CreVis2

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneer in rare diseases and oncology treatments. Setrusumab is one of its flagship drugs targeting Osteogenesis Imperfecta [OI], a genetic bone disorder. It has orphan drug designation in the EU and the US, and its development is currently done in partnership with Ultragenyx. It is in phase 3 of the clinical trials. Simultaneously, the drug Alvelestat finished phase 2 to treat Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency that produces Lung Disease [AATD-LD]. Lastly, Etigilimab is an innovative immunotherapy for treating solid tumors.

Moreover, MREO recently signed out-licensed agreements with Feng Biosciences and ReproNovo for its drug candidates Navicixizumab and Leflutrozole. The company will be eligible to receive $300 million and $65 million, respectively, assuming they reach specific milestones. Yet, I don't see enough revenue potential for the foreseeable future to justify MREO's high valuation multiple, which is why I believe a "hold" rating is appropriate.

A Rare Disease Bet: Business Overview

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK. It is focused on developing and distributing novel treatments for cancer and rare diseases. Today, MREO is mostly a bet on its flagship drugs, Setrusumab and Alvelestat. The former is currently in Phase 3, while the latter is in the planning stages for an upcoming Phase 3 study. These drugs could become significant revenue contributors for the company, but their TAM is inherently constrained due to how rare the underlying diseases are. MREO remains a pre-revenue company in actual product sales, so it should be mostly considered a portfolio of late-stage R&D programs in rare diseases.

Concretely, MREO's pipeline includes Setrusumab [UX143 or BPS804], currently studied in phase 3 of the clinical trials as a therapy for Osteogenesis Imperfecta [OI], a rare genetic bone condition. MREO collaborates with Ultragenyx, a leader in rare disease R&D, to develop Setrusumab. The company is expected to deliver additional Phase 2 data in 2024 and complete patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials by 1H2024. Setrusumab has an orphan drug designation in the EU and the US. The FDA also granted it a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation.

These designations show regulators are interested in potentially new therapies for OI. Still, there are no FDA or EU-approved drugs so far for OI. So, if MREO is successful, Setrusumab could quickly become a category leader in this particular disease. OI is a genetic disorder characterized by brittle bones prone to fractures. Setrusumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits sclerostin, a protein that interferes with bone formation. By blocking its action, Setrusumab promotes bone growth and strength, effectively reducing fractures.

MREO's other key drug in its pipeline is Alvelestat [MPH966], which is indicated for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. This protein protects the lungs from inflammation, and its deficiency is associated with Lung Disease [AATD-LD]. The drug completed phase 2, with phase 3 design agreed with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency [EMA].

In developing and evaluating this drug, MREO has partnered with The University of Alabama at Birmingham [UAB], the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, the National Cancer Institute [NIH], and the Alpha-1 Foundation Research Registry. Alvelestat has an Orphan drug and Fast-track designation in the US.

Source: Corporate Presentation, March 2024.

Lastly, Etigilimab [MPH313] is a potential treatment advancing to phase 2 for patients with advanced or metastatic solid rare and Gyn-Onc tumors. This R&D program has support from the FOCUS Fund, which invests in the R&D of medical technology with Canadian government resources. Etigilimab is an antibody, a type of protein that is naturally produced by the immune system to fight off pathogens and can be engineered to target specific markers in cancer cells or components of the tumor microenvironment.

Etigilimab targets the T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains [TIGIT], a protein located on the surface of T cells and natural killer [NK] cells. TIGIT is a receptor that can inhibit the activation of the immune cells, draining the response against cancers. By targeting TIGIT, Etigilimab aims to block the inhibitory signal and enhance the natural anti-cancer immune response.

In addition to these three main projects (Setrusumab, Alvelestat, and Etigilimab), MREO receives licensing revenues from Leflutrozole and Navicixizumab. Here, MREO is in a partnership with ReproNovo and Feng Biosciences for the development and commercialization, which makes these last two IPs important from a strategic perspective as they provide licensing revenues. However, these shouldn't be considered parts of MREO's main active R&D pipeline, as MREO isn't directly involved with their day-to-day development.

Clinical Trials and Strategic Partnerships

In MREO's report for the full year 2023, presented on March 27, 2024, the company provided an update on the milestones achieved in 2023 and the plans for 2024. For Setrusumab, it was announced that the studies Orbit for patients aged 5 to <26 years in phase 2/3 are planned to have full enrollment by Q1 2024, and the Cosmic studies for patients aged 2 to <7 years in phase 2 are expected to have full enrollment by H1 2024. The results of phase 2 were promising and showed reduced fracture rates, which means there's a tangible potential benefit for patients suffering from this condition if Setrusumab is approved.

MREO is currently involved in pre-launch activities in the EU and UK, such as coverage and drug reimbursement, which suggests a high degree of confidence in its eventual approval and commercialization. In fact, the European market for Setrusumab in OI has roughly 5,000 pediatric patients and 5,000 adult patients identified in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK.

Source: Corporate Presentation, March 2024.

So, MREO's most promising bet is undoubtedly Setrusumab. However, Alvelestat also shows promise after positive results from the ATALANTa and ASTRAEUS studies. The efficacy endpoints for Alvelestat were aligned with the FDA and the EMA, so future R&D efforts should be relatively straightforward. MREO also noted that they're engaging with potential associates for the development and commercialization of Alvelestat, which would mean Alvelestat could initiate phase 3 with a partner around the end of 2024.

Other than that, Etigilimab, in combination with nivolumab, is in phase 1b/2 for ovarian cancer. Based on current results, its study was expanded. An update is expected in late 2024 or early 2025. This MREO's report describes significant advances in its clinical pipeline with promising drug results. However, this program is still years away from obtaining any regulatory approvals, so I don't think it should be considered a significant value driver for the stock.

Source: Corporate Presentation, March 2024.

As for MREO's two remaining partnerships, the report also mentioned that in Q4 2023, MREO had out-licensed Navicixizumab's rights to Feng Biosciences, which will take over further development to treat various solid tumors. Feng is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company focused on precision medicine for cancer patients. MREO can receive up to $300 million in specific development, regulatory, and sales milestones plus royalties.

Likewise, Leflutrozole is a non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor that treats estrogen-dependent conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome [PCOS]. Leflutrozole aims to induce ovulation in women with fertility issues. However, Leflutrozole's global rights were out-licensed to ReproNovo, a company specializing in reproductive medicine. Under this deal, MREO will be eligible to receive up to $64.25 million in future clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and royalties for global sales.

Stretched Multiple: Valuation Analysis

Yet, taking a step back and looking at MREO from an investment perspective, I don't quite see the justification for its current valuation. Currently, MREO trades at a $460 million market cap. But even if MREO were to obtain the required regulatory approvals for Setrusumab and Alvelestat, their respective TAMs are constrained due to how rare their applications are. For context, Osteogenesis Imperfecta is a small market estimated to be worth roughly $506 million in 2023. On the other hand, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency's market was estimated to be larger at about $2 billion in 2023. Yet, this potential revenue vertical would face stiff competition from pharma giants such as AstraZeneca (AZN), GSK (GSK), and Pfizer (PFE).

MREO is expected to generate about $15.8 million by 2025. (Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha's dashboard for MREO, the company should generate roughly $15.8 million in revenues by 2025. Yet, this would imply a forward P/S ratio of 29.1, which is, on its face, a high valuation multiple for any company. For context, MREO's sector median forward P/S multiple is just 3.7, showing that the stock is substantially more expensive than its peers. Luckily for investors, I think MREO's main positive factor is that its balance sheet holds close to $57.4 million in cash. Using the company's CFOs and Net CAPEX for 2023, I estimate that its cash burn was approximately $21.1 million, which implies a cash runway of about 2.7 years. This is a decent cash runway, but I don't think it is enough to justify a $460 million market cap. So, while MREO's IP is promising and in a healthy financial position, its valuation and market potential temper my expectations for the stock, so I ultimately rate it a "hold" at these levels.

Source: TradingView.

Lean Neutral: Conclusion

MREO is a promising biotechnology company dealing with rare disease IPs. The main issue with this focus is that such applications will address inherently limited markets, which, in turn, cap the company's revenue potential to a large extent. Moreover, its valuation is quite extended today, further detracting from its investment appeal. Still, I don't think it's reasonable to be bearish on MREO's R&D pipeline either, as it seems to progress according to plan. In fact, I believe MREO should be able to eventually get FDA approval for Setrusumab because regulators have given it favorable research status designations, and early clinical trial data shows promise. Also, there's currently no other alternative available in the market. This is why, on balance, I lean neutral on MREO stock, giving it a "hold" rating for now.