 - $55, offering a minimum upside of 25%.

Risks

With another expected hot CPI report, this could impact EPR's financials going forward. If so, this could cause the FED to potentially raise interest rates further, placing more pressure on consumer's financials in the process. This could also cause a slowdown in movie theater traffic. Management touched on this during their latest earnings call in regard to the North American box office. This increased 21% to $8.9 billion from 2022, but this is expected to decline to a range of $8 billion to $8.4 billion for 2024. If so, EPR could see lower revenues for 2024, impacting their financials and share price further in the process.

Conclusion

With REITs out of favor at the moment, I think now is a great time to buy quality REITs like EPR Properties at a discount price. EPR has a strong balance sheet with well-laddered debt maturities and strong liquidity levels to take advantage of the expected favorable macro environment when interest rates do fall in the near future. At a P/AFFO of roughly 8x, EPR is a high-quality REIT offering double-digit upside potential.

Even if rates did remain higher for a longer period, it is important to buy REITs with strong fundamentals, growing financials, and well-covered dividends. And although many REIT share prices have fallen greatly over the last several months, the risk of investing into the sector will likely reward investors with double-digit upside potential, and growing income streams for the foreseeable future.