Jonathan Kitchen

Investment Thesis

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) positions itself as an advisor in assisting enterprises with AI infrastructure deployment challenges.

The issue I have with its guidance is that management purposely makes the comparables with the prior year difficult to ascertain. We know that SMART Global divested of its Brazil business in November 2023. But how the business' underlying prospects are progressing is difficult to get much of a sense.

Furthermore, given that the stock is up significantly in the past 6 months, I don't find that this set of results and guidance compel me to chase this stock higher.

Therefore, I remain neutral on SGH stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in October, I said, in a neutral analysis,

Despite initial hopes for stability, the business encountered challenges in its Memory Solution segment, leading to unpredictable revenue growth rates and an uncertain outlook. As uncertainties persisted within the supply chain and customer engagements, my earlier positive outlook on its Intelligent Platform Solutions segment was challenged.

Author's work on SGH

Looking back, this was clearly the wrong call to make, with the stock soaring +50% versus the S&P 500, which is up just over 19% in the same time period.

Nevertheless, I am not sufficiently allured by this set of results to upwards revise my rating and therefore, I remain neutral on this stock.

Why SMART Global? Why Now?

SMART Global Holdings specializes in providing high-performance, high-availability solutions for enterprise customers, with a focus on its Intelligent Platform Solutions ("IPS") segment. Within IPS, SGH offers a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and professional services tailored for high-performance computing and AI applications. Leveraging its extensive experience in compute and memory technologies, SGH collaborates with customers to deploy AI infrastructure across on-premise and cloud environments.

SMART Global Holdings' recent results guide for promising prospects, particularly within its IPS segment. With a solid solution offering high-performance hardware, advanced cluster management software, and professional services, SGH seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for AI infrastructure solutions.

Additionally, by offering high-performance, high-availability platforms tailored for edge computing, SGH can meet the evolving needs of enterprises seeking to deploy AI solutions closer to the point of data generation, thereby enhancing efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

However, despite its promising prospects, SGH faces headwinds too. One challenge lies in SGH's reliance on hardware sales, particularly within the IPS segment, which exposes the company to supply chain disruptions. The ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain constraints present hurdles for SGH, affecting its ability to meet delivery schedules. These challenges may impact revenue generation with revenues perhaps dropping into Q4 rather than Q3 2024.

Given this context, let's now delve into its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Require Substantial Interpretation

SGH revenue growth rates

SMART Global Holdings completed the sale of its Brazil business unit in November 2023. This means that going forward, its guidance until Q4 2024 doesn't compare well with the prior year.

Accordingly, when the business is guiding for negative 19%, its revenue growth rates aren't quite as negative as they seem at first glance. That being said, management hasn't made it easy to see what the organic growth of the business is.

That being said, the takeaway here is that SMART Global's revenues are erratic and unpredictable and not worth paying a large premium on. A consideration we discuss next.

SGH Stock Valuation -- 15x Forward EPS

On the one hand, the outlook for SGH is expected to stabilize. Case in point, for next quarter SGH guides for approximately $0.30 per share, with plus or minus $0.15 per share. This implies that there's the potential for SGH to come in around $0.40 per share in Q3 2023.

And since the earnings call declares that pricing is improving and volumes are starting to stabilize, I believe it makes sense to annualize SMART Global's Q3's expected EPS figures.

This leaves SGH Holdings priced at approximately 15x forward EPS. Now, this is where the plot thickens.

SGH still has an inflexible balance sheet, with approximately $275 million of net debt. Hence, this means that approximately 20% of SGH's market cap is made up of debt.

Given that, as we discussed earlier, SGH is a cyclical business, with highly volatile revenues, I find its balance sheet doesn't leave investors with enough margin of safety. Therefore, I remain firmly on the sidelines here.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, SMART Global Holdings positions itself as an advisor to enterprises facing AI infrastructure deployment challenges, particularly through its Intelligent Platform Solutions segment.

While the recent results and guidance suggest encouraging prospects for SGH, especially within IPS, the company faces significant headwinds, including erratic revenue growth rates.

Moreover, SGH's stock valuation, at approximately 15x forward EPS, coupled with its inflexible balance sheet and cyclical nature, makes this investment too much of a chance. Therefore, despite the positive outlook for SGH's IPS segment, the overall uncertainties prompt my neutral stance on the stock. Particularly given that the stock was already up more than 90% as it headed into this earnings report.