PM Images

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) may be offering investors a classic "reversion to the mean" opportunity. After 5+ years of attempting to be an early-stage renewable energy player, the utility has officially joined the list of companies who are learning from their aspirational clean energy efforts. Hertz's recent decision to sell 20,000 electric vehicles and replace them with gas-powered cars is an example of a company on that list. In Eversource's case, it is the offshore wind business that has taught the utility the costly challenge of early adoption. In turn, the utility is selling its 3 offshore wind projects and making a full exit from the offshore wind business. The price tag to end the offshore wind projects' drag on both earnings and ES's share price was close to $2B, roughly 10% of its $20.5B market cap. However, having taken the cumulative impairment charge in 2023, putting it in the rearview mirror, Eversource seems to be rekindling Wall Street's interest. For income seekers, Eversource's 4.9% forward dividend yield sits above the 10-yr Treasury's yield (as of April 5) and has been consistently increased for 24 years. Those increases have grown the dividend at an annualized rate of 8% since 2004, helping to maintain the purchasing power of that dividend. Trading 40% below its all-time with a dividend yield 70% above its 5-yr average, Eversource has potent total return potential, especially if interest rate declines even minimally.

A Positive Reaction to Cutting Its Losses

Eversource started down the non-regulated, renewable energy pathway in 2016. State mandates for offshore wind procurement played a role, as did the desire to be less impacted by the inevitable price swings when relying on gas for electric generation. (Eversource supplies electricity and natural gas to MA, NH, and CT -- a region known for high supply prices.) Despite political support, the challenge of building turbines the size of skyscrapers in the ocean, with supply-chain snarls (e.g., installment vessels) and higher interest rates blew up project budgets. In 2022, Eversource undertook a strategic review that resulted in last year's divesture decisions of its offshore wind investments, as well as a planned sale of its water distribution segment, Aquarion. The following chart shows investor's reaction to ES's writing off 10% of its market capitalization:

YCharts

A gain of 2.5% in 7 weeks may not seem significant, but, as the 3-year chart below shows, a positive response to difficult news signals something's changing in how Eversource is viewed.

YCharts

If worry over interest rates being 'higher for longer' continues, ES's stock price will be vulnerable. That said, the 8.4% gain in two days after reporting a $1.95 billion write off, along with negative revenues and earnings, suggests some on Wall Street see a more favorable future for the utility. For example, Morningstar's analyst estimated the write-off will save $4B of capital investment over the next five years.

A Potential Entry Point For Total Return Investors

Last year's price decline has Eversource trading at a valuation level not seen since its formation from the April 2012 merger of the former Northeast Utilities and NSTAR. By 2019, the utility's investment in offshore wind had attracted green-seeking dollars and algorithm-managed, passive investment companies like Blackrock, State Street and Vanguard. At the end of that year, Eversource was selling for 30x earnings -- a historically high valuation for any utility -- and the next year, Covid's impact was barely evident in the stock price. This favorable treatment continued through 2021 and even when interest rates started to climb in 2022, ES handled that headwind relatively well.

Hope was in the driver's seat until offshore wind's cost spikes and uneconomic contracts replaced it with reality in early 2023. Now, Eversource sells for less than 13x forward earnings, versus its 5-yr average of 21x. The balloon-like enthusiasm around offshore wind energy having been blown away, Eversource can now be valued on its regulated core business segments. Steadier revenue and earnings growth should prevail as ES refocuses its funding on transmission and distribution growth projects instead of offshore wind. The graph below depicts what 15 analysts offer as the stock's 12-month price: the target ranges from a low of $50/share to a high of $94/share, with the average coming at $66/share -- a 13% increase from ES's early April price.

Analysts Stock Price Predictions (GuruFocus)

According to the company, EPS from nonrecurring operations -- adjusting for the impairment charge -- were $4.34 in 2023. Applying the 13y median P/E that is adjusted for nonrecurring items of 20, results in a mid-80s share price for Eversource. That valuation isn't unreasonable if interest rates decline but, it will likely take time. If an investor's time horizon is longer than the next 12 months, today's price likely represents the stock's lower range and an opportunity to have a beneficial yield-on-cost with Eversource.

A Dividend Able to Maintain Its Purchasing Power

Commitment by management, consistency and ample annual growth are essential for a dividend to be able to maintain its purchasing power in an inflationary environment. Eversource has paid a dividend since 1999, with annual increases for the past 24 years. The 20-yr annualized rate of growth has been 8%. In Feb, Eversource's CEO reiterated the company's approach:

For our shareholders, we continue to forecast long-term earnings per share growth of 5 to 7 percent and dividend growth within that range."

The graph below depicts the company's dividend record over the past 20 years:

Simply Safe Dividends

And, below is a side-by-side comparison depicting how EPS growth has tracked dividend growth over the past 5 years -- a historical approach that should continue going forward.

EPS Correlation With Dividend Generation (Eversource Energy)

Like other utilities, Eversource's ability to grow its earnings and dividend requires increasing its rate base, which basically represents the company's asset valuations. Regulators allow ES to earn a certain percentage of this rate base or company's asset valuation, so any increase in those assets will mean increased earnings and dividends. Typically, increasing the size of its rate base requires investing in the utility's infrastructure by upgrading, modernizing, and expanding its assets. Eversource's $21.5b capital investment through 2028 will focus primarily on its electric and gas infrastructure, with smaller amounts going to energy-related assets such as a geothermal pilot project, battery storage for solar energy, electric vehicle charging stations, and construction related to the onshore wind energy. In brief, proceeds from exiting the offshore wind business have improved ES financing capacity and removed a lot of uncertainty, increasing confidence in management's 5-to-7% forecast for earnings and dividend growth.

Final Thoughts

Eversource's troubles with offshore wind have dropped its share price to historically low levels, offering income investors a dividend yield that is equivalent to or above the 10yr Treasury. And, that dividend has been consistently increased for 24 years at an annualized rate between 6 to 8% -- a growth that can help offset inflation's drag on the dividend's purchasing power. Buying Eversource at the current price level offers potential share price appreciation over time. ES is a buy for investors seeking a sustainable, growing income stream with healthy total return prospects.