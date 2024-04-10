PM Images

Earlier this year, activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, owned by billionaire Paul Singer, reportedly built a $1B stake in Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). Match Group is the most experienced publicly traded operator in the online dating space, with a portfolio of apps including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, and Plenty Of Fish, which all rank in the top 10 on the Google Play Store under the "Dating" category. According to HedgeFollow, Elliott reported a $109M MTCH position in 4Q of last year at an average buy price of $37.84, meaning they have since 10x their stake. Match Group stock broke $40 on the day Elliott's stake was announced and has since retreated to the sub-$35 range.

At this price level, investors could buy the company for cheaper than Elliott; given Match Group's near-monopoly in online dating, nosebleed gross margins (71%, lower than Meta and higher than Microsoft and Alphabet), and strong history of profitability to contrast against the only major dating app it doesn't own (Bumble, currently unprofitable), Match is definitely worth a look here.

Financials

Match Group's historical annual operating figures:

QuickFS

Match achieved a pre-pandemic high north of $40B market cap, currently sub $10B, but it's important to note the company's heavy debt load. Adding back net debt of $3B gives the company an EV of about $12B. Match's debt is manageable, with the due dates of its senior notes evenly distributed from 2026-2031, and each payment being around $500M or less, which is below Match's recent annual free cash flows.

Valuation

While not super cheap, at 14 P/E, the stock is notably cheaper than peers in the S&P 500 (28.24 average P/E). The reason investors are approaching MTCH with caution is explained in the very first line item in the Risk Factors section of the 10-K: "In recent years, some users, particularly younger generations, have shown a decreased appetite for our services and those of our competitors..." In other words: Gen Z is swiping left on online dating, presumably in favor of finding love the old-fashioned way (or are they?).

Although Match is still showing overall growth, its number of paying customers decreased from 16.3M to 15.6M year over year...the reason revenue has gone up is because of increased monetization of existing customers, with revenue per payer (RPP) rising from $15.97 to $17.67. Indeed, Match unveiled Tinder Select late last year, a $499/mo elite subscription tier for the biggest spenders on Tinder!

Outlook

The market sentiment towards Match has switched from pandemic-era euphoria to skepticism today, but stats indicate the company as well as the online dating industry still has ample runway for growth. According to Pew Research, only 30% of Americans have ever used a dating app (68% have a Facebook account). While there has been a recent decline in the popularity of dating apps after an explosive decade of growth, this is likely a temporary blip rather than a paradigm shift. Much has been written about the disappearance of the third place, which means like it or not, singles who don't find someone at work or at school often have no choice but to turn to an app.

If online dating survives, Match Group will survive. Its namesake service, Match.com, was launched in 1995, back when there was still massive social stigma against online dating. Its closest competitor, Bumble (BMBL), founded by former Tinder exec Whitney Wolfe Herd, sets itself apart with "women message first," but this isn't as much of a differentiator as one might think: many Bumble men receive a first message of just "Hey" which effectively passes the ball back to their court, plus Bumble's recent Compliments feature allows men to initiate the opener anyway. Generally speaking, the top dating apps can be considered homogenous.

The most promising app in Match's portfolio by far is Hinge, showing an explosive +50% YOY revenue growth. With the tagline of being the dating app that's "designed to be deleted," Hinge has successfully cultivated a reputation of being for singles seeking long-term relationships, in contrast to Tinder's (and to a lesser extent, Bumble's) rep of catering more towards hook-ups. With Tinder showing only +11% revenue growth, and Bumble showing +16%, it's highly likely that at least some of Hinge's growth comes at the expense of the top 2, which means in Tinder's case, there is some degree of cannibalization going on.

Match Group Operating Categories (2023 shareholder letter)

Match Group's other operating categories declined YOY, with "MG Asia" (consisting of Pairs app in Japan, and one-to-one video chat app Azar) at -1% and "Evergreen and Emerging" (legacy brands like Plenty of Fish and OkCupid plus emerging brands like BLK and The League) at -4%. Match Group's choice to lump together Evergreen and Emerging is very interesting (counterintuitive?), as one would expect the former category of mostly relics from a previous generation of online dating to be gradually cannibalized by Tinder and Hinge, which means the category's decline would hide potential growth of the emerging brands. The League is one of the more promising apps under Emerging, competing in same "super-exclusive" vertical as Raya, with potential spends up to $1,000/week and personalized matchmaking services.

Moat

The big question around Match Group is arguably not of growth, but of the strength of its network effect. Unlike most "social networking" type apps, users on dating apps compete against each other for matches, so more is not necessarily better. This has enabled the rise of specialty dating apps targeting specific demographics, like Lox Club and Jade Club, begging the question, does a network effect even exist for dating apps?

While Tinder's moat is not nearly as strong as Meta's (META) Facebook or Alphabet's (GOOGL) YouTube, it does have one, evidenced by the fact that in ten years no rival app has successfully challenged the Big 3 in the dating space (Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and maybe Coffee Meets Bagel as #4). The geolocal nature of dating apps also amplifies existing network effects since new entrants face an even bigger hurdle of users finding few connections in their vicinity, versus a platform like YouTube that can connect people across the globe.

Catalysts

Match has a few embedded potential catalysts for growth the market may be overlooking too. The first is Apple (AAPL) and Google's new legal battles both in the EU and the US over their status as anticompetitive gatekeepers of mobile device app stores. There's no telling what, if any, new regulations may arise from this scrutiny, but currently app store fees make up the bulk of Match's cost of revenue ($646M of $954M), with the remainder going to hosting fees. Match pays up to 30% of revenues to Apple and Google (15% in the case of Android subscriptions, presumably 30% for a la carte purchases) - any reduction in these fees would have a tangible effect on the company's bottom line.

A second potential catalyst is more effective monetization of the company's female user base. Men and women on dating apps tend to have opposite problems: men get too few matches, and women too many. Paid features such as Super Likes and direct messaging are designed to increase reach, which only addresses the problem faced by men. Accordingly, men are much more likely to be premium users, with Pew Research reporting 41% of men having ever been a paid user of a dating app versus only 29% of women.

To date, no dating app has figured out how to filter or rank excessive matches, so its female users can more efficiently target only the most compatible prospects, leaving this task to the women themselves. This is one area where AI and big data analysis holds a lot of promise: Match Group has the biggest data set on the world's romance-seekers at its disposal, the only question is, can they utilize it?

Risks

The top two risks to the Match Group bull thesis would be a long-term secular (rather than cyclical) decline in online dating, and competing apps overcoming its portfolio's weaker network effects to steal market share. So far, there is little evidence of either of these risk factors manifesting in the near future, but they are definitely worth keeping an eye on. The development of AI chatbots may be as much an obstacle for the company as a benefit. Malicious users (bots, scammers, and spammers) are problems for most dating apps and even bigger problems for the top apps. Automating conversations convincingly across language barriers would allow these malicious users to reach many more real users at much lower cost.

At the same time, Match could also use AI to detect and flag potential malicious activity at far higher volumes than human moderators, so it ends up becoming a question of who will win the AI arms race. Proliferation of AI-generated content masquerading as human will be an issue every internet platform will have to reckon with in the years to come. For a company like Match, the stakes will be even higher than most as protecting the safety of its users in the often precarious world of online dating is crucial for its own long-term success.

Conclusion & Price Target

With negative book value of -$19M and negative tangible book of -$2.6B, investors are basically buying Match Group just for the brand. However, that brand is the undisputed leader of its industry, earnings positive at mid-teens P/E, generating free cash flow of close to $1B a year ($833M, $476M, and $829M in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively), and management has committed to spending half FCF on buybacks in 2024, allowing more than 5% of the float to be retired this year alone at current valuations.

Shareholders stand to gain from capital returns even in a no-growth scenario, with the (likely) event of a return to growth leading to alpha capture. Although recent online dating usage trends have moved in an unfavorable direction (no opportunity would exist otherwise), buyers here are essentially betting that the generation who grew up with smartphones will continue to date through their phones, which isn't a hard wager to make. Hinge's eye-popping growth shouldn't be discounted either: it may end up being the Instagram to Tinder's Facebook. Speaking of Facebook, Facebook Dating is reportedly still a dud so far: when a company like Meta fails to break into your turf, that is a pretty good sign of a defensible business.

Match and Bumble are the only two US pure-plays in online dating, and only one of these is currently profitable. Conservatively assigning a multiple of 20x to the market leader of online dating, which is about 30% cheaper than the S&P 500, multiply against normalized post-tax operating earnings of $772M, then subtracting $3B in net debt, achieves a fair value market cap of $12.44B, and a per share price target of $46.88 for +33% upside to Tuesday's close.